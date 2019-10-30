Log in
GARRETT MOTION INC.

Wards intelligence. Focus: Electrification | Electrification. New Technology, New Solutions.

10/30/2019 | 12:27pm EDT
10/30/2019
Wards intelligence. Focus: Electrification | Electrification. New Technology, New Solutions.

Geoffrey L Duff, Garrett - Advancing Motion's Director of Application Engineering for North America, will participate at Wards Electrification Conference Nov 14, 2019 at The Townsend Hotel - Birmingham, MI.

We will examine the opportunities and challenges electrification is bringing to the industry, new battery and electrified system technologies and their potential impact on the speed of adoption, the roadblocks and potential enablers to widespread electrification, the ways electrification of vehicles go beyond changes in propulsion and more!

learn more

Disclaimer

Garrett Motion Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:26:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 223 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 1 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,95x
P/E ratio 2020 3,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 747 M
Chart GARRETT MOTION INC.
Duration : Period :
Garrett Motion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARRETT MOTION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,10  $
Last Close Price 10,01  $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rabiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos M. Cardoso Chairman
Peter Bracke Chief Financial Officer & VP-Finance Business
Craig Balis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Schiesser VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARRETT MOTION INC.-18.88%747
CUMMINS INC.32.54%27 082
RHEINMETALL41.26%5 206
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-0.44%2 693
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-36.11%2 115
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.12.04%1 661
