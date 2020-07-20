GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 20, 2020- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 14 and July 17, 2020, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 8,921 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.8178 per share, for a total of Euro 42,979.79.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 14/07/2020 3,193 4.8211 15,393.89 15/07/2020 522 4.7919 2,501.38 16/07/2020 2,856 4.8187 13,762.17 17/07/2020 2,350 4.8180 11,322.35 TOTAL 8,921 4.8178 42,979.79

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 337,648 treasury shares, equal to 0.41% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

1