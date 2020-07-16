Garrett Motion : to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Log in
07/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider into the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Central European Time.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-844-835-9983 (US) or +1-412-317-5268 (international) and use the access code: 10146088. There will also be a live audio webcast available at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/, where the earnings press release and related slide presentation will be posted prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2020 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the access code: 10146088. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s cutting-edge technologies enable vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. The company’s broad portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
