Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner    IT

GARTNER (IT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gartner : Identifies Seven Steps for Successfully Leading an Agile Marketing Organization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

New Skills Are Required to Lead an Agile Marketing Organization Today

Marketing leaders must adopt new skills, rooted in more modern collaborative leadership styles, in order to successfully lead an agile team today, according to Gartner, Inc. To help overcome this challenge, Gartner has identified seven practices for CMOs and other marketing leaders to adopt and evolve their agile leadership skills.

“The agile approach is still new for even the most seasoned CMOs,” said Elizabeth Shaw, research director at Gartner. “Traditional leadership practices are not going to drive the change needed to survive today. To shift to agile methods, the modern CMO must have the ability to awaken, harness and develop trust and commitment from their organization. This means having the right balance of hard skills and soft skills.”

According to Gartner, CMOs must lead by example by embracing, exercising and communicating the following seven practices:

1. Develop Trust: Trust goes a long way in promoting a collaborative environment for agile teams to thrive. It’s an ongoing effort that, if nurtured and maintained, will help to break down barriers and encourage collaborative problem solving. CMOs must be responsible for fostering the development of trust between team members, themselves and peers.

2. Create and Share Vision: CMOs must craft an authentic and clear vision to sell into the organization to drive change. Equally important, employees’ roles and goals should be clearly defined to support that vision. The best vision work is done collaboratively with peers, executives and partners to identify all opportunities and threats. It should be viewed as a living organ, vital to the body of the organization — one that is constantly nurtured and updated to keep the organization moving forward.

3. Hone Soft Skills: Lead with empathy, creativity and compassion. In today’s ever-evolving environment, these skills are critical for being an effective CMO. The ability to explain a person’s point of view and motivation is key to eliminating biases, making better decisions and motivating team members. This requires sincerity and authenticity.

4. Be a Student Leader and Share Authority: The best leaders are also students — constantly open, eager and without preconceptions when exploring something new. CMOs must learn to share leadership authority with modern oversight.

5. Constantly Calibrate: Running an agile marketing organization means the CMO must be engaged and aware at all times. This means constantly evaluating the big picture and the details. Agile marketing requires disciplined and defined work styles and realistic goal orientation and capability-based contribution. CMOs going agile need to optimize and calibrate projects and resources with available data and analytics, while also investing in digital infrastructure that supports agile and collaborative teams.

6. Build a Culture of Collaboration: Constant and open communication is the blood flow that keeps this living organ alive. CMOs must stimulate and coach each person individually and the team collectively — ensuring all voices are heard and considered. Collaboration is more than just “working together.” It means sourcing ideas, evaluating approaches and discussing among team members how they will share work.

7. Reward Individual and Team Outcomes: CMOs must reward team members, individually, and the team collectively for the work done toward the achievement of business outcomes. This is one of the most delicate endeavors for leaders, as each person has different reward and recognition expectations. Great leaders make sure they customize the type of recognition they provide to each member of their team.

Additional details on leading an agile marketing organization are available to Gartner for Marketers clients in the upcoming webinar, "Agile Marketing in 4 Steps," on October 17, 2018 – and in the report “CMO Perspective: 7 Key Practices to Successfully Lead Today’s Agile Marketing Organization.”

About Gartner for Marketers

Gartner for Marketers provides the objective, expert advice and proven tools CMOs and other marketing leaders need to seize the right opportunities with clarity and confidence, and stay ahead of the trends that matter. With in-depth research and analysis, Gartner for Marketers helps you focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to deliver results. More information on Gartner for Marketers is available online at www.Gartner.com/marketing/.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER
02:16pGARTNER : Identifies Seven Steps for Successfully Leading an Agile Marketing Org..
BU
02:08pGARTNER : Survey of More Than 3,000 CIOs Reveals That Enterprises Are Entering t..
PU
10/15GARTNER : Identifies the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2019
BU
10/15GARTNER : Says ContinuousNEXT is the Formula for Success through Digital Transfo..
BU
10/14GARTNER : Announces Winners of the 2018 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award Americas
BU
10/11GARTNER : Survey Finds 70 Percent of AI Projects in Digital Commerce Are Success..
PU
10/10GARTNER : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Experienced Flat Growth in the Third Quart..
BU
10/10GARTNER : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Experienced Flat Growth in the Third Quart..
PU
10/10GARTNER : Says B2B Brands Need to Rethink Their Content Marketing Strategy
BU
10/10GARTNER : Says B2B Brands Need to Rethink Their Content Marketing Strategy
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
08/01Gartner (IT) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Gartner Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 002 M
EBIT 2018 541 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 2 283 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 114,21
P/E ratio 2019 49,18
EV / Sales 2018 3,95x
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 13 513 M
Chart GARTNER
Duration : Period :
Gartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 151 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER19.41%13 513
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%128 563
ACCENTURE3.16%102 161
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.79%98 939
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.08%61 557
VMWARE, INC.14.94%60 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.