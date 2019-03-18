Log in
Gartner : Accepting Nominations for 2019 Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards

03/18/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Gartner, Inc. is accepting nominations for the fifth annual Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for financial services. Nominations will be accepted through July 31 via an online entry form. Entry is open to any financial services end-user institution (not technology vendors or technology services companies) that has implemented an innovation using digital technology capabilities, products or services within the financial services industry in the relevant award categories during the past year.

Presentations by the finalists will take place at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 in Orlando, Gold Coast, Australia and Barcelona. The winners will be chosen by the attendees at the conferences.

Entrants from financial services end-user organizations can enter up to three submissions for the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards. There are no predefined categories. The Eye on Innovation Awards recognize innovative use of technology-enabled capabilities in various areas, including:

· Innovative business models that allow financial services providers to develop new strategic value-creation or profit models

· Innovative service or product offerings that improve the customer experience and support the digital strategy of financial services providers

· Innovative initiatives of financial services providers in order to increase operational efficiencies or save costs

· Innovative adoption of technologies that improve operations of financial services providers

Award submissions are assessed using a robust and dynamic framework to ensure that the assessment process is pertinent and objective. The Gartner Awards Framework (GAF) is utilized as a structured model of assessment that enables the participating organizations to be benchmarked against world-class performance standards. The GAF consists of specialized assessment modules pertaining to the evaluation criteria for each of the award categories. The criteria and subcriteria provide a robust set of requirements that are used as the methodology for benchmarking and learning among the participating organizations.

The identification of a Gartner Eye on Innovation Award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Gartner of any company, vendor, product or service.

For more information about the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards and to complete an entry form, go to https://www.gartner.com/technology/eye-on-innovation-awards/financial-services/. The deadline for submissions isJuly 31, 2019.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. IT executives rely on these events to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

Dates and locations for Gartner IT Symposium/ITxpo 2019 include:

June 3-6, Toronto, Canada

September 16-18, Cape Town, South Africa

October 20-24, Orlando

October 28-31, Gold Coast, Australia

October 28-31, Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 3-7, Barcelona

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:39:06 UTC
