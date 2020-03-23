GHC: Board of Directors approves 2019 consolidated financial statements and separate financial statements 0 03/23/2020 | 12:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Press Release GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IMPROVED RESULTS IN 2019: ACQUISITIONS DRIVE GROUP REVENUES AND EARNINGS REVENUES OF EURO 196.5M, +26.3% ON 2018; PRO-FORMA OF EURO 222.5M (+42.9%) OPERATING EBITDA ADJUSTED OF EURO 38.2M (+28.3%) WITH MARGIN UP TO 19.5% (19.1% IN 2018); PRO-FORMA OF EURO 44.4M (+49.1%) WITH MARGIN OF 20.0% Revenues of Euro 196.5m, increasing Euro 40.9m vs Euro 155.6m in FY2018 (+26.3%), of which Euro 0.9m (+0.6%) attributable to the organic perimeter (1) and Euro 40.0m to the M&A perimeter (2) (+25.7%). Pro-Forma Revenues (3) of Euro 222.5m, up Euro 66.9m (+42.9%);

and Euro 40.0m to the M&A perimeter (+25.7%). Pro-Forma Revenues of Euro 222.5m, up Euro 66.9m (+42.9%); Operating EBITDA Adjusted (4) of Euro 38.2m, with a margin of 19.5% (19.1% in FY2018) increasing Euro 8.4m vs. Euro 29.8m in FY2018 (+28.3%). Pro-Forma Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m, increasing Euro 14.6m (+49.1%);

of Euro 38.2m, with a margin of 19.5% (19.1% in FY2018) increasing Euro 8.4m vs. Euro 29.8m in FY2018 (+28.3%). Pro-Forma Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m, increasing Euro 14.6m (+49.1%); Slightly negative organic perimeter contribution for Euro 0.5m, slowing 1.7% vs FY2018, with a margin of 18.7%; M&A perimeter contribution of Euro 8.9m, with a margin of 22.3%; Pro-Forma M&A perimeter contribution of Euro 15.1m, with a margin of approx. 23%;

Group Net Profit of Euro 13.1m, slightly reducing on Euro 13.6m in FY2018. Pro-Forma Group Net Profit of Euro 16.3m, up Euro 2.7m (+19.6%);

Pro-Forma Group Net Profit of Euro 16.3m, up Euro 2.7m (+19.6%); Net Financial Position of Euro 94.7m, with financial debt of Euro 122.4m and liquidity of Euro 27.7m. Financial leverage (5) of 2.1x, with significant "firepower" available for further M&A's;

of 2.1x, with significant "firepower" available for further M&A's; With regards to Covid-19, the GHC Group has acted, in line with the orders imposed, to protect the health and safety of its staff and partners and to ensure the continuity of an essential service for the community. Rome, March 23, 2020- The Board of Directors of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the 2019 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, drawn up as per IAS/IFRS international accounting principles. From 2019, the organic perimeter includes also the results of the two companies acquired by GHC in 2017 (Fides Medica Group, acquired in June 2017 and comprising Fides Medica S.r.l. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, and Casa di Cura Prof. Nobili S.p.A., acquired in December 2017) on the basis of their full contribution for the 12 months of 2018 From 2019, the M&A perimeter includes the results of Poliambulatorio Dalla Rosa Prati of Parma, acquired on February 5, 2019, of Ospedali Privati Riuniti of Bologna, acquired on May 6, 2019, of Centro Medico S. Biagio e Bimar, acquired on July 25, 2019, of Centro Medico Università Castrense, acquired on September 17, 2019, and of Aesculapio, acquired on September 19, 2019 The 2019 Pro-Forma figures retrospectively reflect at January 1, 2019 the acquisitions made by GHC during the year and outlined above. These Pro-Forma statements are drawn up on a voluntary basis and according to procedures agreed with the independent audit firm as per the International Standard of Related Services ("ISRS") 4400 issued by the IAASB Operating EBITDA Adjusted defined as EBIT + depreciation & amortisation + provisions and write-downs + non-core costs (approx. Euro 3.5m) for M&A's (incurred for the acquisitions) and those for the Stock Grant plan. Non-core costs in 2018 of Euro 4.0m however concern the IPO costs incurred in 2018 and expensed to the income statement Calculated as the ratio between the Net Financial Position and Pro-Forma Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m