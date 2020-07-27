Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin Ltd    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : reg; issues statement on recent outage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Affected systems are being restored and normal operation is expected soon

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced it was the victim of a cyber attack that encrypted some of our systems on July 23, 2020. As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications. We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation. We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay™, was accessed, lost or stolen. Additionally, the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services.

Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days. We do not expect any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage. As our affected systems are restored, we expect some delays as the backlog of information is being processed. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding during this incident and look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional customer service and support that has been our hallmark and tradition.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Pay is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GARMIN LTD
12:31pGARMIN : reg; issues statement on recent outage
BU
05:45aPolice Requests for Google Users' Location Histories Face New Scrutiny
DJ
07/21GARMIN : reg; INTRODUCES EXCLUSIVE WOMEN OF ADVENTURE FENIX® 6S PRO SOLAR MULTIS..
PU
07/21GARMIN : reg; receives EASA approval of the G3X Touch flight display in single-e..
BU
07/21GARMIN : reg; quatix® 6X Solar wins at 2020 ICAST Online
BU
07/15GARMIN : reg; unveils G500 TXi and G600 TXi flight display enhancements
BU
07/15GARMIN : reg; Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2020 earnings call
BU
07/14GARMIN : How to Incorporate Meditation into Your Cycling Smart Trainer Regime
PU
07/14GARMIN : reg; Announces Starbucks® Card App Now Available To Download From The G..
PU
07/14GARMIN : reg; continues to transform the industry with growing portfolio of auto..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 461 M - -
Net income 2020 655 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 18 479 M 18 479 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 95,56 $
Last Close Price 96,74 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD-0.84%18 479
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.98%44 782
ALLEGION PLC-18.89%9 317
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.23%8 346
ADT INC.0.38%6 130
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-21.32%5 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group