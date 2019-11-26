11/26/2019 Garrett Motion Connected Vehicle team provide keynote at Control and Calibration session at 19th HKIPC

Garrett Motion software engineers were invited to be part of the 19th annual Hyundai-Kia International Powertrain Conference in October, a key event targeting automakers' top engineers and business leaders.

During the event, which was hosted on Oct. 23, Jaroslav Pekař, Garrett Senior R&D Manager within the Connected Vehicle team, kicked off the Control and Calibration session with a keynote presentation about the company's sophisticated Advanced Control Software. This can namely help automakers to unlock more benefits coming from electrification and connectivity, including electrified turbocharger performance optimization, while monitoring and considering the component's health status.

'Being able to take time to explain how our innovative and differentiated software can enhance electrified powertrain efficiency and longevity is a great opportunity for us at Garrett,' said Pekař. 'The teams at Hyundai, Kia and other OEMs are very active in looking for ways to better their vehicles, and Garrett's technology can help them reach their goals.'

