Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GHC: Board of Directors approves 2019 consolidated financial statements and separate financial statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

IMPROVED RESULTS IN 2019: ACQUISITIONS DRIVE GROUP REVENUES AND EARNINGS

REVENUES OF EURO 196.5M, +26.3% ON 2018; PRO-FORMA OF EURO 222.5M (+42.9%)

OPERATING EBITDA ADJUSTED OF EURO 38.2M (+28.3%) WITH MARGIN UP TO 19.5% (19.1% IN

2018); PRO-FORMA OF EURO 44.4M (+49.1%) WITH MARGIN OF 20.0%

  • Revenues of Euro 196.5m, increasing Euro 40.9m vs Euro 155.6m in FY2018 (+26.3%), of which Euro 0.9m (+0.6%) attributable to the organic perimeter(1) and Euro 40.0m to the M&A perimeter(2) (+25.7%). Pro-Forma Revenues(3) of Euro 222.5m, up Euro 66.9m (+42.9%);
  • Operating EBITDA Adjusted(4) of Euro 38.2m, with a margin of 19.5% (19.1% in FY2018) increasing Euro 8.4m vs. Euro 29.8m in FY2018 (+28.3%). Pro-Forma Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m, increasing Euro 14.6m (+49.1%);
    • Slightly negative organic perimeter contribution for Euro 0.5m, slowing 1.7% vs FY2018, with a margin of 18.7%;
    • M&A perimeter contribution of Euro 8.9m, with a margin of 22.3%;
    • Pro-FormaM&A perimeter contribution of Euro 15.1m, with a margin of approx. 23%;
  • Group Net Profit of Euro 13.1m, slightly reducing on Euro 13.6m in FY2018. Pro-Forma Group Net Profit of Euro 16.3m, up Euro 2.7m (+19.6%);
  • Net Financial Position of Euro 94.7m, with financial debt of Euro 122.4m and liquidity of Euro 27.7m. Financial leverage(5) of 2.1x, with significant "firepower" available for further M&A's;
  • With regards to Covid-19, the GHC Group has acted, in line with the orders imposed, to protect the health and safety of its staff and partners and to ensure the continuity of an essential service for the community.

Rome, March 23, 2020- The Board of Directors of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the 2019 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, drawn up as per IAS/IFRS international accounting principles.

  1. From 2019, the organic perimeter includes also the results of the two companies acquired by GHC in 2017 (Fides Medica Group, acquired in June 2017 and comprising Fides Medica S.r.l. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, and Casa di Cura Prof. Nobili S.p.A., acquired in December 2017) on the basis of their full contribution for the 12 months of 2018
  2. From 2019, the M&A perimeter includes the results of Poliambulatorio Dalla Rosa Prati of Parma, acquired on February 5, 2019, of Ospedali Privati Riuniti of Bologna, acquired on May 6, 2019, of Centro Medico S. Biagio e Bimar, acquired on July 25, 2019, of Centro Medico Università Castrense, acquired on September 17, 2019, and of Aesculapio, acquired on September 19, 2019
  3. The 2019 Pro-Forma figures retrospectively reflect at January 1, 2019 the acquisitions made by GHC during the year and outlined above. These Pro-Forma statements are drawn up on a voluntary basis and according to procedures agreed with the independent audit firm as per the International Standard of Related Services ("ISRS") 4400 issued by the IAASB
  4. Operating EBITDA Adjusted defined as EBIT + depreciation & amortisation + provisions and write-downs + non-core costs (approx. Euro 3.5m) for M&A's (incurred for the acquisitions) and those for the Stock Grant plan. Non-core costs in 2018 of Euro 4.0m however concern the IPO costs incurred in 2018 and expensed to the income statement
  5. Calculated as the ratio between the Net Financial Position and Pro-Forma Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m in 2019

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

1

Maria Laura Garofalo, Chief Executive Officer of GHC stated: "I firstly wish to thank all managers and health, social, technical and administrative staff of GHC Group in these days as they tackle head-onone of the most serious and complex epidemics in our history.

