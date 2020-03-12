Garmin : reg; receives On-Time Delivery award from Airbus Helicopters

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced it received the 2019 On-Time Delivery award by Airbus Helicopters at the North American Supplier Conference in Grand Prairie, Texas. Garmin was recently recognized with this award for its efficient performance related to product delivery. Garmin avionics are currently available as standard on select Airbus Helicopters, including the H125, H130, H135 and H145.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Airbus Helicopters, among hundreds of other suppliers, for our commitment to punctually serve them and our mutual customers,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “This marks our second award from Airbus Helicopters, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication to deliver game-changing, high quality, state-of-the-art avionics that are backed by the best product support in the industry.”

At its annual awards ceremony, Airbus Helicopters recognized suppliers who stand out in performance, competitiveness and reliability. The On-Time Delivery award recognizes Garmin for its commitment and timeliness to deliver avionics to fulfill Airbus’ production lines and customer orders.

A suite of Garmin avionics are available as standard on the Airbus H125, including the G500H TXi flight display, GTN™ 650 touchscreen navigator, GNC 255 nav/comm, GMA™ 350c audio panel and the GTX™ 335R remote-mount ADS-B Out transponder. The GTN 750, GNC 255 and GTX 335R are also available as standard on the H130, while the H135/H145 feature the GTN 750 and Flight Stream 510 as standard equipment.

In 2018, Garmin was also recognized by Airbus Helicopters as the Supplier of Excellence for its unmatched responsiveness and competitiveness in its support of the UH-72A Lakota helicopter program, and for its overall support at the Airbus Helicopters completion center in Columbus, Mississippi.

This award is among many industry accolades Garmin has recently received. The Airbus Helicopters Supplier of Excellence Award joins a total of nine additional supplier awards previously presented to Garmin by various OEM’s within the last several years. Garmin was also awarded top honors this year in avionics product support for the 16th straight year by Aviation International News, and earned the top spot in Professional Pilot magazine’s annual avionics product support survey earlier this year for the 16th consecutive year. Garmin was also presented the Avionics Innovation Award and ADS-B Bravo Award by Business & Commercial Aviation. Garmin has been selected to receive a Laureate Award for Garmin Autoland within the Business Aviation category by Aviation Week Network in March.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and GTN, GTX and GMA are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. .

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Aviation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005059/en/