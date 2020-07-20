Log in
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

07/20/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 20, 2020- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 14 and July 17, 2020, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 8,921 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.8178 per share, for a total of Euro 42,979.79.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

14/07/2020

3,193

4.8211

15,393.89

15/07/2020

522

4.7919

2,501.38

16/07/2020

2,856

4.8187

13,762.17

17/07/2020

2,350

4.8180

11,322.35

TOTAL

8,921

4.8178

42,979.79

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 337,648 treasury shares, equal to 0.41% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between July 14 and July 17, 2020.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

14/07/2020

09:35:26

28

4.8400

14/07/2020

09:49:45

122

4.8400

14/07/2020

10:19:50

40

4.8400

14/07/2020

10:19:51

264

4.8400

14/07/2020

13:53:07

61

4.8400

14/07/2020

13:53:07

13

4.8400

14/07/2020

14:26:56

56

4.8400

14/07/2020

14:30:03

805

4.8100

14/07/2020

14:34:49

1,384

4.8200

14/07/2020

16:27:58

118

4.8200

14/07/2020

16:37:11

208

4.8200

14/07/2020

16:51:24

94

4.8200

15/07/2020

10:05:06

100

4.8000

15/07/2020

10:51:07

201

4.7900

15/07/2020

10:55:02

40

4.7900

15/07/2020

11:16:12

181

4.7900

16/07/2020

09:37:24

200

4.8200

16/07/2020

09:37:24

35

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:03:51

100

4.8300

16/07/2020

15:03:51

13

4.8300

16/07/2020

15:08:20

74

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:08:20

240

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:21:17

500

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:22:19

500

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:26:33

4

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:37:43

105

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:53:49

410

4.8200

16/07/2020

15:55:04

2

4.8200

16/07/2020

16:04:32

150

4.8200

16/07/2020

16:04:32

57

4.8200

16/07/2020

16:14:31

344

4.8200

16/07/2020

17:04:24

111

4.7800

16/07/2020

17:08:08

6

4.7800

16/07/2020

17:11:20

1

4.7800

16/07/2020

17:16:26

4

4.7800

17/07/2020

10:01:29

100

4.8200

17/07/2020

11:49:22

14

4.8200

17/07/2020

11:51:10

349

4.8200

17/07/2020

14:17:43

207

4.8200

17/07/2020

14:26:03

9

4.8200

17/07/2020

14:48:27

208

4.8200

17/07/2020

15:22:17

7

4.8300

17/07/2020

15:38:33

93

4.8300

17/07/2020

15:38:33

254

4.8200

17/07/2020

15:51:46

46

4.8100

17/07/2020

16:04:48

5

4.8100

17/07/2020

16:08:41

4

4.8100

17/07/2020

16:20:48

510

4.8100

17/07/2020

16:49:46

129

4.8200

17/07/2020

16:50:12

74

4.8200

17/07/2020

16:51:33

27

4.8200

17/07/2020

16:51:47

3

4.8200

17/07/2020

17:00:51

18

4.8200

17/07/2020

17:06:55

2

4.8200

17/07/2020

17:13:00

12

4.8200

17/07/2020

17:16:23

179

4.8200

17/07/2020

17:16:23

100

4.8200

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

2

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 24 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across seven regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long hospitalization, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the regional and social-care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Andrea Ravizza - andrea.ravizza@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 28,700,000 fully paid-in Economic and Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT No.

03831150366 - Tax No. 06103021009

Registered Office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Main No. 06 684891 - Fax: 06 68489201

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 15:45:12 UTC
