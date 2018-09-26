Garmin : reg; G950 NXi integrated flight deck certified for United States Forest Service fleet of Sherpa aircraft

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification of the G950™ NXi integrated flight deck for the United States Forest Service (USFS) fleet of Sherpa aircraft (Shorts SD3-60). The installation and certification was completed by Field Aerospace in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The G950 NXi provides the USFS with an advanced avionics suite that solves avionics obsolescence, exceeds regulatory requirements and expands the operational life of these versatile, mission-driven aircraft.

“Alongside Field Aerospace, Garmin is excited the G950 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade is ready to support the United States Forest Service and their vital missions,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation marketing and sales. “The next generation G950 NXi is a modernized cockpit that decreases pilot workload and increases mission effectiveness, while also providing greater utility to these aircraft in support of critical wildland fire operations.”

The G950 NXi encompasses all of the features of the G1000® NXi integrated flight deck, while integrating with the Sherpa’s existing APS 65 autopilot, reducing cost and installation complexity. Three 12-inch displays combine navigation, communication, terrain, traffic, weather and more within the G950 NXi integrated avionics suite, providing the flight crew with easier access to pertinent information. Flight plan information is overlaid on a rich, dynamic map displaying airspace, rivers, lakes, parks and woodland areas that are pertinent to the missions conducted by the USFS.

Increased situational awareness provided by synthetic vision technology (SVT™) presents a 3D depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment. SVT works seamlessly with Class-A Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) by providing alerts such as excessive closure rate and large glideslope deviations. Additional features of the G950 NXi include WAAS/LPV approach capability, Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS II) and more. These features improve situational awareness, particularly during low altitude flying in mountainous terrain, which is critical in the day-to-day operations of the USFS.

Global airspace modernization requirements are met with the ADS-B Out-compliant GTX™ 3000 Mode S Extended Squitter (ES) remote transponder. The GDL® 88 ADS-B datalink provides flight crews with the additional benefit of ADS-B In Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather. The addition of the GWX™ 70 weather radar also aids in weather interpretation and analysis in the cockpit. Replacement of the existing avionics with the G950 NXi is estimated to provide a weight savings of up to 250 pounds, allowing the option to carry additional cargo, personnel or fuel. In addition to increased utility, the G950 NXi offers greater reliability, increased dispatch rates and will deliver tangible operational cost benefits to the USFS.

The G950 NXi-equipped Sherpa aircraft is used to support wildland fire operations, including smokejumper, passenger and cargo missions. For additional information regarding the G950 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade, visit: www.garmin.com/aviation.

