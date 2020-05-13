Garmin : Ride with greater peace of mind with the Varia™ RVR315 and RTL515 from Garmin®

Rearview radars alert cyclists of vehicles approaching from behind

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Varia RVR315, a rearview radar, and the Varia RTL515, a rearview radar with tail light, to alert cyclists of approaching vehicles no matter where, or when, they ride. Both devices will work with the new Varia app, allowing cyclists to use their phone as a primary or backup display while riding.

Varia RVR315 and Varia RTL515 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our previous generation rearview radar with tail light quickly became a staple for cyclists around the world, providing peace of mind during any ride, day or night,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With the new RVR315, RTL515 and Varia app, we’re bringing those state-of-the-art safety features to even more riders, helping to ease some of the anxiety they can experience when on the road.”

Stay aware of approaching cars with the Varia RVR315 and RTL515. When paired with a compatible Garmin device, the new Varia app, or a dedicated radar display unit, cyclists will receive both visible and audible alerts warning them of vehicles approaching from behind, up to 153 yards away. For riders using the Varia RTL515 during a daytime ride, the tail light can be seen up to a mile away, making it easier for drivers to see a cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle. What’s more, the Varia RTL515 now includes peloton mode, providing a low-intensity flash that is easier on other cyclists’ eyes while riding in a group.

Pairing the Varia RVR315 or RTL515 with the new Varia app is like having eyes on the back of a helmet, alerting cyclists to approaching vehicles. While riding, cyclists will receive color-coded alerts on their phone – green means everything is OK, amber means a vehicle is coming and red means a car is approaching at high speed. In addition to the graphics, tone and vibration alerts will let cyclists know when a vehicle is coming.

When used with a compatible smartphone, the Varia RVR315 and RTL515 integrate with popular third-party apps like Ride with GPS, letting cyclists overlay their maps with rearview radar alerts. The Varia RVR315 features up to 7 hours of battery life and has a suggested retail price of $149.99. Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life in day flash mode, and up to 6 hours in night flash or solid mode, the Varia RTL515 has a suggested retail price of $199.99.