My first thought goes to those who, with a great sense of civic responsibility, deal on a daily basis with this virus at close range. It is, in fact, thanks to their self-sacrifice and their courage, that all the Group's facilities were able to make themselves available to public hospitals, also by amending their care offer according to the primary needs dictated by the pandemic.

In terms of the 2019 financial statement results, I can only express our great satisfaction as they fully reflect the impressive growth that the Group has delivered through a well thought out strategy during the year."

The 2019 GHC Group consolidated key financial highlights are presented below.

Consolidated

2019 Actual

2019 Pro-Forma

2018

2019A vs. 2018

2019PF vs. 2018

figures

Income Statement

Euro m

%

Euro m

%

Euro m

%

Euro m

%

Euro m

%

Revenues

196.5

100.0%

222.5

100.0%

155.6

100.0%

40.9

26.3%

66.9

42.9%

Op. EBITDA Adj.

38.2

19.5%

44.4

20.0%

29.8

19.1%

8.4

28.3%

14.6

49.1%

EBIT Adj.

24.0

12.2%

28.7

12.9%

23.0

14.8%

1.0

4.1%

5.7

24.4%

Pre-tax Result Adj.

22.1

11.3%

26.4

11.9%

22.1

14.2%

0.0

0.2%

4.3

19.6%

Pre-tax Result

18.7

9.5%

22.9

10.3%

18.0

11.6%

0.7

3.5%

4.9

27.1%

Group Net Profit

13.1

6.7%

16.3

7.3%

13.6

8.7%

-0.5

-3.2%

2.7

19.6%

1. 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GHC Group 2019 consolidated key operating highlights Consolidated Revenues Overview

GHC consolidated revenues in 2019 amounted to Euro 196.5m, increasing on Euro 155.6m in 2018, with growth of Euro 40.9m (+26.3%) mainly thanks to the M&A contribution following the 2019 acquisitions.

Revenues

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

of which organic

of which M&A

in Euro millions

vs. 2018

vs. 2018

Total

196.5

155.6

26.3%

0.6%

25.7%

2019 Pro-Forma consolidated revenues of Euro 222.5m were up Euro 66.9m (+42.9%) over 2018 consolidated revenues.

Revenues

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

of which organic

of which M&A

in Euro millions

Pro-Forma

vs. 2018

vs. 2018

Total

222.5

155.6

42.9%

0.6%

42.3%

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

2

Consolidated Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Consolidated Operating Results

Consolidated Operating EBITDA Adjusted was Euro 38.2m, up Euro 8.4m on Euro 29.8m in the previous year (+28.3%), with an M&A contribution (+30.0%) which more than offset the slight reduction for the organic component for Euro 0.5m (-1.7%), related to the slight increase in operating costs and the reduction or absence of certain revenue items without costs (as in the case, respectively, of the reduced research and development tax credit contribution for the Hesperia Hospital in Modena and the absence of the amount received in 2018 by Villa Von Siebenthal - partly concerning 2017 - regarding the recognition by the ASL of Rome and the Lazio Region of appropriate rates for care locations for adolescents).

Operating EBITDA Adjusted reflects, in comparison with 2018, lower operating costs of Euro 2.4m deriving from the introduction of the international accounting principle IFRS 16 and increased Holding costs of Euro 2.0m (6).

Op. EBITDA Adj.

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

of which organic

of which M&A

in Euro millions

vs. 2018

vs. 2018

Total

38.2

29.8

28.3%

-1.7%

30.0%

Overall, the Group's 2019 Operating EBITDA Adjusted margin was 19.5%, improving on 19.1% in the previous year.

Op. EBITDA Adj.

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

Margin (%)

Margin (%)

19.5%

19.1%

+1.6%

Organic (%)

18.7%

19.1%

-2.2%

M&A (%)

22.3%

-

-

2019 Pro-Forma Consolidated Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m, up Euro 14.6m (+49.1%) on the Operating EBITDA Adjusted for 2018. This amount reflects, in comparison with 2018, lower operating costs of Euro 3.3m from application of the international accounting principle IFRS 16 and increased Holding costs, as previously indicated.

Op. EBITDA Adj.

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

of which organic

of which M&A

in Euro millions

Pro-Forma

vs. 2018

vs. 2018

Total

44.4

29.8

49.1%

-1.7%

50.8%

The Pro-Forma Group Operating EBITDA Adjusted margin was 20.0%.

Op. EBITDA Adj.

FY2019

FY2018

% vs. 2018

Margin (%)

Pro-Forma

Margin (%)

20.0%

19.1%

+4.3%

Organic (%)

18.7%

19.1%

-2.2%

M&A (%)

22.9%

-

-

EBIT Adjusted was Euro 24.0m, increasing Euro 1.0m over Euro 23.0m in 2018 (+4.1%). This amount reflects: (i) amortisation, depreciation and write-downs of Euro 11.6m, increasing Euro 3.8m on 2018 due to increased amortisation and depreciation following the introduction of IFRS 16 (Euro 2.2m), in addition to the consolidation of the new acquisitions; (ii) impairments and provisions of Euro 2.7m, increasing Euro 3.7m on 2018, a year which included higher provision releases than accruals.

2019 Pro-Forma EBIT Adjusted was Euro 28.7 million, increasing Euro 5.7m on 2018 (+24.4%). This amount reflects: (i) amortisation, depreciation and write-downs of Euro 13.0m, of which Euro 2.6m from the introduction of IFRS 16; (ii) impairments and provisions of Euro 2.8m.

In 2019 net financial charges of Euro 1.8m were recognised, mainly regarding the financial debt, compared to Euro 1.0m in 2018, increasing mainly due to M&A's executed during the year, partly through new financial

  1. Holding costs in 2018 reflect costs incurred over the year for the listing

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

3

debt. The average weighted cost of the medium/long-term financial debt in 2019 was approx. 1.7%, reducing on previous years thanks to the favourable market conditions and the specific renegotiation of the loan contracts in place during the year.

The Adjusted profit before taxes was Euro 22.1m, substantially in line with 2018 (Euro 22.1m, +0.2%). The 2019 Pro-Forma Adjusted profit before taxes was Euro 26.4m, increasing Euro 4.3m on 2018 (+19.6%).

Consolidated net profit overview

The Group Net Profit in 2019 was Euro 13.1m, slightly decreasing on Euro 13.6m in 2018. This result reflects the major growth delivered by the Group during the year, which resulted in increased amortisation and depreciation and provisions, as described above (this latter non-deductible for tax purposes), and higher financial charges for M&A's. These items resulted in taxes of Euro 5.5m, increasing Euro 1.5m on 2018. The Group Net Profit includes the contributions from the additional minority stakes acquired in existing subsidiaries during the year (Casa di Cura Prof. Nobili in January 2019 and Villa Garda in June 2019).

The 2019 Group Pro-Forma Net Profit was Euro 16.3m, up Euro 2.7m on 2018 (+19.6%).

GHC Group 2019 consolidated balance sheet highlights

Consolidated Net Financial Position Overview

At December 31, 2019, the Net Financial Position (NFP) of GHC was Euro 94.7m. This amount is based on liquidity of Euro 27.7m and debt of approx. Euro 122.4m (including the approx. Euro 16.7m increase from the introduction of IFRS 16).

This indicator increased by Euro 142.0m on December 31, 2018. Excluding M&A's, non-recurring cash outflows (related to investments in organic growth and the treasury share buy-back programme) and the IFRS 16 effects, the NFP would be a negative Euro 61.1m (cash excess), improving Euro 13.8m vs. FY2018.

Net Financial Position

FY2019

FY2018

Change vs. 2018

in Euro millions

Total

94.7

-47.3

+142.0

Financial leverage (x)

2.1x

n.a.

