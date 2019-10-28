Log in
GARMIN LTD

GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Garmin : Clearance Delivery Phone Numbers and Where to Find Them

10/28/2019 | 11:42am EDT

October 28, 2019

Good news! The FAA has made filing IFR flight plans easier. They recently completed a modernization effort eliminating the need to contact Flight Service to activate a flight plan. Before, flight plans needed to be relayed through the Flight Service 'middleman' in locations where ATC could not be directly contacted - such as a non-towered airport. Now the FAA has developed a network of clearance delivery phone numbers pilots can call to activate an IFR flight plan from more remote airports before getting airborne. It is meant to expedite the clearance delivery process and reduce the chance for errors.

These new clearance delivery phone numbers are now published within the FAA Chart Supplements. Our team has incorporated these documents natively into not only our FltPlan.com, FltPlan Go and Garmin Pilot apps, but also many of our popular avionics solutions, such as the GTN 650/750, GPS 175/GNX 375/GNC 355 navigators, G1000 NXi and more. It's an easy and convenient way to find these phone numbers when preparing for a flight. Plus, on your smartphone, you can even select directly from the FltPlan.com, FltPlan Go and Garmin Pilot apps, and dial out to clearance delivery representatives who can help activate an IFR flight plan. We've even taken convenience one step further if your aircraft is equipped with one of our audio panels enabled with BLUETOOTH technology - such as the GMA 345 or GMA 350 series. Pilots can wirelessly pair a compatible smartphone running one of our apps to select headsets and call clearance delivery straight from the cockpit.

Finding Clearance Delivery Phone Numbers

Clearance delivery phone numbers can be found within many of our avionics solutions or portable devices that feature the AOPA Airport Directory. This includes FltPlan.com, FltPlan Go, Garmin Pilot, aera 660, TXi series flight displays, G1000 NXi and more. On Garmin Pilot from your smartphone, simply select Airport Info, then Information. The applicable clearance delivery phone number will be listed in the Phone Numbers section. Clearance delivery phone numbers are only available at non-towered airports where ATC cannot be directly reached via radio.

For additional information about clearance delivery phone numbers and Garmin aviation products, please contact our award-winning product support team at fly.garmin.com/support.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:41:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 607 M
EBIT 2019 852 M
Net income 2019 748 M
Finance 2019 1 966 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,05x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 16 583 M
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,00  $
Last Close Price 87,23  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD37.76%16 423
THALES-14.67%20 455
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 056
OHB SE13.59%653
U-BLOX HOLDING AG0.57%554
ÅAC MICROTEC AB (PUBL)30.01%47
