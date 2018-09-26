Garmin : reg; G950 NXi integrated flight deck certified for United States Forest Service fleet of Sherpa aircraft

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today
announced the certification of the G950™ NXi integrated flight deck for
the United States Forest Service (USFS) fleet of Sherpa aircraft (Shorts
SD3-60). The installation and certification was completed by Field
Aerospace in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The G950 NXi provides the USFS
with an advanced avionics suite that solves avionics obsolescence,
exceeds regulatory requirements and expands the operational life of
these versatile, mission-driven aircraft.
Garmin G950 NXi integrated flight deck (Photo: Business Wire)
“Alongside Field Aerospace, Garmin is excited the G950 NXi integrated
flight deck upgrade is ready to support the United States Forest Service
and their vital missions,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation
marketing and sales. “The next generation G950 NXi is a modernized
cockpit that decreases pilot workload and increases mission
effectiveness, while also providing greater utility to these aircraft in
support of critical wildland fire operations.”
The G950 NXi encompasses all of the features of the G1000®
NXi integrated flight deck, while integrating with the Sherpa’s existing
APS 65 autopilot, reducing cost and installation complexity. Three
12-inch displays combine navigation, communication, terrain, traffic,
weather and more within the G950 NXi integrated avionics suite,
providing the flight crew with easier access to pertinent information.
Flight plan information is overlaid on a rich, dynamic map displaying
airspace, rivers, lakes, parks and woodland areas that are pertinent to
the missions conducted by the USFS.
Increased situational awareness provided by synthetic vision technology
(SVT™) presents a 3D depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the
runway environment. SVT works seamlessly with Class-A Terrain Awareness
and Warning System (TAWS) by providing alerts such as excessive closure
rate and large glideslope deviations. Additional features of the G950
NXi include WAAS/LPV approach capability, Traffic Alert and Collision
Avoidance System (TCAS II) and more. These features improve situational
awareness, particularly during low altitude flying in mountainous
terrain, which is critical in the day-to-day operations of the USFS.
Global airspace modernization requirements are met with the ADS-B
Out-compliant GTX™ 3000 Mode S Extended Squitter (ES) remote
transponder. The GDL® 88 ADS-B datalink provides flight crews
with the additional benefit of ADS-B In Flight Information
Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather. The addition of the GWX™ 70 weather
radar also aids in weather interpretation and analysis in the cockpit.
Replacement of the existing avionics with the G950 NXi is estimated to
provide a weight savings of up to 250 pounds, allowing the option to
carry additional cargo, personnel or fuel. In addition to increased
utility, the G950 NXi offers greater reliability, increased dispatch
rates and will deliver tangible operational cost benefits to the USFS.
The G950 NXi-equipped Sherpa aircraft is used to support wildland fire
operations, including smokejumper, passenger and cargo missions. For
additional information regarding the G950 NXi integrated flight deck
upgrade, visit: www.garmin.com/aviation.
