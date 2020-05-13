Garrison Capital : Q1 2020 Garrison Capital Inc. Earnings Presentation

Log in
05/13/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Garrison Capital Inc.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, including statements as to: our future operating results; changes in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, which could result in changes to the value of our assets; our business prospects and the prospects of our current and prospective portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we may make; the impact of increased competition; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our business on the general economy, including general economic trends, and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; the relative and absolute performance of our investment adviser, including in identifying suitable investments for us; any future financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; our ability to make distributions to our stockholders; our ability to complete a strategic transaction on a timely basis, or at all; the effects of legislation and regulations and changes thereto; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our prospective portfolio companies; the impact of future acquisitions and divestitures; and the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and capital markets and on the operations of us and our portfolio companies.

We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. We have based the forward-looking statements included in this presentation on information available to us on the date of this presentation, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we have filed or in the future may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

2

Q1 2020 MARKET EVENTS & QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET EVENTS

  • The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 outbreak in March resulted in extreme volatility and uncertainty across nearly every financial market, sector and industry
  • Impacts of COVID-19 on the leveraged loan market included a virtual halt in new issuances and a secondary market dominated by structured vehicles forced into selling based on significant credit downgrades to opportunistic buyers at dislocated spreads
  • The response to COVID-19 was equally unprecedented, with widespread stay at home orders impacting a large portion of the economy, an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and stimulus packages of over $2 trillion

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. remains engaged as the Board of Directors continues the process of reviewing a number of strategic alternatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value
  • Focused our resources on servicing and assessing the impact of COVID-19's impact on our existing portfolio with a proactive and collaborative approach, increasing the level of communication with our borrowers and sponsors
  • Total repayments during Q1 2020 totaled $24.4 million across five portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 7.8% with only $1.3 million of additions comprised almost entirely of draws from existing borrowers on unfunded revolvers
  • Subsequent to quarter end, we repaid our remaining SBA debentures and sold syndicated loans after the prices rebounded which created approximately $13.0 million of additional unrestricted liquidity on our balance sheet
  • As our debt is currently entirely comprised of notes issued pursuant to our CLO, which were privately placed, we are not prohibited by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, from making distributions to our stockholders.
  • As a result, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share in Q2 2020 payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020

3

FINANCIAL RESULTS

EARNINGS TREND

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Total investment income

$ 8,038

$ 9,073

$ 9,713

$ 10,704

$

10,229

Total expenses

5,638

6,587

6,290

7,230

6,982

Net investment income

2,400

2,486

3,423

3,474

3,247

Net realized (loss)/gain on investments

(8,754)

(19,195)

151

(2,365)

(7,133)

Net change in unrealized (loss)/gain on investments

(21,506)

10,984

(20,040)

284

6,296

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(542)

(491)

-

-

-

Net (decrease)/increase in net assets

(28,402)

(6,216)

(16,466)

1,393

2,410

Net investment income per share

0.15

0.16

0.21

0.22

0.20

Net realized/unrealized losses per share

(1.92)

(0.54)

(1.24)

(0.13)

(0.05)

Net (losses)/earnings per share

(1.77)

(0.38)

(1.03)

0.09

0.15

Dividends declared per common share

0.15

0.15

0.23

0.23

0.23

Net asset value per share

6.59

8.51

9.04

10.30

10.44

Q1 2020 EARNINGS OVERVIEW

  • Q1 2020 net investment income of $0.15 per share, in line with our Q1 2020 dividend and just shy of the prior quarter due to:
    • Lower interest income primarily driven by investment repayments and a decrease in LIBOR; offset by
    • Lower interest expense primarily driven by debt repayments and a decrease in LIBOR and lower expenses
  • Incurred net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $30.3 million, or $1.89 per share, in Q1 2020 comprised of:
    • Market-relatedlosses of $15.2 million, or $0.95 per share, across our syndicated book due to spread widening
    • Credit-relatedlosses of $11.8 million, or $0.74 per share, across seven investments including Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc., Constellis Holdings, LLC, Fusion Connect, Inc., VIP Cinema Holdings, Inc. and GIG Rooster Holdings; and
    • $3.3 million, or $0.20 per share, of broad market losses across our direct lending portfolio
  • Incurred a $0.03 per share loss on extinguishment of debt due to the prepayment of SBIC borrowings prior to their stated maturity

4

Q1 2020 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

  • Over 97% of investment portfolio comprised of first lien, senior secured floating rate investments of which approximately 75% of investments are subject to a LIBOR floor
  • Investment portfolio consists of 119 investments across 28 industries with an average position size of less than 1.0% of the total portfolio, at fair value
  • Two additional investments were placed on non-accrual status bringing the total to four investments that represented 2.7% and 0.5% of the total portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively

PORTOLIO TRENDS

$ in millions, percentages based on fair value unless otherwise noted*

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Portfolio Summary:

Total portfolio, at fair value

$ 366.1

$ 418.9

$ 459.8

$ 486.7

$ 480.9

Total number of portfolio companies

100

105

104

100

99

Total number of investments

119

123

123

119

119

Average size of debt investments

$ 3.6

$ 3.8

$ 4.2

$ 4.5

$ 4.6

Weighted average price of debt investments

90.1

94.8

95.1

97.1

97.0

Portfolio Yields:(1)