-

2. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 key operating highlights

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. is the parent company, listed on the main segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since November 2018.

2019 Parent Company revenues were Euro 2.4m and related to the partial recharges of Parent Company costs to the subsidiaries for administrative co-ordination, financial, corporate and IT services.

Operating EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 4.4m as a result of the costs incurred by the Parent Company during the year for the execution of Holding company core operations and non-core costs relating to M&A's and the Stock Grant plan described previously and amounting to Euro 3.5m. Non-core costs in 2018 of Euro 4.0m however concern the IPO costs incurred in 2018 and expensed to the income statement.

The 2019 net profit was Euro 1.7m, reducing on 2018, mainly in view of the reduced dividends distributed by the subsidiaries, amounting to Euro 5.7m (from Euro 8.1m in the previous year).

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 key balance sheet highlights

At December 31, 2019, the Net Financial Position (NFP) of the parent company was Euro 30.8m, with debt exceeding cash. This indicator increased Euro 88.5m compared to 2018, which reported net cash of Euro 57.3m. The movement in the NFP at December 31, 2019 relates mainly to the M&A's executed in the year.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

4

3. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

As noted, since January 2020, the domestic and international picture has been dominated by the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the resulting restrictive containment measures implemented by the public authorities of the countries affected. These developments, which are extraordinary in nature and extent, have direct and indirect repercussions on economic activity giving rise to an environment of general uncertainty and whose evolution and effects are unforeseeable. The potential effects on the financial statements currently may not be predicted and shall be constantly monitored by the Board.

In view of that outlined above and for assessing the impairment test, management considered it appropriate to undertake, with the support of an independent expert, a "stress test" - simulating a reduction in revenues for the present year. This test highlighted that intangible assets, on the basis of the above reduction in revenues, would not suffer an impairment in 2020.

4. OUTLOOK

With regards to the 2020 financial year, the Group firstly is faced by a complex environment which has been altered by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in the temporary suspension of certain operations and the rollout of others to assist in the crisis and according to the primary needs dictated by the pandemic. At the same time, the managers of facilities, in addition to tackling this contingent situation, are preparing for the start up of suspended activities, according to the original planning and thanks to an organisation that permits the stepping up of these activities. This is possible due to the fact that the facilities, given the budget constraints, have a higher production capacity than the volumes of activities produced. At the end of the emergency situation, every single entity will be able, therefore, to step up activities, both in terms of business related to regional budgets and in terms of outside-region patient activities.

Thanks to high quality standards, cutting-edge technology and leading staff in their fields, all Group facilities will also be a point of reference for the private sector (out of pocket), although it will not be most likely possible in this area to fully recover all suspended activity. However, all the activities performed in this period related to the pandemic, supporting the public hospitals and on the basis of additional agreements to those contained in the ordinary budgets, will be added to the accredited regional and outside-region activities.

M&A's will clearly continue as planned to enable the Group's even further growth.

Finally, GHC will continue in addition to commit itself in a concrete and ongoing manner also to the issue of sustainability which has always been a key Group pillar and central to its DNA.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

5

5. OTHER BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MOTIONS Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors meeting today approved the calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. in ordinary session for April 29, 2020, in single call, to discuss and vote upon the following

Agenda

  1. Financial Statements of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. at December 31, 2019. 2019 Directors' Report.
    Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Audit Firm. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2019 and of the consolidated non-financial report in accordance with Legislative Decree No. 254 of December 30, 2016 for 2019. Resolutions thereon.
  2. Allocation of the net profit for the year; resolutions thereon.
  3. Appointment of three members of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 2386 of the Civil Code and allocation of the relative remuneration; resolutions thereon.
  4. Approval of the Report on the remuneration policy and report as per Article 123-ter of the CFA.

