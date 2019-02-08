Garrett Motion : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that
enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and
environmentally friendly, today announced it plans to issue financial
results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Wednesday, February
20, 2019, before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange. Garrett
will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time /
2:30 pm Central European Time.
To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-888-317-6016 (US)
or +1-412-317-6016 (international) and use the access code: 10128448.
There will also be a live audio webcast available at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/,
where the earnings press release and related slide presentation will be
posted prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the conference call will be available through March 6, 2019
by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and
entering the access code: 10128448. The webcast will also be archived on
Garrett’s website.
About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion (www.garrettmotion.com)
is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for
more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle,
aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s
cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, and more
connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of
turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions
empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance
motion. For more news and information on Garrett, please visit www.garrettmotion.com/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005474/en/