in 2019 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 1 Maria Laura Garofalo, Chief Executive Officer of GHC stated: "I firstly wish to thank all managers and health, social, technical and administrative staff of GHC Group in these days as they tackle head-onone of the most serious and complex epidemics in our history. My first thought goes to those who, with a great sense of civic responsibility, deal on a daily basis with this virus at close range. It is, in fact, thanks to their self-sacrifice and their courage, that all the Group's facilities were able to make themselves available to public hospitals, also by amending their care offer according to the primary needs dictated by the pandemic. In terms of the 2019 financial statement results, I can only express our great satisfaction as they fully reflect the impressive growth that the Group has delivered through a well thought out strategy during the year." The 2019 GHC Group consolidated key financial highlights are presented below. Consolidated 2019 Actual 2019 Pro-Forma 2018 2019A vs. 2018 2019PF vs. 2018 figures Income Statement Euro m % Euro m % Euro m % Euro m % Euro m % Revenues 196.5 100.0% 222.5 100.0% 155.6 100.0% 40.9 26.3% 66.9 42.9% Op. EBITDA Adj. 38.2 19.5% 44.4 20.0% 29.8 19.1% 8.4 28.3% 14.6 49.1% EBIT Adj. 24.0 12.2% 28.7 12.9% 23.0 14.8% 1.0 4.1% 5.7 24.4% Pre-tax Result Adj. 22.1 11.3% 26.4 11.9% 22.1 14.2% 0.0 0.2% 4.3 19.6% Pre-tax Result 18.7 9.5% 22.9 10.3% 18.0 11.6% 0.7 3.5% 4.9 27.1% Group Net Profit 13.1 6.7% 16.3 7.3% 13.6 8.7% -0.5 -3.2% 2.7 19.6% 1. 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GHC Group 2019 consolidated key operating highlights Consolidated Revenues Overview GHC consolidated revenues in 2019 amounted to Euro 196.5m, increasing on Euro 155.6m in 2018, with growth of Euro 40.9m (+26.3%) mainly thanks to the M&A contribution following the 2019 acquisitions. Revenues FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 of which organic of which M&A in Euro millions vs. 2018 vs. 2018 Total 196.5 155.6 26.3% 0.6% 25.7% 2019 Pro-Forma consolidated revenues of Euro 222.5m were up Euro 66.9m (+42.9%) over 2018 consolidated revenues. Revenues FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 of which organic of which M&A in Euro millions Pro-Forma vs. 2018 vs. 2018 Total 222.5 155.6 42.9% 0.6% 42.3% Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 2 Consolidated Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Consolidated Operating Results Consolidated Operating EBITDA Adjusted was Euro 38.2m, up Euro 8.4m on Euro 29.8m in the previous year (+28.3%), with an M&A contribution (+30.0%) which more than offset the slight reduction for the organic component for Euro 0.5m (-1.7%), related to the slight increase in operating costs and the reduction or absence of certain revenue items without costs (as in the case, respectively, of the reduced research and development tax credit contribution for the Hesperia Hospital in Modena and the absence of the amount received in 2018 by Villa Von Siebenthal - partly concerning 2017 - regarding the recognition by the ASL of Rome and the Lazio Region of appropriate rates for care locations for adolescents). Operating EBITDA Adjusted reflects, in comparison with 2018, lower operating costs of Euro 2.4m deriving from the introduction of the international accounting principle IFRS 16 and increased Holding costs of Euro 2.0m (6). Op. EBITDA Adj. FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 of which organic of which M&A in Euro millions vs. 2018 vs. 2018 Total 38.2 29.8 28.3% -1.7% 30.0% Overall, the Group's 2019 Operating EBITDA Adjusted margin was 19.5%, improving on 19.1% in the previous year. Op. EBITDA Adj. FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 Margin (%) Margin (%) 19.5% 19.1% +1.6% Organic (%) 18.7% 19.1% -2.2% M&A (%) 22.3% - - 2019 Pro-Forma Consolidated Operating EBITDA Adjusted of Euro 44.4m, up Euro 14.6m (+49.1%) on the Operating EBITDA Adjusted for 2018. This amount reflects, in comparison with 2018, lower operating costs of Euro 3.3m from application of the international accounting principle IFRS 16 and increased Holding