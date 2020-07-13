GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 13, 2020 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 6 and July 10, 2020, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 7,040 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.8444 per share, for a total of Euro 34,104.72.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 06/07/2020 2,016 4.8500 9,777.60 07/07/2020 2,156 4.8354 10,425.20 08/07/2020 1,555 4.8500 7,541.75 09/07/2020 746 4.8394 3,610.22 10/07/2020 567 4.8500 2,749.95 TOTAL 7,040 4.8444 34,104.72

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 328,727 treasury shares, equal to 0.40% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between July 6 and July 10, 2020.

Date Hour No. of shares acquired Price (Euro) 06/07/2020 11:35:02 206 4.8500 06/07/2020 12:18:45 166 4.8500 06/07/2020 12:36:41 171 4.8500 06/07/2020 14:48:30 206 4.8500 06/07/2020 14:50:04 670 4.8500 06/07/2020 14:50:04 30 4.8500 06/07/2020 16:17:11 149 4.8500 06/07/2020 16:33:41 206 4.8500 06/07/2020 17:05:06 206 4.8500 06/07/2020 17:29:50 6 4.8500 07/07/2020 09:21:42 701 4.8100 07/07/2020 10:48:55 656 4.8500 07/07/2020 11:11:30 500 4.8500 07/07/2020 11:50:26 207 4.8400 07/07/2020 12:05:12 38 4.8400 07/07/2020 12:05:12 17 4.8400 07/07/2020 13:06:27 37 4.8300 08/07/2020 12:05:40 206 4.8500 08/07/2020 12:50:39 9 4.8500 08/07/2020 14:15:55 169 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:18:39 101 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:18:39 45 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:38:54 25 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:38:54 147 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:48:44 206 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:48:45 175 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:54:31 177 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:54:32 95 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:54:32 70 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:54:32 91 4.8500 08/07/2020 16:54:33 39 4.8500 09/07/2020 12:17:54 192 4.8100 09/07/2020 12:48:55 5 4.8100 09/07/2020 14:56:26 549 4.8500 10/07/2020 12:35:44 100 4.8500 10/07/2020 12:35:44 267 4.8500 10/07/2020 12:35:44 200 4.8500

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

