Garmin : reg; Health and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association collaborate to provide more than 60 million members with digital health solution

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), and Blue365®, an exclusive health and wellness program for Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) members, today announced a collaboration that encourages improved health and wellbeing through access to the health metrics of Garmin wearable devices. To enroll and purchase a discounted device, members can register at www.blue365deals.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005112/en/

Garmin Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield collaborate to encourage health and improved wellbeing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin, a global leader in wearable technology for over a decade, produces a range of attractive wearables with long battery life and a wide array of metrics. Garmin wearable devices provide an objective way to measure both the quantity and quality of various activities, delivering insightful metrics like intensity minutes, stress, sleep, and pulse ox1 that help users better understand their overall health.

“Garmin Health is excited to collaborate with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association on an innovative program like Blue365,” said Sean McNamara, Garmin Health Manager. “Garmin wearable devices encourage both physical and emotional health. Combined with the personalized digital health tools available in Blue365, members will have access to the information they need to help them live healthier lives.”

“Our goal is to encourage Americans to take a proactive role in maintaining and improving their health, and that can start with fitness,” said Mark Talluto, vice president, Strategy and Analytics at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. “By adding Garmin’s wearables to Blue365’s health and wellness offerings, we can provide Blue Cross and Blue Shield members another way to help achieve their goals through a deeper understanding of their health and fitness information.”

The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Garmin Health provides enterprise solutions that leverage Garmin wearables and the high-quality sensor data they produce for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets.

Blue365 is available to members of the 24 participating BCBS companies, as well as the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Government-wide Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®). Blue365 features weekly deals and long-running special offers from top national retailers and vendors. In addition to the special offer on Garmin devices, Blue365 offers exclusive deals on fitness trackers and gear, gym memberships, healthy eating options, stress management services, hearing aids, vision and dental products, and more.

To see if your BCBS company participates in Blue365, or for more information about the program, visit www.blue365deals.com.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. All rights reserved.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD ASSOCIATION

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Indexsm. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit BCBS.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005112/en/