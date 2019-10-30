10/30/2019 Wards intelligence. Focus: Electrification | Electrification. New Technology, New Solutions.

Geoffrey L Duff, Garrett - Advancing Motion's Director of Application Engineering for North America, will participate at Wards Electrification Conference Nov 14, 2019 at The Townsend Hotel - Birmingham, MI.

We will examine the opportunities and challenges electrification is bringing to the industry, new battery and electrified system technologies and their potential impact on the speed of adoption, the roadblocks and potential enablers to widespread electrification, the ways electrification of vehicles go beyond changes in propulsion and more!

