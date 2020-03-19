Garrett Motion : Restarts Production Facility in Wuhan

Log in
03/19/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced its manufacturing plant in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China has restarted limited production effective March 16, 2020 in accordance with local ordinances.

Garrett’s Wuhan facility is expected to gradually return to full capacity in early May. The company’s Shanghai plant, which restarted production on February 10, is expected to be fully operational in early April.

“We are pleased to restart our Wuhan facility as anticipated and look forward to resuming normal operations at both of our plants in China over the coming weeks,” said Olivier Rabiller, Garrett President and CEO. “Additionally, a large majority of our suppliers in China have restarted production in rapid fashion to meet the demand from domestic customers. Our team has worked hard to be one of the first companies in our industry to restart operations in the Wuhan area. Although conditions in China have demonstrated signs of stabilization, we continue to monitor and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus remains on leveraging our flexible and resilient business model while prioritizing the health and safety of all our employees and providing unwavering service and support to our global customers.”

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk that there may be additional production stoppages at our facilities in China, the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.” You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements.


