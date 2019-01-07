Garmin : reg; collaborates with Daimler to bring connected features to Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the vívoactive® 3 GPS smartwatch

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today
announced an integral collaboration with German automobile company
Daimler AG to bring its trusted wearable technology into Mercedes-Benz
vehicles as the outcome of their Fit & Healthy project first shown at
CES 2017. Thanks to this new joint effort, Daimler will introduce a
Mercedes-Benz branded version of the Garmin vívoactive® 3 GPS
smartwatch to Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners, and provide well-being
features that monitor their stress levels and heart rate data once the
watch is connected to the Mercedes me mobile application. Garmin will
showcase many of its automotive OEM products, including the customized
Mercedes-Benz vívoactive 3 integration, in booth #30342 at this year’s
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11.
“We are excited to bring our expertise in wearable technology into
Mercedes-Benz vehicles via the ENERGIZING Package options,” said Matt
Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. “Our popular vívoactive 3
GPS smartwatch can deliver some of the driver’s key health metrics,
including wrist-based heart rate, to the Merdeces-Benz User Experience.
Once the information is compiled, drivers will be presented with
customized recommendations for enhancing their well-being directly from
the system.”
The ENERGIZING Packages introduce adaptive comfort and infotainment
systems to help reduce weariness or stress. Heart rate and stress data
is sent directly from the vívoactive 3 to the Mercedes me-App thanks to
the Garmin Health Companion SDK, a software solution that enables
real-time biometric data to stream to mobile applications. The Mercedes
app can also utilize the vast range of all-day wellness data that is
tracked by the vívoactive 3 and delivered through the Garmin Health API,
allowing the ENERGIZING Package solution to have a better picture of the
driver’s well-being to improve the overall experience.
For example, drivers will have the option to select potentially less
stressful routes directly from the navigation system. Some of the
conceivable capabilities of the infotainment system can extend to
provide stimulating or soothing music to suit the driver’s mood on the
road, new-type seat massages, matching climate control, and the ability
to manipulate fragrance and suitable ambience lighting within the
vehicle. These options are currently evaluated in research studies
between Daimler AG and Garmin to show how to use vital parameters
appropriately not only in terms of well-being, but also to help
encourage road awareness.
In addition to providing heart rate data and a driver’s stress level,
the vívoactive 3 GPS smartwatch will be exclusively modified for
Mercedes-Benz customers with custom branded materials and display
screens. The Garmin vívoactive 3 is one of the company’s flagship
smartwatches and is packed with features that include built-in indoor
and outdoor sports apps, smart notification alerts delivered right to
the wrist, and a contactless payment solution to make secure payments
from the watch thanks to Garmin Pay™.
The Mercedes-Benz vívoactive 3 will be available globally through
Mercedes-Benz dealerships in March.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005689/en/