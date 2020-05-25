Log in
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/25 11:35:21 am
4.85 EUR   +1.04%
12:48pGHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
05/15GHC : Board of Directors approves additional periodic financial disclosure at March 31, 2020
PU
04/29GHC : 2019 financial statements approved
PU
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

05/25/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, May 25, 2020- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 18 and May 21, 2020, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 6,527 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.7341 per share, for a total of Euro 30,899.38.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

18/05/2020

662

4.6856

3,101.89

20/05/2020

1,960

4.7322

9,275.20

21/05/2020

3,905

4.7432

18,522.29

TOTAL

6,527

4.7341

30,899.38

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 311,233 treasury shares, equal to 0.38% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 18 and May 21, 2020.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

18/05/2020

13:36:02

267

4.6200

18/05/2020

15:16:25

395

4.7300

20/05/2020

11:47:38

900

4.7300

20/05/2020

13:27:53

120

4.7300

20/05/2020

14:39:15

80

4.7300

20/05/2020

15:10:32

400

4.7300

20/05/2020

17:17:20

300

4.7500

20/05/2020

17:35:07

160

4.7200

21/05/2020

11:38:29

540

4.7500

21/05/2020

11:58:58

714

4.7200

21/05/2020

12:34:56

168

4.7200

21/05/2020

17:25:07

1,615

4.7500

21/05/2020

17:25:07

402

4.7500

21/05/2020

17:25:15

466

4.7500

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 16:47:03 UTC
