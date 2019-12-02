Log in
Garmin : reg; confirms December 31 dividend payment

0
12/02/2019 | 01:15pm EST

The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established December 31, 2019 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.57 per share with a record date of December 16, 2019. At the 2019 annual shareholders’ meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.28 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 28, 2019 and September 30, 2019. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installment as follows:

Dividend Date

       

Record Date

       

$s per share

March 31, 2020

       

March 16, 2020

       

$0.57

About Garmin Ltd:

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