The Board of Directors also approved, in application of Article 106, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 18 of March 17, 2020 (Measures to strengthen the National health service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the COVID-19epidemiological emergency), that attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting shall exclusively be permitted through the designated agent in accordance with Article 135-undecies of the CFA.

The call notice, accompanied by all of the information required by Article 125-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, as subsequently amended (the "CFA"), in addition to all the documentation which shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Articles 125-ter and 125-quater of the CFA, shall be made available to the public, in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section.

Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report and Remuneration Policy and Report approval

The Board of Directors approved the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for 2019 prepared by the Company in accordance with Article 123-bis of CFA.

The Board of Directors also approved the Remuneration Policy and Report for 2019 in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA and Article 84-quater and Annex 3A, Scheme 7-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulation").

This report shall be made available to the public, in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company, in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

Approval of the Non-Financial Report at December 31, 2019 as per Legislative Decree 254/2016

The Board of Directors approved the Non-Financial Report at December 31, 2019 prepared by the Company in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016. This Report shall be made available to the public, according to the same timeline for the annual financial report of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the Company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section.

The Non-Financial Report outlines Group operations, its performances, results and the impact in terms of environmental, social, personnel, human rights and anti-active and passive corruption aspects.

Verification of the independence of the directors and statutory auditors

The Board of Directors verified the continued independence in accordance with Article 148, paragraph 3 of the CFA, of Article 25 of the By-Laws and Article 3 of the Self-Governance Code of Borsa Italiana of the Independent Directors Grazia Bonante, Franca Brusco and Federico Ferro-Luzzi. In addition, the Board

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

6

verified the outcome of the independence checks as per Article 148, paragraph 3 of the CFA and the combined provisions of Articles 8.C.1 and 3.C.1 of the Self-Governance Code regarding the statutory auditors, which the Board of Statutory Auditors, in accordance with Article 8 of the Self-Governance Code, carried out on February 14, 2020.

* * *

The Executive Officer for Financial Reporting, Fabio Tomassini, states in accordance with paragraph 2, Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act that the accounting information in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and entries.

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

7

2019 Consolidated Income Statement of the GHC Group

In thousands of Euro

2019

of which

2018

of which

related parties

related parties

Revenues from services

194,361

153,268

Other revenues

2,177

2,369

TOTAL REVENUES

196,538

155,637

Raw materials and consumables

26,012

21,268

Service costs

79,436

4,144

62,840

1,197

of which non-recurring charges

-

4,037

Personnel costs

46,960

38,707

Other operating costs

9,354

7,063

Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs

11,579

7,749

Impairments and other provisions

2,695

(987)

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS

176,036

136,641

EBIT

20,502

18,996

Financial income

77

10

Financial charges

(2,230)

(337)

(1,175)

(167)

Results of investments at equity

311

201

TOTAL FINANCIAL INCOME AND CHARGES

(1,842)

