Garmin : reg; adds nine marine companies to its OneHelm™ roster

Continues to expand third-party possibilities with integrated solution

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that technologies from several leading marine brands have been integrated into OneHelm, its innovative HTML5 platform designed for third-party companies that simplifies the process of controlling onboard systems to a Garmin multifunction display (MFD). This intuitive solution makes the boating experience more automated and fluent at the helm, while also eliminating the need for multiple control displays and devices.

“OneHelm simplifies control and customization of the boat's most crucial systems to one master source – the Garmin MFD,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. ”We’re fortunate to work with so many industry brands to incorporate their systems and technologies into OneHelm to provide added convenience, control and security onboard. We welcome these new companies onboard and look forward to adding more soon.”

Garmin is excited to announce that the systems and technologies of the following companies are the latest to have been integrated into OneHelm:

GROCO®: Offering quality marine hardware, the GROCO line includes products and systems for water pressure, marine toilets and sanitation, raw water strainers, fittings, heat exchanges, pumps and more.

HP Watermakers: HP Watermakers produces a wide range of fully automated start-and-stop-operated desalination plants for the yachting industry, fulfilling onboard water needs by processing water from the sea to the drinking glass.

Lumitec: A leading designer and manufacturer of extreme environment LED lighting solutions, Lumitec offers a wide selection of products for marine applications, including underwater, courtesy, accent, dome, down, flood, utility and navigation lighting needs.

Maretron®: Experts in vessel monitoring and control systems, Maretron’s new MPower Series replaces standard mechanical circuit breakers and switches with state-of-the-art digital power distribution. Available in programmable 12 or 16-channel DC load modules.

PowerPlex®: The power of PowerPlex is the ability to design an onboard switching and automation solution around a customer’s requirements — no matter the complexity. The system easily connects and automates lighting, climate control, AC, pumps and more.

Quick® Spa: Quick designs, engineers and produces a full range of nautical equipment, including gyroscopic stabilizers, technical and decorative marine lighting, windlasses, anchoring systems, battery chargers, thrusters, docking systems and water heaters.

Scheiber: Scheiber specializes in the development, design and manufacture of onboard power systems for boats of all sizes to control lighting, air-conditioning, heating, generators and monitor tank levels, service batteries and more.

Victron Energy: Providing a comprehensive range of electronics products, Victron Energy offers distribution systems, batteries and chargers, inverters to isolation transformers and system monitoring.

Yacht Controller®: Yacht Controller provides wireless control for yachts on boats of all sizes and 200+ brands and can be fitted to any vessel. Yacht Controller users enjoy precise control of their boats for maneuvering, docking, anchoring, rafting and more.

OneHelm is currently available for the GPSMAP® 8400/8600 MFD series. To learn more, visit: www.garmin.com/onehelm.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the NMEA®, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic navigation charts, and EmpirBus.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.