Weighted average yield on debt investments at amortized cost(2)

7.6%

8.1%

8.5%

8.9%

8.9%

Weighted average yield on debt investments at fair value(2)

9.8%

9.2%

9.2%

9.6%

9.4%

Weighted average yield on total portfolio at amortized cost

7.2%

7.6%

7.6%

8.5%

8.4%

Weighted average yield on total portfolio at fair value

9.1%

8.6%

8.4%

9.3%

9.1%

Portfolio Credit Quality:

Performing debt investments

99.5%

98.3%

95.1%

99.3%

97.1%

Non-accrual debt investments

0.5%

1.7%

4.9%

0.7%

2.9%

Weighted average debt / EBITDA of our portfolio companies(2)(3)

4.1x

4.3x

4.1x

3.9x

3.9x

Weighted average risk rating of our debt investments

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.4

  1. Weighted average yield is calculated as all-in interest rate dividend by either the amortized cost or market price as of the balance sheet date. For those investments valued based on an estimated recovery rate, the weighted

average yield calculation is based on redeeming the investment at the current expected recovery rate rather than at par.

(2)

Calculation excludes unfunded revolvers, debt investments placed on non-accrual and equity investments

5

(3)

Excludes first-lien debt investments which were valued by performing a liquidation analysis of the underlying assets which serve as collateral for those loans

* Table as of each respective quarter end and excludes investments with a fair value of zero from all figures except for the total number of portfolio companies and total number of investments

COPORATE LEVERAGE & LIQUIDITY TREND

CORPORATE LEVERAGE

  • Our U.S. GAAP debt to equity ratio was 2.79x while our regulatory debt to equity ratio was 2.54x(1) as of March 31, 2020
  • As of March 31, 2020, we were in breach of our asset coverage requirements which restricts our ability to incur any additional leverage until such breach has been cured
  • Our exposure to unfunded revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments remained low at $1.1 million as of March 31, 2020, with sufficient cash reserves to cover all of the commitments
  • As of April 30, all outstanding SBA Debentures and our short-term borrowing facility balance had been repaid resulting in a pro forma capital structure comprised of $268.8 million of our non mark-to-market CLO notes due November 2029
  • As of March 31, 2020, we were was in compliance with all of our debt facility's covenants and coverage tests

LIQUIDITY TREND

($ in millions)

3.7%

3.9%

4.1%

4.4%

4.5%

Weighted Average Cost of Funds

(1) Regulatory debt to equity ratio excludes SBIC leverage and unfunded commitments

6

COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Variance

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

(audited)

$

%

Investments, at fair value

$

366,100

$

418,873

(52,773)

-12.6%

Cash

2,227

1,251

976

78.0%

Cash, restricted

29,628

39,056

(9,428)

-24.1%

Due from counterparties

143

1,413

(1,270)

-89.9%

Accrued interest receivable

2,514

2,887

(373)

-12.9%

Other assets

1,370

969

401

41.4%

Total assets

401,982

464,449

(62,467)

-13.4%

Liabilities

Debt

292,480

313,750

(21,270)

-6.8%

Due to counterparties

84

9,413

(9,329)

-99.1%

Payables to affiliates

1,449

1,516

(67)

-4.4%

Accrued interest payable

1,191

1,734

(543)

-31.3%

Accrued expenses and other payables

1,034

1,483

(449)

-30.3%

Total liabilities

296,238

327,896

(31,658)

-9.7%

Total net assets

105,744

136,553

(30,809)

-22.6%

Total liabilities and net assets

401,982

464,449

(62,467)

-13.4%

Net asset value per share

$

6.59

$

8.51

$

(1.92)

-22.6%

7

COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended

Investment income

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Variance

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

$

%

Interest income

$

7,665

$

8,821

(1,156)

-13.1%

Payment-in-kind

273

168

105

62.5%

Other income

100

84

16

19.0%

Total investment income

8,038

9,073

(1,035)

-11.4%

Expenses

Interest expense

3,004

3,400

(396)

-11.6%

Management fee

1,300

1,516

(216)

-14.2%

Incentive fee, net of fee waivers

-

(255)

255

100.0%

Professional fees

149

1,047

(898)

-85.8%

Directors' fees

83

76

7

9.2%

Administrator expenses

744

426

318

74.6%

Other expenses

358

377

(19)

-5.0%

Total expenses

5,638

6,587

(949)

-14.4%

Net investment income

2,400

2,486

(86)

-3.5%

Realized and unrealized losses

Net realized losses on investments

(8,754)

(19,195)

10,441

54.4%

Net change in unrealized (losses)/gains on investments

(21,506)

10,984

(32,490)

N/M

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(542)

(491)

(51)

-10.4%

Net realized and unrealized losses

(30,802)

(8,702)

(22,100)

N/M

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations

(28,402)

(6,216)

(22,186)

N/M

Net investment income per common share

$

0.15

$

0.16

$

(0.01)

-6.3%

Basic (losses)/earnings per common share

$

(1.77)

$

(0.38)

$

(1.39)

N/M

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

16,049,352

16,049,352

-

-

Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

-

-

8

ContactCONTACT INFORMATIONInformation

GARRISON CAPITAL INC.

1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10104

Tel: 212-372-9590

Fax: 212-372-9525

9

Disclaimer

Garrison Capital Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:24:05 UTC