(964)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

18,660

18,032

Income taxes

5,507

3,964

NET PROFIT

13,153

14,069

Group

13,142

13,583

Minority interests

11

486

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

8

GHC Group Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2019

ASSETS

2019

of which

2018

of which

In thousands of Euro

related parties

related parties

Goodwill

53,809

38,815

Other intangible assets

122,826

14,053

Property, plant and equipment

155,226

93,145

Investment property

1,002

1,027

Equity investments

1,009

878

Other non-current financial assets

112

1,542

Other non-current assets

1,007

1,002

Deferred tax assets

4,661

3,250

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

339,653

153,712

Inventories

2,939

2,218

Trade receivables

54,396

35,239

299

Tax receivables

3,564

3,084

Other receivables and current assets

3,327

633

2,507

499

Other current financial assets

42

2

135

Cash and cash equivalents

27,763

92,287

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

92,031

135,471

TOTAL ASSETS

431,684

289,183

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

9

GHC Group Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2019

LIABILITIES

2019

of which

2018

of which

In thousands of Euro

related parties

related parties

Share capital

28,700

28,700

Legal Reserve

310

60

Other Reserves

149,780

136,507

Group Net Profit

13,142

13,583

TOTAL GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

191,932

178,849

Minority interest capital and reserves

82

6,519

Minority interest result

11

486

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

192,025

185,854

Employee benefits

10,503

8,769

Provisions for risks and charges

9,964

6,150

Non-current financial payables

92,346

4,336

22,928

Deferred tax liabilities

45,458

8,385

Derivative financial instrument liabilities - non-current

36

11

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

158,307

46,244

Trade payables

33,358

20,751

358

Current financial payables

30,101

22,142

5,953

Tax payables

1,854

394

Other current liabilities

16,038

3,208

13,798

2,752

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

81,351

57,085

TOTAL LIABILITIES

239,658

103,328

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

431,684

289,183

LIABILITIES

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

10

GHC Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for 2019

In thousands of Euro

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the year

13,154

14,069

Adjustments for:

- Amortisation and depreciation

10,329

6,206

- Provisions for employee benefit liabilities

503

1,959

- Provisions for risks and charges

2,695

(963)

- Doubtful debt provision

1,250

1,512

- Change in investments in associates valued under the equity method

(311)

(201)

- Change in other non-current assets and liabilities

41

(1,404)

- Net change in deferred tax assets and liabilities

(138)

879

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments

24

- Payments for employee benefits

(1,261)

(2,554)

- Payments for provisions for risks and charges

(1,260)

(1,284)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables

(7,670)

1,649

(Increase) decrease in inventories

80

134

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

1,567

1,457

Other current assets and liabilities

(81)

(2,941)

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A)

18,922

18,518

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments in intangible assets

(415)

(111)

Investments in tangible assets

(8,811)

(9,030)

(Investments)/disposals in financial assets

3,051

110

Sale of tangible assets

84

Dividends from associates

200

Acquisitions net of cash acquired

(118,296)

CASH FLOW ABSORBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B)

(124,187)

(9,031)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issue of medium/long term loans

54,300

Repayment of medium/long-term loans

(5,878)

Issue/(repayment) of short-term loans

2,144

(9,928)

Change in other non-current financial payables

(2,699)

Share capital increase and shareholder payments

70,093

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

11

In thousands of Euro

2019

2018

(Acquisition) minority interests

(5,866)

(Acquisition) treasury shares

(1,260)

NET CASH FLOW GENERATED/(ABSORBED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C)

40,741

60,165

TOTAL CASH FLOWS (D=A+B+C)

(64,524)

69,652

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR (E)

92,287

22,635

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR (F=D+E)

27,763

92,287

Additional information:

Interest paid

998

354

Income taxes paid

5,362

39

GHC Group Consolidated Net Financial Position for 2019

In thousands of Euro

2019

2018

A Cash

210

123

B Cash and cash equivalents

27,553

92,164

C Securities held-for-trading

-

-

D Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C)

27,763

92,287

E Current financial receivables

42

135

F Current bank payables

14,638

10,954

G Current portion of non-current debt

12,231

5,070

H Other current financial payables

3,231

6,129

I Current debt (F)+(G)+(H)

30,101

22,153

J Net current financial debt (I) - (E) - (D)

2,296

(70,269)

K Non-current bank payables

68,988

22,700

L Bonds issued

-

-

M Other non-current payables

23,358

228

N Derivative financial instrument liabilities - non-current

36

-

O Non-current financial debt (K) + (L) + (M) + (N)

92,381

22,928

P Net financial debt (J) + (O)

94,677

(47,341)

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

12

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 Separate Income Statement

In thousands of Euro

2019

of which

2018

of which

related parties

related parties

Revenues from services

2,400

2,400

1,200

1,200

Other revenues

33

TOTAL REVENUES

2,433

1,200

Raw materials and consumables

24

20

Service costs

3,588

2,286

5,150

211

of which non-recurring charges

-

4,037

Personnel costs

2,503

664

Other operating costs

732

18

Increase in internal work capitalised

-

-

Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs

182

8

Impairments and other provisions

-

62

62

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS

7,029

5,922

EBIT

(4,595)

