GARMIN (GRMN)
Garmin : reg; announces availability of the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Citation Mustang

02/07/2019 | 07:05am EST

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification and availability of the G1000® NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for the Cessna Citation Mustang. The G1000 NXi offers a number of new and enhanced features, including wireless cockpit connectivity, split-screen capability, SurfaceWatch™, visual approaches, map overlay within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI) and more. The Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade in the Citation Mustang is available immediately through Textron Aviation Service Centers.

'In 2003, the Citation Mustang was the first aircraft to announce the G1000 integrated flight deck and today, we're excited to offer the next-generation G1000 NXi upgrade to the Mustang - an aircraft that defined the very light jet category,' said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. 'Today's milestone positions the Mustang for continued success as we continue to provide new, unprecedented levels of performance, capability and reliability to some of the most loyal Garmin customers and their aircraft.'

A robust feature set accompanies the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for the Citation Mustang. Aiding in situational awareness, SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on flight plan data entered during preflight. Visual and audible runway distance remaining annunciations are also available via SurfaceWatch.

Visual approach capability integrated within the G1000 NXi system also offers pilots enhanced guidance in visual flight conditions based on a three-degree glideslope from the threshold of the runway. Pilots can select the runway for which they have been cleared to land, set customized minimums, select vectors or straight-in for the final approach intercept and fly a visual approach coupled with the autopilot.

HSI mapping is available on the primary flight display (PFD), which also supports the overlay of SiriusXM aviation weather, Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather, weather radar, SafeTaxi® airport diagrams, traffic, terrain and more1. For example, pilots can display SafeTaxi on the HSI map while utilizing the multi-function display (MFD) for charts or other tasks. Available as an option, the G1000 NXi system also supports the display of various Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In benefits on the flight displays. Customers also have the option to upgrade to a Bluetooth® audio panel. Additional G1000 NXi features include the option to view IFR and VFR charts, split-screen functionality and more.

Connext® cockpit connectivity with added Database Concierge and wireless flight plan transferring is also available with the G1000 NXi. Using a compatible tablet or smart phone, pilots can easily upload and sync flight plans and database information using the Garmin Pilot™ app. Additional features include the streaming of traffic, weather, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more1, from the G1000 NXi to the Garmin Pilot, FltPlan Go or ForeFlight Mobile applications.

Modern, state-of-the-art processors support smoother panning throughout the displays and faster map rendering within the G1000 NXi. The flight displays initialize in seconds so pilots have immediate access to frequencies and flight plan data. The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck also offers new LED back-lighting, offering increased display brightness and clarity, reduced power consumption and improved dimming performance.

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for the Citation Mustang is available immediately through Textron Aviation Service Centers. Citation Mustang owners and operators can easily upgrade to the G1000 NXi with minimal aircraft down time and disruption of the panel as the displays preserve the same footprint and connectors, so panel and wiring modifications are minimized. The upgraded components of the G1000 NXi also come with a two-year limited warranty, which is supported by Garmin's award-winning avionics product support team. For additional information regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Citation Mustang, contact Scott Frye at scott.frye@garmin.com or (913) 440-2412, or contact Tom Heck at theck@txtav.com or (316) 761-0161. For additional details, visit: www.garmin.com/businessaviation.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin's full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1. Applicable to aircraft with compatible hardware.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, G1000, SafeTaxi and Connext are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot and SurfaceWatch are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 12:04:15 UTC
