Gartner : Announces Program & Portfolio Management Summit 2019

What

Gartner Program & Portfolio Management (PPM) Summit

When

June 17-19, 2019

Where

Washington, DC

Details

Digital disruption is changing PPM in fundamental ways. Different skill sets and competencies are required. Advanced tools and technologies are gaining traction. New mechanisms, practices and services are disrupting traditional delivery methods. How do you transform PPM to avoid bypass and extinction? How do you stay relevant and effective in a world of continuous change? Join us for Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit 2019 in Washington, D.C., where you'll get the insights you need to navigate digital shifts and advance your organization's PPM maturity level in meaningful, value-driven ways.

Audience and Topics

The conference is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees and feature over 20 Gartner experts across 100 research driven sessions. This conference is designed for project managers, portfolio managers, program managers and PMO leaders.

The conference agenda features 4 comprehensive tracks taking a deep dive into a broad range of topics focused on the audience's most pressing issues:

Rapid Change - Shift Disciplines for Rapid Execution

Cultural Change - Shape Your Culture for Continuous Change

Business Partnership - Engage the Business to Drive Value

Innovation - Evolve to a Digital Business

Keynote Speakers

Gartner Opening Keynote: Digital Business. Maximum Value with Gartner expert Dave Aron

Guest Keynote: Squaring the Circle: New Technologies, New Projects with Margaret Heffernan, CEO & Entrepreneur

Gartner Keynote: Mastering the Art of Saying 'No' with Gartner expert Tina Nunno

Closing Guest Keynote: Resilient to the Core: How to Scientifically Improve Your Default Response to Stress to Boost Performance and Happiness with Michelle Gielan, Founder of the Institute for Applied Positive Research

Venue and Travel Details

Visit the conference website for complete venue and travel details.

The Solution Showcase

The Solution Showcase will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting advances in technology through live demonstrations, face-to-face meetings, and dynamic presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Registration

Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Katie.Costello@Gartner.com for details and to register.

Social Media

Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerPPM.