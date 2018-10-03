Garmin : reg; announces integration with Spotify allowing customers to listen to offline playlists from their wrist

Log in
10/03/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Available now on the fēnix® 5 Plus series

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), announces integration with Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, on compatible Garmin music watches. Garmin customers and Spotify Premium users with a fēnix 5 Plus series watch can now store audio, enabling users to download and listen to music offline without having to take a phone along. This announcement is being made in conjunction with an exclusive media event in New York City on Oct. 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005536/en/

Spotify available now on the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus series (Photo: Business Wire)

Spotify available now on the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus series (Photo: Business Wire)

“Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the world, and we are excited to collaborate with them to provide our customers with even more ways to listen to their songs while on the go,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re a rock, pop, classical or country music fan, with access to millions of tracks on Spotify, we know Garmin users will be able to find something that suits their mood.”

Spotify Premium account holders can create playlists including all their favorite tracks and then sync the playlists to their compatible Garmin music watch via WiFi. Users can then access their playlists through the Spotify app on their watch to start listening. New users can try out Premium at no cost at spoti.fi./offer (Limited eligibility. Terms & Conditions apply).

The Spotify app is available now in the Connect IQ™ store for Garmin customers with a fēnix 5 Plus series, Garmin’s popular multisport GPS smartwatch that’s built for athletes and adventures of all sizes.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and fēnix are registered trademarks and Connect IQ is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


