GARMIN (GRMN)
Garmin : announces availability of cost-effective navigation databases for South America

09/20/2018

September 19, 2018 - Garmin is pleased to announce the addition of new, cost-effective Garmin Navigation Database information for South America. This database is now available in the newly expanded Americas OnePak, which offers coverage in North, Central and South America and provides database updates across all Garmin avionics and a portable in a single aircraft.

New to South America, the Garmin Navigation Database provides a trusted and convenient path to incorporate the latest database information within select Garmin avionics. Data such as instrument procedures, frequencies and airport data are included in this database. Coverage of the new Garmin Navigation Database in South America starts at $149 USD for a single update and $399 USD for an annual subscription for the GTN™ 650/750 touchscreen series or GNS™ 430W/530W navigators.

Pilots operating across the Americas are offered significant savings with OnePak annual database subscriptions, which combines the Garmin Navigation Database and many other Garmin databases (where available) to provide additional data options that suit their needs. For one annual price, databases within OnePak subscriptions can be downloaded to multiple Garmin avionics and one qualifying portable in a single aircraft. The Americas OnePak that incorporates the new South America data is available on compatible products for $724 USD, which includes the Garmin Navigation Database, Terrain and Basemap and can also include the Airport Directory, IFR enroute charts, VFR sectional charts, Obstacles and SafeTaxi®. The purchase of a OnePak subscription also provides existing Garmin Pilot™ subscribers with an upgrade to Garmin Pilot IFR Premium that includes coverage in South America.

The Garmin Navigation Database and OnePaks are compatible with the following certified avionics:

  • GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators
  • GNS 430W/530W navigators
  • G500 TXi™/G600 TXi/G700 TXi/G500H TXi flight displays
  • G500/G600/G500H flight displays
  • G1000®, G1000 NXi, G2000®, G3000®, G5000®, G1000H® and G5000H Integrated Flight Decks

Compatibility is also available for the following experimental flight displays and portables:

  • G3X™, G3X Touch™ and G900X® glass flight displays
  • aera® 660
  • aera 795/796 series
  • aera 500 series
  • GPSMAP® 696

The new Garmin Navigation Database with coverage in South America is available immediately. To purchase and download the new Garmin Navigation Database or OnePak database subscriptions and to view additional database pricing or coverage information, visit: www.flyGarmin.com.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin's full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

###

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 01:32:01 UTC
