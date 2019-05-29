Garmin : reg; Health and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association collaborate to provide more than 60 million members with digital health solution

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), and
Blue365®, an exclusive health and wellness program for Blue Cross and
Blue Shield (BCBS) members, today announced a collaboration that
encourages improved health and wellbeing through access to the health
metrics of Garmin wearable devices. To enroll and purchase a discounted
device, members can register at www.blue365deals.com.
Garmin Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield collaborate to encourage health and improved wellbeing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Garmin, a global leader in wearable technology for over a decade,
produces a range of attractive wearables with long battery life and a
wide array of metrics. Garmin wearable devices provide an objective way
to measure both the quantity and quality of various activities,
delivering insightful metrics like intensity minutes, stress, sleep, and
pulse ox1 that help users better understand their overall
health.
“Garmin Health is excited to collaborate with the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association on an innovative program like Blue365,” said Sean McNamara,
Garmin Health Manager. “Garmin wearable devices encourage both physical
and emotional health. Combined with the personalized digital health
tools available in Blue365, members will have access to the information
they need to help them live healthier lives.”
“Our goal is to encourage Americans to take a proactive role in
maintaining and improving their health, and that can start with
fitness,” said Mark Talluto, vice president, Strategy and Analytics at
the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. “By adding Garmin’s wearables to
Blue365’s health and wellness offerings, we can provide Blue Cross and
Blue Shield members another way to help achieve their goals through a
deeper understanding of their health and fitness information.”
The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to
enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Garmin
Health provides enterprise solutions that leverage Garmin wearables
and the high-quality sensor data they produce for applications in the
corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets.
Blue365 is available to members of the 24 participating BCBS companies,
as well as the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Government-wide Service
Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®).
Blue365 features weekly deals and long-running special offers from top
national retailers and vendors. In addition to the special offer on
Garmin devices, Blue365 offers exclusive deals on fitness trackers and
gear, gym memberships, healthy eating options, stress management
services, hearing aids, vision and dental products, and more.
To see if your BCBS company participates in Blue365, or for more
information about the program, visit www.blue365deals.com.
1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in
the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see
Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.
ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD ASSOCIATION
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of
36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue
Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one
in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health
of America Report series and the national BCBS
Health Indexsm. For more information on BCBSA and its
member companies, please visit BCBS.com.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd.
and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current
expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in
this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as
a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting
Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed
by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file
number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005112/en/