GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
Garmin : reg; G1000H NXi-equipped Bell 407GXi helicopter achieves IFR certification

09/05/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the G1000H® NXi integrated flight deck has received Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) certification. Bell recently achieved this certification in the 407GXi, which gives pilots the flexibility of operating in degraded weather conditions with valuable situational awareness tools and advanced capabilities in a next generation integrated flight deck. IFR certification meets the needs of single-engine helicopter owners and operators and is also a requirement for the U.S. Navy Advanced Helicopter Training System competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005160/en/

G1000H NXi integrated flight deck (Photo: Business Wire)

G1000H NXi integrated flight deck (Photo: Business Wire)

“In collaboration with Bell, we are excited to bring the first IFR certified Garmin integrated flight deck to the single-engine rotorcraft market,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The G1000H NXi gives helicopter owners and operators a modern glass flight deck that boasts an unprecedented level of performance, a superior feature set and a level of innovation and integration beyond what is found on a single-engine IFR certified helicopter today.”

The G1000H NXi offers a number of safety enhancing features and optional capabilities that are tailored to helicopter pilots. Pilot workload is significantly reduced with helicopter terrain awareness warning system (HTAWS), which offers vibrant five-color display shading and audible voice callout alerts for powerlines and potential terrain and obstacle hazards along the flight path. The addition of helicopter synthetic vision technology (HSVT) seamlessly blends topographic database information to display real-time 3D images. HSVT also alerts pilots of potential ground hazards by displaying terrain, obstacles and powerlines which pose a threat to the aircraft. Further reducing pilot workload, WireAware™ wire-strike avoidance technology graphically overlays the most comprehensive powerline information on the moving map page. WireAware coverage is available in the U.S. as well as some locations in Canada and Mexico.

Wireless connectivity between mobile devices and the G1000H NXi gives pilots added flexibility when interfacing with the integrated flight deck. Connext® cockpit connectivity with added Database Concierge uploads and syncs aviation databases to the G1000H NXi with a compatible tablet or smartphone. G1000H NXi also supports wireless flight plan transfer from a compatible mobile device to the integrated flight deck. Additional connectivity features include the sharing of traffic, weather and GPS position information between compatible mobile devices and the integrated flight deck.

The G1000H NXi is capable of displaying helicopter route charts throughout eight U.S. metropolitan areas, including the Gulf of Mexico. Additional features and capabilities available with the G1000H NXi include: SiriusXM high-resolution animated weather radar imagery, Telligence™ voice control, global voice/text, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out and much more. The system is also capable of displaying onboard weather radar, radar altimeter, engine information and video input from compatible camera sources. To support night operations, the G1000H NXi is also compatible with night vision goggles (NVG).

For additional information regarding the G1000H NXi or Garmin’s complete line of helicopter products, visit www.garmin.com/helicopters.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, G1000H and Connext are registered trademarks and WireAware and Telligence are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
