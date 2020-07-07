Garrett Motion : Appoints New Master Distributor for trucks and LCV in Italy

July 6, 2020 Garrett Appoints New Master Distributor for trucks and LCV in Italy

MEC-DIESEL S.p.A. is one of the most important European suppliers of spare parts in the Independent Aftermarket (IAM).

The company was founded in Turin, Italy, in 1983. Today it has 25 sales points throughout Europe: 4 in Italy, 12 in Romania, 8 in Bulgaria and 1 in France. The company guarantees an excellent service by delivering the spare parts as quickly as possible thanks its customer proximity.

Specialized in engine spare parts with its private label Mec-Diesel, the company has expanded its range to third-party products over the years. The complete product range allows customers to choose the high quality spare part at the best value for money.

Garrett Advancing Motion selects only the best distributor partners on each continent to uphold the values associated with the Garrett® brand. We rigorously assess every single one of our 400 distributors in 70 countries on a wide range of measures linked to customer service, technical know-how and product availability.

We are delighted to welcome MEC Diesel to be part of the Master Distributor Garrett Network as the official Master Distributor in Italy.

We trust our partnership will lead to continuous investment in advanced logistics, speed of delivery, product knowledge and support, training, service innovation and accurate stock range and levels.

