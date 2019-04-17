Gartner : Announces Program & Portfolio Management Summit 2019

What
Gartner Program & Portfolio Management (PPM) Summit
When
June 17-19, 2019
Where
Washington, DC
Details
Digital disruption is changing PPM in fundamental ways. Different skill sets and competencies are required. Advanced tools and technologies are gaining traction. New mechanisms, practices and services are disrupting traditional delivery methods. How do you transform PPM to avoid bypass and extinction? How do you stay relevant and effective in a world of continuous change? Join us for Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit 2019 in Washington, D.C., where you'll get the insights you need to navigate digital shifts and advance your organization's PPM maturity level in meaningful, value-driven ways.
Audience and Topics
The conference is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees and feature over 20 Gartner experts across 100 research driven sessions. This conference is designed for project managers, portfolio managers, program managers and PMO leaders.
The conference agenda features 4 comprehensive tracks taking a deep dive into a broad range of topics focused on the audience's most pressing issues:
-
Rapid Change - Shift Disciplines for Rapid Execution
-
Cultural Change - Shape Your Culture for Continuous Change
-
Business Partnership - Engage the Business to Drive Value
-
Innovation - Evolve to a Digital Business
Keynote Speakers
-
Gartner Opening Keynote: Digital Business. Maximum Value with Gartner expert Dave Aron
-
Guest Keynote: Squaring the Circle: New Technologies, New Projects with Margaret Heffernan, CEO & Entrepreneur
-
Gartner Keynote: Mastering the Art of Saying 'No' with Gartner expert Tina Nunno
-
Closing Guest Keynote: Resilient to the Core: How to Scientifically Improve Your Default Response to Stress to Boost Performance and Happiness with Michelle Gielan, Founder of the Institute for Applied Positive Research
Venue and Travel Details
Visit the conference website for complete venue and travel details.
The Solution Showcase
The Solution Showcase will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting advances in technology through live demonstrations, face-to-face meetings, and dynamic presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on theExhibitor Directory.
Registration
Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Katie.Costello@Gartner.com for details and to register.
Social Media
Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerPPM.