costs, as previously indicated. Op. EBITDA Adj. FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 of which organic of which M&A in Euro millions Pro-Forma vs. 2018 vs. 2018 Total 44.4 29.8 49.1% -1.7% 50.8% The Pro-Forma Group Operating EBITDA Adjusted margin was 20.0%. Op. EBITDA Adj. FY2019 FY2018 % vs. 2018 Margin (%) Pro-Forma Margin (%) 20.0% 19.1% +4.3% Organic (%) 18.7% 19.1% -2.2% M&A (%) 22.9% - - EBIT Adjusted was Euro 24.0m, increasing Euro 1.0m over Euro 23.0m in 2018 (+4.1%). This amount reflects: (i) amortisation, depreciation and write-downs of Euro 11.6m, increasing Euro 3.8m on 2018 due to increased amortisation and depreciation following the introduction of IFRS 16 (Euro 2.2m), in addition to the consolidation of the new acquisitions; (ii) impairments and provisions of Euro 2.7m, increasing Euro 3.7m on 2018, a year which included higher provision releases than accruals. 2019 Pro-Forma EBIT Adjusted was Euro 28.7 million, increasing Euro 5.7m on 2018 (+24.4%). This amount reflects: (i) amortisation, depreciation and write-downs of Euro 13.0m, of which Euro 2.6m from the introduction of IFRS 16; (ii) impairments and provisions of Euro 2.8m. In 2019 net financial charges of Euro 1.8m were recognised, mainly regarding the financial debt, compared to Euro 1.0m in 2018, increasing mainly due to M&A's executed during the year, partly through new financial Holding costs in 2018 reflect costs incurred over the year for the listing Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 3 debt. The average weighted cost of the medium/long-term financial debt in 2019 was approx. 1.7%, reducing on previous years thanks to the favourable market conditions and the specific renegotiation of the loan contracts in place during the year. The Adjusted profit before taxes was Euro 22.1m, substantially in line with 2018 (Euro 22.1m, +0.2%). The 2019 Pro-Forma Adjusted profit before taxes was Euro 26.4m, increasing Euro 4.3m on 2018 (+19.6%). Consolidated net profit overview The Group Net Profit in 2019 was Euro 13.1m, slightly decreasing on Euro 13.6m in 2018. This result reflects the major growth delivered by the Group during the year, which resulted in increased amortisation and depreciation and provisions, as described above (this latter non-deductible for tax purposes), and higher financial charges for M&A's. These items resulted in taxes of Euro 5.5m, increasing Euro 1.5m on 2018. The Group Net Profit includes the contributions from the additional minority stakes acquired in existing subsidiaries during the year (Casa di Cura Prof. Nobili in January 2019 and Villa Garda in June 2019). The 2019 Group Pro-Forma Net Profit was Euro 16.3m, up Euro 2.7m on 2018 (+19.6%). GHC Group 2019 consolidated balance sheet highlights Consolidated Net Financial Position Overview At December 31, 2019, the Net Financial Position (NFP) of GHC was Euro 94.7m. This amount is based on liquidity of Euro 27.7m and debt of approx. Euro 122.4m (including the approx. Euro 16.7m increase from the introduction of IFRS 16). This indicator increased by Euro 142.0m on December 31, 2018. Excluding M&A's, non-recurring cash outflows (related to investments in organic growth and the treasury share buy-back programme) and the IFRS 16 effects, the NFP would be a negative Euro 61.1m (cash excess), improving Euro 13.8m vs. FY2018. Net Financial Position FY2019 FY2018 Change vs. 2018 in Euro millions Total 94.7 -47.3 +142.0 Financial leverage (x) 2.1x n.a. - 2. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 key operating highlights Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. is the parent company, listed on the main segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since November 2018. 2019 Parent Company revenues were Euro 2.4m and related to the partial recharges of Parent Company costs to the subsidiaries for administrative co-ordination, financial, corporate and IT services. Operating EBITDA reported a loss of Euro 4.4m as a result of the costs incurred by the Parent Company during the year for the execution of Holding company core operations and non-core costs relating to M&A's and the Stock Grant plan described previously and amounting to Euro 3.5m. Non-core costs in 2018 of Euro 4.0m however concern the IPO costs incurred in 2018 and expensed to the income statement. The 2019 net profit was Euro 1.7m, reducing on 2018, mainly in view of the reduced dividends distributed by the subsidiaries, amounting to Euro 5.7m (from Euro 8.1m in the previous year). Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 key balance sheet highlights At December 31, 2019, the Net Financial Position (NFP) of the parent company was Euro 30.8m, with debt exceeding cash. This indicator increased Euro 88.5m compared to 2018, which reported net cash of Euro 57.3m. The movement in the NFP at December 31, 2019 relates mainly to the M&A's executed in the year. Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 4 3. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS As noted, since January 2020, the domestic and international picture has been dominated by the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the resulting restrictive containment measures implemented by the public authorities of the countries affected. These developments, which are extraordinary in nature and extent, have direct and indirect repercussions on economic activity giving rise to an environment of general uncertainty and whose evolution and effects are unforeseeable. The potential effects on the financial statements currently may not be predicted and shall be constantly monitored by the Board. In view of that outlined above and for assessing the impairment test, management considered it appropriate to undertake, with the support of an independent expert, a "stress test" - simulating a reduction in revenues for the present year. This test highlighted that intangible assets, on the basis of the above reduction in revenues, would not suffer an impairment in 2020. 4. OUTLOOK With regards to the 2020 financial year, the Group firstly is faced by a complex environment which has been altered by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in the temporary suspension of certain operations and the rollout of others to assist in the crisis and according to the primary needs dictated by the pandemic. At the same time, the managers of facilities, in addition to tackling this contingent situation, are preparing for the start up of suspended activities, according to the original planning and thanks to an organisation that permits the stepping up of these activities. This is possible due to the fact that the facilities, given the budget constraints, have a higher production capacity than the volumes of activities produced. At the end of the emergency situation, every single entity will be able, therefore, to step up activities, both in terms of business related to regional budgets and in terms of outside-region patient activities. Thanks to high quality standards, cutting-edge technology and leading staff in their fields, all Group facilities will also be a point of reference for the private sector (out of pocket), although it will not be most likely possible in this area to fully recover all suspended activity. However, all the activities performed in this period related to the pandemic, supporting the public hospitals and on the basis of additional agreements to those contained in the ordinary budgets, will be added to the accredited regional and outside-region activities. M&A's will clearly continue as planned to enable the Group's even further growth. Finally, GHC will continue in addition to commit itself in a concrete and ongoing manner also to the issue of sustainability which has always been a key Group pillar and central to its DNA. Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 5 5. OTHER BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MOTIONS Calling of the Shareholders' Meeting The Board of Directors meeting today approved the calling of the Shareholders' Meeting of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. in ordinary session for April 29, 2020, in single call, to discuss and vote upon the following Agenda Financial Statements of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. at December 31, 2019. 2019 Directors' Report.

