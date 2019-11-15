Garrison Capital : Q3 2019 Garrison Capital Inc. Earnings Conference Call
11/15/2019 | 03:20am EST
Garrison Capital Inc.
Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation
DISCLAIMER
Some of the statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, including statements as to: our future operating results; changes in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, which could result in changes to the value of our assets; our business prospects and the prospects of our current and prospective portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; the impact of increased competition; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy, including general economic trends, and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; the relative and absolute performance of our investment adviser, including in identifying suitable investments for us; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; our ability to make distributions to our stockholders; our ability to complete a strategic transaction on a timely basis, or at all; the effects of legislation and regulations and changes thereto; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our prospective portfolio companies; and the impact of future acquisitions and divestitures.
We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. We have based the forward-looking statements included in this presentation on information available to us on the date of this presentation, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we have filed or in the future may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
QUARTERLY EARNINGS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Total investment income
$ 9,713
$ 10,704
$
10,229
$
9,561
$
9,312
Total expenses
6,290
7,230
6,982
6,401
5,578
Net investment income
3,423
3,474
3,247
3,160
3,734
Net realized gain/(loss) on investments
151
(2,365)
(7,133)
13
(27)
Net change in unrealized (loss)/gain on investments
(20,040)
284
6,296
(8,886)
(2,220)
Loss on refinancing of debt
-
-
-
(2,218)
-
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations
(16,466)
1,393
2,410
(7,931)
1,487
Net investment income per share
0.21
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.23
Net realized/unrealized losses from investments per share
(1.24)
(0.13)
(0.05)
(0.56)
(0.14)
Loss on refinancing of debt per share
-
-
-
(0.14)
-
Net (losses)/earnings per share
(1.03)
0.09
0.15
(0.50)
0.09
Dividends declared per common share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.28
Net asset value per share
9.04
10.30
10.44
10.52
11.25
EARNINGS OVERVIEW
Earned net investment income of $0.21 per share for the third quarter of 2019, which was lower than prior quarter due to:
Lower interest income primarily driven by a lowerinterest-bearing portfolio and a decrease in LIBOR; this was offset by
Lower interest expense also driven by lower average debt outstanding and a lower LIBOR; as well as
Reduced expenses due to not earning an incentive fee and lower general and administrative expenses during the quarter
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $19.9 million, or $1.24 per share, for the third quarter 2019 due to:
$18.9 million of negativecredit-related adjustments from our investments in GIG Co Holdings, LLC (fka Confluence Outdoor, LLC), Gold Coast Bakeries, LLC, HRI Holding Corp. and four syndicated investments; and
A net $1.0 million of negativemarket-related fair value adjustments across the remaining portfolio
Declared a Q4 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2019
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS
As of September 30, 2019, our total portfolio comprised of 123 investments across 104 portfolio companies which included total par outstanding on our debt investments of $474.7 million with a weighted average yield at amortized cost of 8.5%
Total new par additions totaled $28.3 million across 10 new portfolio companies at a weighted average yield at cost of 8.2% during Q3 2019
Total repayments and sales totaled $34.7 million across 6 portfolio companies at a weighted average yield at cost of 8.2% during Q3 2019
