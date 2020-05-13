Garrison Capital : Q1 2020 Garrison Capital Inc. Earnings Presentation
0
05/13/2020 | 06:25pm EDT
Garrison Capital Inc.
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
2
Q1 2020 MARKET EVENTS & QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
MARKET EVENTS
The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 outbreak in March resulted in extreme volatility and uncertainty across nearly every financial market, sector and industry
Impacts of COVID-19 on the leveraged loan market included a virtual halt in new issuances and a secondary market dominated by structured vehicles forced into selling based on significant credit downgrades to opportunistic buyers at dislocated spreads
The response to COVID-19 was equally unprecedented, with widespread stay at home orders impacting a large portion of the economy, an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and stimulus packages of over $2 trillion
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. remains engaged as the Board of Directors continues the process of reviewing a number of strategic alternatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value
Focused our resources on servicing and assessing the impact of COVID-19's impact on our existing portfolio with a proactive and collaborative approach, increasing the level of communication with our borrowers and sponsors
Total repayments during Q1 2020 totaled $24.4 million across five portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 7.8% with only $1.3 million of additions comprised almost entirely of draws from existing borrowers on unfunded revolvers
Subsequent to quarter end, we repaid our remaining SBA debentures and sold syndicated loans after the prices rebounded which created approximately $13.0 million of additional unrestricted liquidity on our balance sheet
As our debt is currently entirely comprised of notes issued pursuant to our CLO, which were privately placed, we are not prohibited by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, from making distributions to our stockholders.
As a result, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share in Q2 2020 payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020
3
FINANCIAL RESULTS
EARNINGS TREND
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Total investment income
$ 8,038
$ 9,073
$ 9,713
$ 10,704
$
10,229
Total expenses
5,638
6,587
6,290
7,230
6,982
Net investment income
2,400
2,486
3,423
3,474
3,247
Net realized (loss)/gain on investments
(8,754)
(19,195)
151
(2,365)
(7,133)
Net change in unrealized (loss)/gain on investments
(21,506)
10,984
(20,040)
284
6,296
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(542)
(491)
-
-
-
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets
(28,402)
(6,216)
(16,466)
1,393
2,410
Net investment income per share
0.15
0.16
0.21
0.22
0.20
Net realized/unrealized losses per share
(1.92)
(0.54)
(1.24)
(0.13)
(0.05)
Net (losses)/earnings per share
(1.77)
(0.38)
(1.03)
0.09
0.15
Dividends declared per common share
0.15
0.15
0.23
0.23
0.23
Net asset value per share
6.59
8.51
9.04
10.30
10.44
Q1 2020 EARNINGS OVERVIEW
Q1 2020 net investment income of $0.15 per share, in line with our Q1 2020 dividend and just shy of the prior quarter due to:
Lower interest income primarily driven by investment repayments and a decrease in LIBOR; offset by
Lower interest expense primarily driven by debt repayments and a decrease in LIBOR and lower expenses
Incurred net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $30.3 million, or $1.89 per share, in Q1 2020 comprised of:
Market-relatedlosses of $15.2 million, or $0.95 per share, across our syndicated book due to spread widening
Credit-relatedlosses of $11.8 million, or $0.74 per share, across seven investments including Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc., Constellis Holdings, LLC, Fusion Connect, Inc., VIP Cinema Holdings, Inc. and GIG Rooster Holdings; and
$3.3 million, or $0.20 per share, of broad market losses across our direct lending portfolio
Incurred a $0.03 per share loss on extinguishment of debt due to the prepayment of SBIC borrowings prior to their stated maturity
4
Q1 2020 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
Over 97% of investment portfolio comprised of first lien, senior secured floating rate investments of which approximately 75% of investments are subject to a LIBOR floor
Investment portfolio consists of 119 investments across 28 industries with an average position size of less than 1.0% of the total portfolio, at fair value
Two additional investments were placed on non-accrual status bringing the total to four investments that represented 2.7% and 0.5% of the total portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively
PORTOLIO TRENDS
$ in millions, percentages based on fair value unless otherwise noted*
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Portfolio Summary:
Total portfolio, at fair value
$ 366.1
$ 418.9
$ 459.8
$ 486.7
$ 480.9
Total number of portfolio companies
100
105
104
100
99
Total number of investments
119
123
123
119
119
Average size of debt investments
$ 3.6
$ 3.8
$ 4.2
$ 4.5
$ 4.6
Weighted average price of debt investments
90.1
94.8
95.1
97.1
97.0
Portfolio Yields:(1)
Weighted average yield on debt investments at amortized cost(2)
7.6%
8.1%
8.5%
8.9%
8.9%
Weighted average yield on debt investments at fair value(2)
9.8%
9.2%
9.2%
9.6%
9.4%
Weighted average yield on total portfolio at amortized cost
7.2%
7.6%
7.6%
8.5%
8.4%
Weighted average yield on total portfolio at fair value
9.1%
8.6%
8.4%
9.3%
9.1%
Portfolio Credit Quality:
Performing debt investments
99.5%
98.3%
95.1%
99.3%
97.1%
Non-accrual debt investments
0.5%
1.7%
4.9%
0.7%
2.9%
Weighted average debt / EBITDA of our portfolio companies(2)(3)
4.1x
4.3x
4.1x
3.9x
3.9x
Weighted average risk rating of our debt investments
2.5
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.4
Weighted average yield is calculated as all-in interest rate dividend by either the amortized cost or market price as of the balance sheet date. For those investments valued based on an estimated recovery rate, the weighted
average yield calculation is based on redeeming the investment at the current expected recovery rate rather than at par.
