GARMIN : reg; INTRODUCES EXCLUSIVE WOMEN OF ADVENTURE FENIX® 6S PRO SOLAR MULTISPORT GPS WATCH

July, 22 2020

Designed for women who live out their passions, this multisport watch features

a solar-charging lens and exclusive Women of Adventure design details

OLATHE, Kan. /July 22, 2020 - Garmin International, Inc. announced its exclusive Women of Adventure fēnix 6S Pro Solar watch, the latest addition to the new fēnix 6/6S and Instinct Solar Edition lineup, designed for and inspired by women who live out their passions daily while exploring new adventures on land, sea and air. Thanks to the addition of solar charging technology, it's easier for customers to 'Do What They Love Longer' through significantly increased battery life and new purpose-built functionality including surf, mountain biking and climbing activities. The smaller-sized fenix 6S Pro Solar multisport GPS watch is crafted with a beautiful amethyst steel bezel with shale gray band and features a signature Women of Adventure logo watch face.

Women of Adventure fēnix 6S Pro Solar

Garmin created the Women of Adventure campaign to share stories of women who have overcome great obstacles, those who have accomplished amazing feats and to celebrate women who are brave, fearless, strong, curious and selfless. With the Women of Adventure fēnix 6S Pro Solar, adventurers and athletes of every kind will have the inspiration to reach new heights, right on their wrist.

'Having a watch that lasts as many hours as I need to complete a marathon, 50K or even longer is pretty awesome,' said Mirna Valerio. 'I can do the distance for as long as it takes me (which, frankly, is a long time), and I can also be assured that I don't lose any important training or race data because the battery is kaput!'

The exclusive Women of Adventure fēnix 6S Pro Solar features Garmin's Power Glass™ solar charging lens and a customizable Power Manager mode to remain performance-ready for weeks, so users will have more on-wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, onboard mapping, music storage and much more. Expanding the robust activity profiles included in the fēnix series, the fēnix 6S Pro Solar adds surf and indoor climb activity profiles and mountain bike metrics.

Surf: Using a Surf Activity profile, fēnix surfers can track total waves, surf time, total time, max speed and their longest wave. When surfing in front of a Surfline camera, fēnix and Instinct surf compatible watches can upload their surf to their Surfline account and later view video of that particular surfing activity through Surfline Sessions™.

Mountain Bike: Using the new 'Grit and Flow' metrics, individuals can track the details of every ride with mountain biking metrics, plus specialized grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and how smoothly users descend, giving a unique score to beat next time.

Indoor Climb: The indoor climb activity profile allows climbers to track their sessions at indoor facilities. Metrics include the number of routes, vertical distance climbed, climbing time, difficultly of each route and more.

'Technology is part of our lives and the tools that allow us to go exploring! But one of my main concerns about any piece of gear is battery life,' said Rebecca Rusch. 'My adventures sometimes span many days and the last thing I want to worry about is where the next wall plug might be. Not having to worry about battery life means more time in the woods exploring and having the security of knowing my gear is going to last as long as I do.'

The fēnix 6S Pro Solar battery performance in smartwatch mode is 9 days indoors and 10.5 days with solar charging1. Out of the box, the 6S Pro Solar includes topographic maps for outdoor adventures, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts worldwide and 41,000 golf courses. Packed with features for 24/7 wearability, the watch features Garmin Pay™ and on-device music storage of up to 2,000 songs, allowing users to sync playlists from several of the most popular music services, no phone required.

The fēnix 6S Pro Solar Women of Adventure Edition is available now with a suggested retail price of $849.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/outdoor. For more on the Garmin Women of Adventure, visit garmin.com/womenofadventure

1 Assumes 3 hours per day in 50,000 lux conditions

