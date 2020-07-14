Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin Ltd    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : reg; Announces Starbucks® Card App Now Available To Download From The Garmin Connect Iq Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:06am EDT
July, 14 2020
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

July 14, 2020 - Garmin International Inc. today announced the Starbucks Card app, available to download from the Garmin Connect IQTM Store, giving users a convenient way to pay for their favorite Starbucks beverages and food. Simply download the Starbucks Card app to a compatible Garmin smartwatch or Edge® device and add a registered Starbucks Card to seamlessly pay, earn stars, and redeem rewards in-store.

'We know how much our customers love to visit a Starbucks after a run, ride or workout,' said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. 'Being able to pay and earn Starbucks stars without having to pull out your phone - or even having your phone on you - is a feature we think Garmin users will find convenient and handy.'

The Starbucks Card app is currently available in the United States and Canada. Please check the Connect IQ Store page updates on country availability. More information on how to register a Starbucks Card and install the Starbucks Card app to your Garmin device can be found here.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

###

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Starbucks wordmark and the Starbucks logo are registered trademarks of the Starbucks Corporation. Starbucks is also the owner of the copyrights in the Starbucks logo and the Starbucks Card designs. All rights reserved. Starbucks is not a participating partner or sponsor in this offer.


Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GARMIN LTD
07:06aGARMIN : reg; Announces Starbucks® Card App Now Available To Download From The G..
PU
07:02aGARMIN : reg; continues to transform the industry with growing portfolio of auto..
BU
07:01aGARMIN : reg; GI 275 adds GFC 500 autopilot compatibility
BU
07/08GARMIN : reg; expands solar charging technology to popular adventure smartwatche..
BU
07/07GARMIN : reg; expands G1000 NXi integrated flight deck upgrade portfolio to incl..
BU
07/06GARMIN : reg; GI 275 electronic flight instrument CDI/MFD ready for helicopter i..
BU
07/01GARMIN : Carly Hysell of Garmin® recognized as a “Woman Making Waves&rdquo..
BU
06/30GARMIN : reg; acquires Firstbeat Analytics, a leading provider of physiological ..
BU
06/24TAME THE PAIN : How Cyclists Can Increase Their Pain Tolerance
PU
06/16GARMIN : Never stop cycling with the new Edge® 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus GPS c..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 451 M - -
Net income 2020 655 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 18 431 M 18 431 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 94,56 $
Last Close Price 96,49 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD-1.10%18 431
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.94%50 262
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.92%9 508
ALLEGION PLC-18.30%9 383
ADT INC.-4.04%5 861
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-24.06%5 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group