(4,722)

Financial income

5,660

5,658

8,108

8,108

Financial charges

(919)

(927)

(403)

(403)

Results of investments at equity

(34)

-

TOTAL FINANCIAL INCOME AND CHARGES

4,706

7,705

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

111

2,983

Income taxes

1,562

2,010

NET PROFIT

1,673

4,993

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

13

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Balance Sheet for 2019

ASSETS

2019

of which

2018

of which

In thousands of Euro

related parties

related parties

Other intangible assets

97

4

Property, plant and equipment

5,145

32

Equity investments

124,459

74,872

Other non-current financial assets

44,213

44,213

9,029

7,528

Deferred tax assets

25

297

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

173,938

84,234

Trade receivables

932

918

1,170

1,170

Tax receivables

1,635

1,651

Other receivables and current assets

1,793

968

Other current financial assets

3,472

3,472

-

Cash and cash equivalents

7,344

65,109

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

15,176

68,899

TOTAL ASSETS

189,114

153,132

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

14

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Balance Sheet for 2019

LIABILITIES

2019

of which

2018

of which

In thousands of Euro

related parties

related parties

Share capital

28,700

28,700

Legal Reserve

310

60

Other Reserves

114,107

109,273

Net Profit

1,673

4,993

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

144,790

143,026

Employee benefits

67

34

Non-current financial payables

17,104

4,336

Deferred tax liabilities

17

-

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

17,189

34

Trade payables

641

527

Current financial payables

24,523

4,043

7,856

7,856

Tax payables

-

13

Other current liabilities

1,971

1,514

1,676

1,250

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

27,135

10,072

TOTAL LIABILITIES

44,324

10,106

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND

189,114

153,132

LIABILITIES

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

15

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Cash Flow Statement for 2019

In thousands of Euro

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the year

1,673

4,993

- Amortisation and depreciation

182

8

- Provisions for employee benefit liabilities

25

47

- Change in other non-current assets and liabilities

(35,184)

(1,772)

- Net change in deferred tax assets and liabilities

293

(291)

- Payments for employee benefits

(5)

(17)

(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables

238

(1,168)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(15)

416

Other current assets and liabilities

(2,818)

(2,024)

NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A)

(35,611)

192

Investments in intangible assets

(117)

(5)

Investments in tangible assets

(3,688)

(39)

(Investments)/disposals in financial assets

(49,407)

(186)

CASH FLOW ABSORBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B)

(53,212)

(230)

Issue of medium/long term loans

14,300

Repayment of medium/long-term loans

(5,312)

Issue/(repayment) of short-term loans

(77)

Change in other non-current financial payables

18,095

Dividends received

(4,499)

(8,097)

Dividends approved

4,499

8,097

Share capital increase and shareholder payments

70,163

(Acquisition) treasury shares

(1,260)

NET CASH FLOW GENERATED/(ABSORBED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C)

31,058

64,852

TOTAL CASH FLOWS (D=A+B+C)

(57,765)

64,814

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR (E)

65,109

295

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR (F=D+E)

7,344

65,109

Interest paid

118

-

Income taxes paid

62

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

16

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A
12:30pGHC : Board of Directors approves 2019 consolidated financial statements and sep..
PU
01/28GHC : 2020 corporate events calendar
PU
01/28GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
01/24GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
01/07GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2019GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2019GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2019GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2019GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2019GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 194 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 15,8 M
Debt 2019 91,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 409 M
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,25  €
Last Close Price 5,00  €
Spread / Highest target 5,00%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alessandro Maria Rinaldi Chairman
Fabio Tomassini Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Garofalo Executive Director & Head-Finance
Umberto Surian Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.-13.19%438
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-43.34%16 959
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.76%15 766
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD4.89%10 326
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%9 718
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-29.86%5 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group