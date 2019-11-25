Log in
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 11/25
4.82 EUR   +0.42%
12:33pGHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
10/15GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
10/08GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

11/25/2019 | 12:33pm EST

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, November 25, 2019- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between November 18 and November 22, 2019, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 13,800 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.8487 per share, for a total of Euro 66,911.93.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

18/11/2019

4,500

4.8626

21,881.50

19/11/2019

2,000

4.8599

9,719.76

20/11/2019

4,000

4.8329

19,331.75

21/11/2019

2,200

4.8502

10,670.50

22/11/2019

1,100

4.8258

5,308.42

TOTAL

13,800

4.8487

66,911.93

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 280,406 treasury shares, equal to 0.34% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between November 18 and November 22, 2019.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

18/11/2019

11.08.55

38

4.9000

18/11/2019

11.08.55

962

4.9000

18/11/2019

11.26.20

200

4.8600

18/11/2019

11.58.38

800

4.8600

18/11/2019

15.19.10

500

4.8350

18/11/2019

15.19.33

500

4.8350

18/11/2019

15.19.57

800

4.8350

18/11/2019

15.50.55

200

4.8800

18/11/2019

16.57.42

146

4.8850

18/11/2019

16.57.42

354

4.8850

19/11/2019

10.20.33

368

4.8250

19/11/2019

12.20.39

632

4.8800

19/11/2019

13.13.18

500

4.8600

19/11/2019

14.57.38

260

4.8600

19/11/2019

14.57.52

40

4.8600

19/11/2019

15.09.27

90

4.8600

19/11/2019

15.20.54

100

4.8600

19/11/2019

16.11.21

10

4.8600

20/11/2019

09.20.50

150

4.8500

20/11/2019

12.15.25

600

4.8500

20/11/2019

12.15.35

100

4.8500

20/11/2019

15.22.18

389

4.8450

20/11/2019

15.35.11

11

4.8450

20/11/2019

16.25.51

500

4.8250

20/11/2019

16.26.06

750

4.8250

20/11/2019

16.33.40

500

4.8000

20/11/2019

16.59.20

473

4.8400

20/11/2019

16.59.20

527

4.8400

21/11/2019

09.19.05

132

4.8400

21/11/2019

09.31.59

68

4.8400

21/11/2019

09.57.19

132

4.8400

21/11/2019

09.57.19

68

4.8400

21/11/2019

11.32.00

400

4.8600

21/11/2019

12.23.55

29

4.8600

21/11/2019

12.39.30

271

4.8600

21/11/2019

16.31.14

400

4.8650

21/11/2019

17.10.51

100

4.8550

21/11/2019

17.17.48

600

4.8350

22/11/2019

09.23.55

100

4.8900

22/11/2019

11.29.09

50

4.8650

22/11/2019

13.35.41

100

4.8300

22/11/2019

14.04.29

400

4.8250

22/11/2019

15.49.15

22

4.8000

22/11/2019

15.49.15

28

4.8000

22/11/2019

16.43.23

83

4.8000

22/11/2019

17.16.51

317

4.8100

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

2

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:32:06 UTC