Non-accrualassets increased to 6.5% and 4.9% of the debt portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY TREND
Par ($ in millions)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019(1)
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Quarterly
Average
Originations
$
-
$
-
$
6.6
$
-
$
7.8
$
2.9
Club deals
6.9
4.4
14.5
57.7
7.1
18.1
Purchases
18.5
2.6
20.3
21.5
12.9
15.2
Follow-on investments to existing portfolio companies
2.9
17.6
17.2
35.9
23.3
19.3
Total additions
28.3
24.6
58.6
115.1
51.1
55.5
Less: Total repayments/sales
(34.7)
(19.3)
(37.3)
(34.1)
(68.2)
(38.7)
Net (repayments)/additions
$
(6.4)
$
5.3
$
21.3
$
81.0
$
(17.1)
$
16.8
Summary
Q3 2019
Q2 2019(1)
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Quarterly
Average
Investments made to new portfolio companies
10
2
10
19
10
10
Weighted average yield of total additions(2)
8.2%
8.5%
8.4%
8.5%
8.5%
8.4%
Full repayments/sales from existing portfolio companies
6
1
4
3
4
4
Weighted average yield of total repayments/sales(2)
8.2%
7.5%
8.1%
10.1%
11.0%
9.0%
Excludes thenon-cashdebt-to-equity restructuring of our investment in GIG Co Holdings, LLC (fka Confluence Outdoors, LLC) in Q2 2019
Represents the weighted average yield at amortized cost and is comprised of the income earned from theall-in interest rate plus the accretion of any original issue discount or premium as of the balance sheet date to
par at each investments contractual maturity date, excluding the effect of any scheduled principal amortization payments. For those investments valued based on an estimated recovery rate, the weighted average yield
calculation is based on redeeming the investment at the current expected recovery rate rather than at par. Calculation excludes consumer loan portfolio investment, unfunded revolvers, debt investments placed on non-
accrual and equity investments
PORTFOLIO TRENDS
$ in millions, Percentages based on fair value unless otherwise noted*
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Portfolio Summary:
Total portfolio, at fair value
$ 459.8
$ 486.7
$ 480.9
$ 454.0
$ 383.0
Total number of portfolio companies
104
100
99
93
77
Total number of investments
123
119
119
118
98
Average size of debt investments
$ 4.2
$ 4.5
$ 4.6
$ 4.6
$ 4.6
Weighted average price of debt investments
95.1
97.1
97.0
95.7
97.2
Portfolio Yields:(1)
Weighted average yield on debt investments at amortized cost(2)
8.5%
8.9%
8.9%
9.1%
9.2%
Weighted average yield on debt investments at fair value(2)
9.2%
9.6%
9.4%
10.2%
9.6%
Weighted average yield on total portfolio at amortized cost
7.6%
8.5%
8.4%
8.5%
8.7%
Weighted average yield on total portfolio at fair value
8.4%
9.3%
9.1%
9.9%
9.1%
Portfolio Structure:
First lien senior secured debt investments
98.1%
96.1%
98.4%
98.3%
97.6%
Equity and other investments
1.9%
3.9%
1.6%
1.7%
2.4%
Floating rate debt investments
100.0%
99.9%
99.8%
99.7%
99.6%
Fixed rate debt investments
0.0%
0.1%
0.2%
0.3%
0.4%
Portfolio Sourcing:
Originated(3)
22.9%
23.1%
24.9%
25.3%
29.9%
Club(4)
39.0%
39.1%
41.3%
37.8%
35.0%
Purchased(5)
38.1%
37.8%
33.8%
36.9%
35.1%
Portfolio Credit Quality:
Performing debt investments
95.1%
99.3%
97.1%
99.5%
99.3%
Non-accrual debt investments
4.9%
0.7%
2.9%
0.5%
0.7%
Weighted average debt / EBITDA of our portfolio companies(2)(6)
4.1x
3.9x
3.9x
3.8x
3.7x
Weighted average risk rating of our debt investments
2.4
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.3
Weighted average yield represents the portfolio's return from theall-in interest rate plus the annualized accretion income from (i) any original issue discount or premium when calculating weighted average yield at amortized cost and (ii) any market discount or premium when calculating weighted average yield at fair value as of the balance sheet date to par at each investments contractual maturity date, excluding the effect of any scheduled principal amortization payments. For those investments valued based on an estimated recovery rate, the weighted average yield calculation is based on redeeming the investment at the current expected recovery rate rather than at par
