Garmin : The T-Rex Hunter

Podcast: Play in new window

David Burnham, a paleontologist from the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, has traveled the globe documenting the natural history of dinosaurs. He has published extensive studies on some of earth's most fearsome predators - the Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor. His team uses Garmin products extensively in his field work, and Burnham recently unearthed a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex skull that may completely change how we perceive the king of dinosaurs.

Listen in as we talk with David about his discovery as well as what led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

What's new with Garmin:

Keep listening after our feature story if you want to hear about the following:

- New products: vívoactive 4, Venu and vívomove HR smartwatches

- New feature: PacePro

- KC Marathon: Oct. 19, 2019

- 30 years of Garmin

Inside advice:

- How to use the Garmin Explore app

Do you have a story to share?

Email us: [email protected]

Follow us:

Garmin

Garminoutdoor

Garminfitness

Garminaviation

Garminfishhunt

Garminmarine

Note: David Burnham's project was conducted on BLM administered lands under permit MTM 109760.