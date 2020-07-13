Log in
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

07/13/2020

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 13, 2020 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 6 and July 10, 2020, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 7,040 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.8444 per share, for a total of Euro 34,104.72.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

06/07/2020

2,016

4.8500

9,777.60

07/07/2020

2,156

4.8354

10,425.20

08/07/2020

1,555

4.8500

7,541.75

09/07/2020

746

4.8394

3,610.22

10/07/2020

567

4.8500

2,749.95

TOTAL

7,040

4.8444

34,104.72

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 328,727 treasury shares, equal to 0.40% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between July 6 and July 10, 2020.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

06/07/2020

11:35:02

206

4.8500

06/07/2020

12:18:45

166

4.8500

06/07/2020

12:36:41

171

4.8500

06/07/2020

14:48:30

206

4.8500

06/07/2020

14:50:04

670

4.8500

06/07/2020

14:50:04

30

4.8500

06/07/2020

16:17:11

149

4.8500

06/07/2020

16:33:41

206

4.8500

06/07/2020

17:05:06

206

4.8500

06/07/2020

17:29:50

6

4.8500

07/07/2020

09:21:42

701

4.8100

07/07/2020

10:48:55

656

4.8500

07/07/2020

11:11:30

500

4.8500

07/07/2020

11:50:26

207

4.8400

07/07/2020

12:05:12

38

4.8400

07/07/2020

12:05:12

17

4.8400

07/07/2020

13:06:27

37

4.8300

08/07/2020

12:05:40

206

4.8500

08/07/2020

12:50:39

9

4.8500

08/07/2020

14:15:55

169

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:18:39

101

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:18:39

45

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:38:54

25

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:38:54

147

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:48:44

206

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:48:45

175

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:54:31

177

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:54:32

95

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:54:32

70

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:54:32

91

4.8500

08/07/2020

16:54:33

39

4.8500

09/07/2020

12:17:54

192

4.8100

09/07/2020

12:48:55

5

4.8100

09/07/2020

14:56:26

549

4.8500

10/07/2020

12:35:44

100

4.8500

10/07/2020

12:35:44

267

4.8500

10/07/2020

12:35:44

200

4.8500

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 17:35:00 UTC