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Audit Firm. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2019 and of the consolidated non-financial report in accordance with Legislative Decree No. 254 of December 30, 2016 for 2019. Resolutions thereon. Allocation of the net profit for the year; resolutions thereon. Appointment of three members of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 2386 of the Civil Code and allocation of the relative remuneration; resolutions thereon. Approval of the Report on the remuneration policy and report as per Article 123- ter of the CFA. The Board of Directors also approved, in application of Article 106, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 18 of March 17, 2020 (Measures to strengthen the National health service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the COVID-19epidemiological emergency), that attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting shall exclusively be permitted through the designated agent in accordance with Article 135-undecies of the CFA. The call notice, accompanied by all of the information required by Article 125-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, as subsequently amended (the "CFA"), in addition to all the documentation which shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with Articles 125-ter and 125-quater of the CFA, shall be made available to the public, in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section. Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report and Remuneration Policy and Report approval The Board of Directors approved the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report for 2019 prepared by the Company in accordance with Article 123-bis of CFA. The Board of Directors also approved the Remuneration Policy and Report for 2019 in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA and Article 84-quater and Annex 3A, Scheme 7-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"). This report shall be made available to the public, in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company, in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section. Approval of the Non-Financial Report at December 31, 2019 as per Legislative Decree 254/2016 The Board of Directors approved the Non-Financial Report at December 31, 2019 prepared by the Company in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016. This Report shall be made available to the public, according to the same timeline for the annual financial report of Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. in accordance with law, at the registered office of the company in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti n. 6 and on the Company website www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section. The Non-Financial Report outlines Group operations, its performances, results and the impact in terms of environmental, social, personnel, human rights and anti-active and passive corruption aspects. Verification of the independence of the directors and statutory auditors The Board of Directors verified the continued independence in accordance with Article 148, paragraph 3 of the CFA, of Article 25 of the By-Laws and Article 3 of the Self-Governance Code of Borsa Italiana of the Independent Directors Grazia Bonante, Franca Brusco and Federico Ferro-Luzzi. In addition, the Board Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 6 verified the outcome of the independence checks as per Article 148, paragraph 3 of the CFA and the combined provisions of Articles 8.C.1 and 3.C.1 of the Self-Governance Code regarding the statutory auditors, which the Board of Statutory Auditors, in accordance with Article 8 of the Self-Governance Code, carried out on February 14, 2020. * * * The Executive Officer for Financial Reporting, Fabio Tomassini, states in accordance with paragraph 2, Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act that the accounting information in this press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and entries. * * * The GHC Group The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector"). * * * FOR FURTHER DETAILS: Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com Press Office Close to Media Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237 Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 7 2019 Consolidated Income Statement of the GHC Group In thousands of Euro 2019 of which 2018 of which related parties related parties Revenues from services 194,361 153,268 Other revenues 2,177 2,369 TOTAL REVENUES 196,538 155,637 Raw materials and consumables 26,012 21,268 Service costs 79,436 4,144 62,840 1,197 of which non-recurring charges - 4,037 Personnel costs 46,960 38,707 Other operating costs 9,354 7,063 Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs 11,579 7,749 Impairments and other provisions 2,695 (987) TOTAL OPERATING COSTS 176,036 136,641 EBIT 20,502 18,996 Financial income 77 10 Financial charges (2,230) (337) (1,175) (167) Results of investments at equity 311 201 TOTAL FINANCIAL INCOME AND CHARGES (1,842) (964) PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 18,660 18,032 Income taxes 5,507 3,964 NET PROFIT 13,153 