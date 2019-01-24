Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

Log in
01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrison Capital Inc., a business development company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GARS), announced today that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 after the financial markets close on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The conference call can be accessed at the following dial-in number: (888) 588-0798. International callers can access the conference call by dialing (706) 634-6548. All participants will need to enter the Conference ID 5337308.  All participants are asked to dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that their name and company information can be collected. 

During the earnings conference call, the Company intends to refer to the Q4 2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Earnings Presentation, which will be available prior to the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com) under Webcasts & Presentations. 

An archived replay of the call will be available within two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 7, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056. International callers, please dial (404) 537-3406. For all replays, please enter the Conference ID 5337308.

ABOUT GARRISON CAPITAL INC.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company that primarily invests in loans to U.S. based middle-market companies. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Garrison Capital Advisers LLC, an affiliate of Garrison Investment Group LP (“Garrison Investment Group”). For more information, go to http://www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com.

ABOUT GARRISON INVESTMENT GROUP

Garrison Investment Group is an alternative investment and asset management firm founded in March 2007. Garrison Investment Group invests opportunistically in the debt of middle-market companies, primarily in the areas of corporate finance, real estate finance and structured finance. For more information, go to http://www.garrisoninv.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Garrison Capital Inc.
Brian Chase
www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com
(212) 372-9590 

Garrison Capital logo