(2)
Calculation excludes unfunded revolvers, debt investments placed on non-accrual and equity investments
5
(3)
Excludes first-lien debt investments which were valued by performing a liquidation analysis of the underlying assets which serve as collateral for those loans
* Table as of each respective quarter end and excludes investments with a fair value of zero from all figures except for the total number of portfolio companies and total number of investments
COPORATE LEVERAGE & LIQUIDITY TREND
CORPORATE LEVERAGE
Our U.S. GAAP debt to equity ratio was 2.79x while our regulatory debt to equity ratio was 2.54x(1) as of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020, we were in breach of our asset coverage requirements which restricts our ability to incur any additional leverage until such breach has been cured
Our exposure to unfunded revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments remained low at $1.1 million as of March 31, 2020, with sufficient cash reserves to cover all of the commitments
As of April 30, all outstanding SBA Debentures and our short-term borrowing facility balance had been repaid resulting in a pro forma capital structure comprised of $268.8 million of our non mark-to-market CLO notes due November 2029
As of March 31, 2020, we were was in compliance with all of our debt facility's covenants and coverage tests
LIQUIDITY TREND
($ in millions)
3.7%
3.9%
4.1%
4.4%
4.5%
Weighted Average Cost of Funds
(1) Regulatory debt to equity ratio excludes SBIC leverage and unfunded commitments
6
COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Assets
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Variance
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(audited)
$
%
Investments, at fair value
$
366,100
$
418,873
(52,773)
-12.6%
Cash
2,227
1,251
976
78.0%
Cash, restricted
29,628
39,056
(9,428)
-24.1%
Due from counterparties
143
1,413
(1,270)
-89.9%
Accrued interest receivable
2,514
2,887
(373)
-12.9%
Other assets
1,370
969
401
41.4%
Total assets
401,982
464,449
(62,467)
-13.4%
Liabilities
Debt
292,480
313,750
(21,270)
-6.8%
Due to counterparties
84
9,413
(9,329)
-99.1%
Payables to affiliates
1,449
1,516
(67)
-4.4%
Accrued interest payable
1,191
1,734
(543)
-31.3%
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,034
1,483
(449)
-30.3%
Total liabilities
296,238
327,896
(31,658)
-9.7%
Total net assets
105,744
136,553
(30,809)
-22.6%
Total liabilities and net assets
401,982
464,449
(62,467)
-13.4%
Net asset value per share
$
6.59
$
8.51
$
(1.92)
-22.6%
7
COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Investment income
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Variance
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
$
%
Interest income
$
7,665
$
8,821
(1,156)
-13.1%
Payment-in-kind
273
168
105
62.5%
Other income
100
84
16
19.0%
Total investment income
8,038
9,073
(1,035)
-11.4%
Expenses
Interest expense
3,004
3,400
(396)
-11.6%
Management fee
1,300
1,516
(216)
-14.2%
Incentive fee, net of fee waivers
-
(255)
255
100.0%
Professional fees
149
1,047
(898)
-85.8%
Directors' fees
83
76
7
9.2%
Administrator expenses
744
426
318
74.6%
Other expenses
358
377
(19)
-5.0%
Total expenses
5,638
6,587
(949)
-14.4%
Net investment income
2,400
2,486
(86)
-3.5%
Realized and unrealized losses
Net realized losses on investments
(8,754)
(19,195)
10,441
54.4%
Net change in unrealized (losses)/gains on investments
(21,506)
10,984
(32,490)
N/M
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(542)
(491)
(51)
-10.4%
Net realized and unrealized losses
(30,802)
(8,702)
(22,100)
N/M
Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations
(28,402)
(6,216)
(22,186)
N/M
Net investment income per common share
$
0.15
$
0.16
$
(0.01)
-6.3%
Basic (losses)/earnings per common share
$
(1.77)
$
(0.38)
$
(1.39)
N/M
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
16,049,352
16,049,352
-
-
Dividends and distributions declared per common share