October 17, 2019

Business aviation is booming. According to the General Aviation Manufacturing Association, business jet sales are on the rise. Corporate flight departments will continue to grow and the number of flights and flight hours within the business aviation fleet will continue to climb. With these growing figures comes the mounting need for robust systems to help maintain a high level of safety and efficiency. Our FltPlan.com Safety Management System (SMS) services were designed to help flight departments, fleets and aircraft operators promote and maintain a safety-focused culture on multiple levels and to help manage any risks that may arise with flight operations.

Why SMS?

The FAA is emphasizing the importance of safety-focused decision making. A robust SMS establishes processes, methods and decision-making approaches for each individual within a flight department - including aircraft technicians, pilots and management - to not only help foster a safety-focused culture, but also to create procedural efficiencies that result in cost savings.

FltPlan.com SMS

Our SMS premium services within FltPlan.com provide flight departments with the tools needed to comply with the requirements of FAA Advisory AC120-92a, ICAO and IBAC's IS-BAO. It easily blends with your FltPlan account to allow easy entry and retrieval of weather briefings and flight risk assessment tools (FRATs) to help make better-informed decisions throughout the organization. Additionally, all records and documents within the FltPlan.com safety management system can be stored on our secure servers, be accessed online by everyone on your team or shown to inspectors anywhere in the world.

Features

Written and online documentation of implementing compliant SMS for your company

Guidance on use of ICAO/FAA/IS-BAO-compliant templates

An SMS compliance certificate for each aircraft in your fleet

Dashboard showing FRATs, open risks, Special Messages and training notices

Individual account and dashboard for each user/employee

Supports multiple FltPlan user accounts in one SMS system

Fully accessible by company employees without FltPlan accounts

Automatic email notification to top management when a new accident, incident or hazard is reported

Ability to notify various levels of the company based on department

Uploading of all SMS-related documents including policies, manuals, checklists, photos, etc.

Records of all past risks, selectable by department, issue, status and date range

Ability of management and auditors to perform internal/external audits of the SMS system

Expert SMS phone and email support

Flight Risk Assessment Tool (FRAT)

Every flight has a certain degree of risk. Factors such as time of flight, weather conditions and recent crew workload can affect the level of risk on any given flight. Our FRAT is designed to help evaluate the risk level and make an informed decision. The FRAT features include:

Full integration with FltPlan.com flight plans

Customizable hazards and hazard values

Automatic notification of manager and/or chief pilot when a flight exceeds the predetermined risk limit

Communication to the pilot with approval or recommendations for lowering high FRAT scores

Option to include notes with FRAT

Archiving of FRATs for future auditing

When it comes to the decision-making process, information is paramount. FltPlan.com SMS services can help your flight department manage, maintain and evaluate this information in a user-friendly and convenient way. These FltPlan.com services are designed for every member within an organization, not just pilots and management. For more information about SMS and FltPlan premium services, visit FltPlan.com/aboutus.