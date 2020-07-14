Garmin : reg; Announces Starbucks® Card App Now Available To Download From The Garmin Connect Iq Store

July, 14 2020

July 14, 2020 - Garmin International Inc. today announced the Starbucks Card app, available to download from the Garmin Connect IQTM Store, giving users a convenient way to pay for their favorite Starbucks beverages and food. Simply download the Starbucks Card app to a compatible Garmin smartwatch or Edge® device and add a registered Starbucks Card to seamlessly pay, earn stars, and redeem rewards in-store.

'We know how much our customers love to visit a Starbucks after a run, ride or workout,' said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. 'Being able to pay and earn Starbucks stars without having to pull out your phone - or even having your phone on you - is a feature we think Garmin users will find convenient and handy.'

The Starbucks Card app is currently available in the United States and Canada. Please check the Connect IQ Store page updates on country availability. More information on how to register a Starbucks Card and install the Starbucks Card app to your Garmin device can be found here.