Originated positions include investments where we have sourced and led the execution of the deal
Club positions include debt investments with a total tranche size less than $250.0 million where we provide direct lending to a borrower with a small number of other lenders but do not lead the deal
Purchased positions include debt investments with a total tranche size greater than $250.0 million that was sourced from a bank loan syndication or the secondary market
Excludesfirst-lien debt investments which were valued by performing a liquidation analysis of the underlying assets which serve as collateral for those loans
* Table as of each respective quarter end and excludes investments with a fair value of zero from all figures except for the total number of portfolio companies and total number of investments
PORTFOLIO LEVERAGE & CAPITAL STRUCTURE
PORTFOLIO LEVERAGE
Our U.S. GAAP debt to equity ratio was 2.31x while our regulatory debt to equity ratio was 1.87x(1)as of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2019, there was $5.8 million of undrawn SBIC Debentures and our $25.0 million CLO Revolver was fully undrawn
Given our regulatory debt to equity ratio of 1.87x(1), our availability to incur additional leverage has been significantly reduced to $9.8 million to remain in compliance with our regulatory asset coverage requirement
Weighted average cost of funds decreased to 4.1% as of September 30, 2019 from 4.4% as of June 30, 2019 based on a decline in LIBOR and a lower average debt outstanding during the quarter
LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL STRUCTURE
($ in millions)
Weighted Average
4.1%
4.4%
4.5%
4.4%
4.8%
Cost of Funds
(1) Regulatory debt to equity ratio excludes SBIC leverage and unfunded commitments
COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Assets
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Variance
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
$
%
Investments, at fair value
$
459,843
$
486,705
(26,862)
-5.5%
Cash and cash equivalents
1,134
853
281
32.9%
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted
16,333
29,131
(12,798)
-43.9%
Due from counterparties
79
2,219
(2,140)
-96.4%
Due from affiliate
43
-
43
N/A
Accrued interest receivable
3,219
3,312
(93)
-2.8%
Other assets
1,061
1,465
(404)
-27.6%
Total assets
481,712
523,685
(41,973)
-8.0%
Liabilities
Debt
330,607
347,172
(16,565)
-4.8%
Due to counterparties
1,472
5,895
(4,423)
-75.0%
Payables to affiliates
2,191
2,503
(312)
-12.5%
Accrued interest payable
1,462
2,169
(707)
-32.6%
Accrued expenses and other payables
804
613
191
3.2%
Total liabilities
336,536
358,352
(21,816)
-6.1%
Total net assets
145,176
165,333
(20,157)
-12.2%
Total liabilities and net assets
481,712
523,685
(41,973)
-8.0%
Net asset value per share
$
9.04
$
10.30
$
(1.26)
-12.2%
COMPARATIVE STATEMENT OF QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Investment income
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Variance
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
$
%
Interest income
$
9,283
$
9,796
(513)
-5.2%
Payment-in-kind
219
791
(572)
-72.3%
Other income
211
117
94
80.3%
Total investment income
9,713
10,704
(991)
-9.3%
Expenses
Interest expense
3,625
3,860
(235)
-6.1%
Management fee
1,652
1,680
(28)
-1.7%
Incentive fee
-
543
(543)
-100.0%
Professional fees
289
308
(19)
-6.2%
Directors' fees
76
77
(1)
-1.3%
Administrator expenses
323
329
(6)
-1.8%
Other expenses
325
433
(108)
-24.9%
Total expenses
6,290
7,230
(940)
-13.0%
Net investment income
3,423
3,474
(51)
-1.5%
Realized and unrealized losses
Net realized gains/(losses) on investments
151
(2,365)
2,516
106.4%
Net change in unrealized (losses)/gains on investments
(20,040)
284
(20,324)
N/M
Net realized and unrealized losses
(19,889)
(2,081)
(17,808)
N/M
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations
(16,466)
1,393
(17,859)
N/M
Net investment income per common share
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
(0.01)
-4.5%
Basic (losses)/earnings per common share
$
(1.03)
$
0.09
$
(1.12)
N/M
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
16,049,352
16,049,352
-
-
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