14,069 Group 13,142 13,583 Minority interests 11 486 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 8 GHC Group Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2019 ASSETS 2019 of which 2018 of which In thousands of Euro related parties related parties Goodwill 53,809 38,815 Other intangible assets 122,826 14,053 Property, plant and equipment 155,226 93,145 Investment property 1,002 1,027 Equity investments 1,009 878 Other non-current financial assets 112 1,542 Other non-current assets 1,007 1,002 Deferred tax assets 4,661 3,250 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 339,653 153,712 Inventories 2,939 2,218 Trade receivables 54,396 35,239 299 Tax receivables 3,564 3,084 Other receivables and current assets 3,327 633 2,507 499 Other current financial assets 42 2 135 Cash and cash equivalents 27,763 92,287 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 92,031 135,471 TOTAL ASSETS 431,684 289,183 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 9 GHC Group Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2019 LIABILITIES 2019 of which 2018 of which In thousands of Euro related parties related parties Share capital 28,700 28,700 Legal Reserve 310 60 Other Reserves 149,780 136,507 Group Net Profit 13,142 13,583 TOTAL GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 191,932 178,849 Minority interest capital and reserves 82 6,519 Minority interest result 11 486 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 192,025 185,854 Employee benefits 10,503 8,769 Provisions for risks and charges 9,964 6,150 Non-current financial payables 92,346 4,336 22,928 Deferred tax liabilities 45,458 8,385 Derivative financial instrument liabilities - non-current 36 11 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 158,307 46,244 Trade payables 33,358 20,751 358 Current financial payables 30,101 22,142 5,953 Tax payables 1,854 394 Other current liabilities 16,038 3,208 13,798 2,752 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 81,351 57,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES 239,658 103,328 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND 431,684 289,183 LIABILITIES Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 10 GHC Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for 2019 In thousands of Euro 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the year 13,154 14,069 Adjustments for: - Amortisation and depreciation 10,329 6,206 - Provisions for employee benefit liabilities 503 1,959 - Provisions for risks and charges 2,695 (963) - Doubtful debt provision 1,250 1,512 - Change in investments in associates valued under the equity method (311) (201) - Change in other non-current assets and liabilities 41 (1,404) - Net change in deferred tax assets and liabilities (138) 879 - Change in fair value of derivative instruments 24 - Payments for employee benefits (1,261) (2,554) - Payments for provisions for risks and charges (1,260) (1,284) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables (7,670) 1,649 (Increase) decrease in inventories 80 134 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 1,567 1,457 Other current assets and liabilities (81) (2,941) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 18,922 18,518 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments in intangible assets (415) (111) Investments in tangible assets (8,811) (9,030) (Investments)/disposals in financial assets 3,051 110 Sale of tangible assets 84 Dividends from associates 200 Acquisitions net of cash acquired (118,296) CASH FLOW ABSORBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (124,187) (9,031) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issue of medium/long term loans 54,300 Repayment of medium/long-term loans (5,878) Issue/(repayment) of short-term loans 2,144 (9,928) Change in other non-current financial payables (2,699) Share capital increase and shareholder payments 70,093 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 11 In thousands of Euro 2019 2018 (Acquisition) minority interests (5,866) (Acquisition) treasury shares (1,260) NET CASH FLOW GENERATED/(ABSORBED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) 40,741 60,165 TOTAL CASH FLOWS (D=A+B+C) (64,524) 69,652 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR (E) 92,287 22,635 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR (F=D+E) 27,763 92,287 Additional information: Interest paid 998 354 Income taxes paid 5,362 39 GHC Group Consolidated Net Financial Position for 2019 In thousands of Euro 2019 2018 A Cash 210 123 B Cash and cash equivalents 27,553 92,164 C Securities held-for-trading - - D Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C) 27,763 92,287 E Current financial receivables 42 135 F Current bank payables 14,638 10,954 G Current portion of non-current debt 12,231 5,070 H Other current financial payables 3,231 6,129 I Current debt (F)+(G)+(H) 30,101 22,153 J Net current financial debt (I) - (E) - (D) 2,296 (70,269) K Non-current bank payables 68,988 22,700 L Bonds issued - - M Other non-current payables 23,358 228 N Derivative financial instrument liabilities - non-current 36 - O Non-current financial debt (K) + (L) + (M) + (N) 92,381 22,928 P Net financial debt (J) + (O) 94,677 (47,341) Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 12 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. 2019 Separate Income Statement In thousands of Euro 2019 of which 2018 of which related parties related parties Revenues from services 2,400 2,400 1,200 1,200 Other revenues 33 TOTAL REVENUES 2,433 1,200 Raw materials and consumables 24 20 Service costs 3,588 2,286 5,150 211 of which non-recurring charges - 4,037 Personnel costs 2,503 664 Other operating costs 732 18 Increase in internal work capitalised - - Amortisation, depreciation & write-downs 182 8 Impairments and other provisions - 62 62 TOTAL OPERATING COSTS 7,029 5,922 EBIT (4,595) (4,722) Financial income 5,660 5,658 8,108 8,108 Financial charges (919) (927) (403) (403) Results of investments at equity (34) - TOTAL FINANCIAL INCOME AND CHARGES 4,706 7,705 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 111 2,983 Income taxes 1,562 2,010 NET PROFIT 1,673 4,993 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 13 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Balance Sheet for 2019 ASSETS 2019 of which 2018 of which In thousands of Euro related parties related parties Other intangible assets 97 4 Property, plant and equipment 5,145 32 Equity investments 124,459 74,872 Other non-current financial assets 44,213 44,213 9,029 7,528 Deferred tax assets 25 297 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 173,938 84,234 Trade receivables 932 918 1,170 1,170 Tax receivables 1,635 1,651 Other receivables and current assets 1,793 968 Other current financial assets 3,472 3,472 - Cash and cash equivalents 7,344 65,109 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 15,176 68,899 TOTAL ASSETS 189,114 153,132 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 14 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Balance Sheet for 2019 LIABILITIES 2019 of which 2018 of which In thousands of Euro related parties related parties Share capital 28,700 28,700 Legal Reserve 310 60 Other Reserves 114,107 109,273 Net Profit 1,673 4,993 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 144,790 143,026 Employee benefits 67 34 Non-current financial payables 17,104 4,336 Deferred tax liabilities 17 - TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,189 34 Trade payables 641 527 Current financial payables 24,523 4,043 7,856 7,856 Tax payables - 13 Other current liabilities 1,971 1,514 1,676 1,250 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 27,135 10,072 TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,324 10,106 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND 189,114 153,132 LIABILITIES Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 15 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Separate Cash Flow Statement for 2019 In thousands of Euro 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the year 1,673 4,993 - Amortisation and depreciation 182 8 - Provisions for employee benefit liabilities 25 47 - Change in other non-current assets and liabilities (35,184) (1,772) - Net change in deferred tax assets and liabilities 293 (291) - Payments for employee benefits (5) (17) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 238 (1,168) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (15) 416 Other current assets and liabilities (2,818) (2,024) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) (35,611) 192 Investments in intangible assets (117) (5) Investments in tangible assets (3,688) (39) (Investments)/disposals in financial assets (49,407) (186) CASH FLOW ABSORBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (53,212) (230) Issue of medium/long term loans 14,300 Repayment of medium/long-term loans (5,312) Issue/(repayment) of short-term loans (77) Change in other non-current financial payables 18,095 Dividends received (4,499) (8,097) Dividends approved 4,499 8,097 Share capital increase and shareholder payments 70,163 (Acquisition) treasury shares (1,260) NET CASH FLOW GENERATED/(ABSORBED) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) 31,058 64,852 TOTAL CASH FLOWS (D=A+B+C) (57,765) 64,814 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR (E) 65,109 295 CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR (F=D+E) 7,344 65,109 Interest paid 118 - Income taxes paid 62 Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO. 03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009 Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switch: 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:29:06 UTC 0 Latest news on GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A 12:30p GHC : Board of Directors approves 2019 consolidated financial statements and sep.. PU 01/28 GHC : 2020 corporate events calendar PU 01/28 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 01/24 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 01/07 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 2019 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 2019 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 2019 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 2019 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU 2019 GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement PU