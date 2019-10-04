Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 10/03
4.82 EUR   +1.58%
10:47aGHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, October 4, 2019- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between September 27 and October 2, 2019, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 23,900 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7301 per share, for a total of Euro 113,048.45.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

27/09/2019

6,000

4.7703

28,621.53

30/09/2019

6,400

4.7577

30,449.21

01/10/2019

5,500

4.7040

25,872.18

02/10/2019

6,000

4.6843

28,105.53

TOTAL

23,900

4.7301

113,048.45

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 224,796 treasury shares, equal to 0.27% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between September 27 and October 2, 2019.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

27/09/2019

11.09.59

14

4.7400

27/09/2019

11.09.59

200

4.7400

27/09/2019

11.12.44

350

4.7450

27/09/2019

11.52.06

936

4.7500

27/09/2019

12.40.59

367

4.7300

27/09/2019

14.46.33

500

4.7400

27/09/2019

15.24.05

439

4.7500

27/09/2019

15.48.14

639

4.7900

27/09/2019

15.48.14

11

4.7900

27/09/2019

15.48.14

163

4.7900

27/09/2019

15.48.14

381

4.7900

27/09/2019

17.05.10

315

4.7950

27/09/2019

17.05.11

728

4.7950

27/09/2019

17.10.31

457

4.7950

27/09/2019

17.11.17

426

4.7950

27/09/2019

17.11.17

74

4.7950

30/09/2019

09.09.33

250

4.7950

30/09/2019

09.26.08

188

4.7500

30/09/2019

09.48.15

69

4.7500

30/09/2019

10.46.58

43

4.7500

30/09/2019

10.46.58

300

4.7450

30/09/2019

10.47.38

500

4.7100

30/09/2019

10.48.49

650

4.7100

30/09/2019

12.26.44

1,495

4.7500

30/09/2019

12.26.44

5

4.7500

30/09/2019

14.53.41

539

4.8000

30/09/2019

14.53.41

261

4.8000

30/09/2019

14.59.02

386

4.7800

30/09/2019

15.15.30

314

4.7800

30/09/2019

15.29.19

186

4.7800

30/09/2019

15.31.34

314

4.7800

30/09/2019

16.51.39

500

4.7550

30/09/2019

16.51.50

152

4.7550

30/09/2019

17.18.59

148

4.7750

30/09/2019

17.19.06

100

4.7750

01/10/2019

10.41.34

150

4.7500

01/10/2019

11.17.58

350

4.7300

01/10/2019

11.17.58

500

4.7200

01/10/2019

11.18.05

500

4.7200

01/10/2019

11.18.24

400

4.7200

01/10/2019

12.16.05

86

4.6950

01/10/2019

12.41.03

100

4.6950

01/10/2019

12.42.18

121

4.6950

01/10/2019

12.52.42

91

4.6950

01/10/2019

13.34.05

102

4.6950

01/10/2019

13.42.45

450

4.6700

01/10/2019

13.56.48

91

4.6700

01/10/2019

17.28.00

1,018

4.6950

01/10/2019

17.28.25

1,000

4.7000

01/10/2019

17.28.28

541

4.7000

02/10/2019

09.34.17

1,000

4.7000

02/10/2019

09.53.19

940

4.6950

02/10/2019

10.05.51

160

4.6950

02/10/2019

11.41.25

500

4.6550

02/10/2019

11.41.25

623

4.6500

02/10/2019

11.51.33

377

4.6500

02/10/2019

15.12.18

900

4.6600

02/10/2019

16.52.38

750

4.7000

02/10/2019

16.55.19

316

4.7000

02/10/2019

17.28.07

332

4.7450

02/10/2019

17.28.07

102

4.7450

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

2

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A
10:47aGHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 194 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 18,4 M
Debt 2019 77,1 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,10  €
Last Close Price 4,82  €
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alessandro Maria Rinaldi Chairman
Fabio Tomassini Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Garofalo Executive Director & Head-Finance
Umberto Surian Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.31.69%425
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.02%26 058
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%15 375
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 568
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 900
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.73.08%9 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group