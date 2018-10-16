Gartner : Identifies Seven Steps for Successfully Leading an Agile Marketing Organization

Marketing leaders must adopt new skills, rooted in more modern
collaborative leadership styles, in order to successfully lead an agile
team today, according to Gartner, Inc. To help overcome this challenge,
Gartner has identified seven practices for CMOs and other marketing
leaders to adopt and evolve their agile leadership skills.
“The agile
approach is still new for even the most seasoned CMOs,” said Elizabeth
Shaw, research director at Gartner. “Traditional leadership
practices are not going to drive the change needed to survive today. To
shift to agile methods, the modern CMO must have the ability to awaken,
harness and develop trust and commitment from their organization. This
means having the right balance of hard skills and soft skills.”
According to Gartner, CMOs must lead by example by embracing, exercising
and communicating the following seven practices:
1. Develop Trust: Trust goes a long way in promoting a
collaborative environment for agile
teams to thrive. It’s an ongoing effort that, if nurtured and
maintained, will help to break down barriers and encourage collaborative
problem solving. CMOs must be responsible for fostering the development
of trust between team members, themselves and peers.
2. Create and Share Vision: CMOs must craft an authentic and
clear vision to sell into the organization to drive change. Equally
important, employees’ roles and goals should be clearly defined to
support that vision. The best vision work is done collaboratively with
peers, executives and partners to identify all opportunities and
threats. It should be viewed as a living organ, vital to the body of the
organization — one that is constantly nurtured and updated to keep the
organization moving forward.
3. Hone Soft Skills: Lead with empathy, creativity and
compassion. In today’s ever-evolving environment, these skills are
critical for being an effective CMO. The ability to explain a person’s
point of view and motivation is key to eliminating biases, making better
decisions and motivating team members. This requires sincerity and
authenticity.
4. Be a Student Leader and Share Authority: The best leaders are
also students — constantly open, eager and without preconceptions when
exploring something new. CMOs must learn to share leadership authority
with modern oversight.
5. Constantly Calibrate: Running an agile marketing organization
means the CMO must be engaged and aware at all times. This means
constantly evaluating the big picture and the details. Agile marketing
requires disciplined and defined work styles and realistic goal
orientation and capability-based contribution. CMOs going agile need to
optimize and calibrate projects and resources with available data and
analytics, while also investing in digital
infrastructure that supports agile and collaborative teams.
6. Build a Culture of Collaboration: Constant and open
communication is the blood flow that keeps this living organ alive. CMOs
must stimulate and coach each person individually and the team
collectively — ensuring all voices are heard and considered.
Collaboration is more than just “working together.” It means sourcing
ideas, evaluating approaches and discussing among team members how they
will share work.
7. Reward Individual and Team Outcomes: CMOs must reward team
members, individually, and the team collectively for the work done
toward the achievement of business outcomes. This is one of the most
delicate endeavors for leaders, as each person has different reward and
recognition expectations. Great leaders make sure they customize the
type of recognition they provide to each member of their team.
Additional details on leading an agile marketing organization are
available to Gartner for Marketers clients in the upcoming webinar, "Agile
Marketing in 4 Steps," on October 17, 2018 – and in the report “CMO
Perspective: 7 Key Practices to Successfully Lead Today’s Agile
Marketing Organization.”
