Gartner : Identifies the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2019

Gartner, Inc. today highlighted the top strategic technology trends that
organizations need to explore in 2019. Analysts presented their findings
during Gartner
Symposium/ITxpo, which is taking place here through Thursday.
Gartner defines a strategic technology trend as one with substantial
disruptive potential that is beginning to break out of an emerging state
into broader impact and use, or which are rapidly growing trends with a
high degree of volatility reaching tipping points over the next five
years.
“The Intelligent Digital Mesh has been a consistent theme for the past
two years and continues as a major driver through 2019. Trends under
each of these three themes are a key ingredient in driving a continuous
innovation process as part of a ContinuousNEXT
strategy,” said David
Cearley, vice president and Gartner Fellow. “For example, artificial
intelligence (AI) in the form of automated things and augmented
intelligence is being used together with IoT, edge computing and digital
twins to deliver highly integrated smart spaces. This combinatorial
effect of multiple trends coalescing to produce new opportunities and
drive new disruption is a hallmark of the Gartner
top 10 strategic technology trends for 2019.”
The top 10 strategic technology trends for 2019 are:
Autonomous Things
Autonomous things, such as robots,
drones and autonomous
vehicles, use AI to automate functions previously performed by
humans. Their automation goes beyond the automation provided by rigid
programing models and they exploit
AI to deliver advanced behaviors that interact more naturally with
their surroundings and with people.
“As autonomous things proliferate, we expect a shift from stand-alone
intelligent things to a swarm of collaborative intelligent things, with
multiple devices working together, either independently of people or
with human input,” said Mr. Cearley. “For example, if a drone examined a
large field and found that it was ready for harvesting, it could
dispatch an “autonomous harvester.” Or in the delivery market, the most
effective solution may be to use an autonomous vehicle to move packages
to the target area. Robots and drones on board the vehicle could then
ensure final delivery of the package.”
Augmented Analytics
Augmented
analytics focuses on a specific area of augmented intelligence,
using machine learning (ML) to transform how analytics content is
developed, consumed and shared. Augmented
analytics capabilities will advance rapidly to mainstream adoption,
as a key feature of data preparation, data management, modern analytics,
business process management, process mining and data science platforms.
Automated insights from augmented analytics will also be embedded in
enterprise applications — for example, those of the HR, finance, sales,
marketing, customer service, procurement and asset management
departments — to optimize the decisions and actions of all employees
within their context, not just those of analysts and data scientists.
Augmented analytics automates the process of data preparation, insight
generation and insight visualization, eliminating the need for
professional data scientists in many situations.
“This will lead to citizen
data science, an emerging set of capabilities and practices that
enables users whose main job is outside the field of statistics and
analytics to extract predictive and prescriptive insights from data,”
said Mr. Cearley. “Through 2020, the number of citizen data scientists
will grow five times faster than the number of expert data scientists.
Organizations can use citizen data scientists to fill the data science
and machine learning talent gap caused by the shortage and high cost of
data scientists.”
AI-Driven Development
The market is rapidly shifting from an approach in which professional
data scientists must partner with application
developers to create most AI-enhanced solutions to a model in which
the professional developer can operate alone using predefined models
delivered as a service. This provides the developer with an ecosystem of
AI algorithms and models, as well as development
tools tailored to integrating AI capabilities and models into a
solution. Another level of opportunity for professional application
development arises as AI is applied to the development process itself to
automate various data science, application development and testing
functions. By 2022, at least 40 percent of new application development
projects will have AI co-developers on their team.
“Ultimately, highly advanced AI-powered development environments
automating both functional and nonfunctional aspects of applications
will give rise to a new age of the ‘citizen application developer’ where
nonprofessionals will be able to use AI-driven tools to automatically
generate new solutions. Tools that enable nonprofessionals to generate
applications without coding are not new, but we expect that AI-powered
systems will drive a new level of flexibility,” said Mr. Cearley.
Digital Twins
A digital
twin refers to the digital representation of a real-world entity or
system. By 2020, Gartner estimates there will be more than 20 billion
connected sensors and endpoints and digital twins will exist for
potentially billions of things. Organizations will implement
digital twins simply at first. They will evolve them over time,
improving their ability to collect and visualize the right data, apply
the right analytics and rules, and respond effectively to business
objectives.
“One aspect of the digital twin evolution that moves beyond IoT will be
enterprises implementing digital twins of their organizations (DTOs). A
DTO is a dynamic software model that relies on operational or other data
to understand how an organization operationalizes its business model,
connects with its current state, deploys resources and responds to
changes to deliver expected customer value,” said Mr. Cearley. “DTOs
help drive efficiencies in business processes, as well as create more
flexible, dynamic and responsive processes that can potentially react to
changing conditions automatically.”
Empowered Edge
The edge refers to endpoint devices used by people or embedded in the
world around us. Edge
computing describes a computing topology in which information
processing, and content collection and delivery, are placed closer to
these endpoints. It tries to keep the traffic and processing local, with
the goal being to reduce traffic and latency.
In the near term, edge is being driven by IoT and the need keep the
processing close to the end rather than on a centralized cloud server.
However, rather than create a new architecture, cloud computing and edge
computing will evolve as complementary models with cloud services being
managed as a centralized service executing, not only on centralized
servers, but in distributed servers on-premises and on the edge devices
themselves.
Over the next five years, specialized AI chips, along with greater
processing power, storage and other advanced capabilities, will be added
to a wider array of edge devices. The extreme heterogeneity of this
embedded IoT world and the long life cycles of assets such as industrial
systems will create significant management challenges. Longer term, as
5G matures, the expanding edge computing environment will have more
robust communication back to centralized services. 5G provides lower
latency, higher bandwidth, and (very importantly for edge) a dramatic
increase in the number of nodes (edge endoints) per square km.
Immersive Experience
Conversational platforms are changing the way in which people interact
with the digital world. Virtual
reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) are
changing the way in which people perceive the digital world. This
combined shift in perception and interaction models leads to the future immersive
user experience.
“Over time, we will shift from thinking about individual devices and
fragmented user interface (UI) technologies to a multichannel and
multimodal experience. The multimodal experience will connect people
with the digital world across hundreds of edge devices that surround
them, including traditional computing devices, wearables, automobiles,
environmental sensors and consumer appliances,” said Mr. Cearley. “The
multichannel experience will use all human senses as well as advanced
computer senses (such as heat, humidity and radar) across these
multimodal devices. This multiexperience environment will create an
ambient experience in which the spaces that surround us define “the
computer” rather than the individual devices. In effect, the environment
is the computer.”
Blockchain
Blockchain,
a type of distributed ledger, promises to reshape industries by enabling
trust, providing transparency and reducing friction across business
ecosystems potentially lowering costs, reducing transaction settlement
times and improving cash flow. Today, trust is placed in banks,
clearinghouses, governments and many other institutions as central
authorities with the “single version of the truth” maintained securely
in their databases. The centralized trust model adds delays and friction
costs (commissions, fees and the time value of money) to transactions.
Blockchain provides an alternative trust mode and removes the need for
central authorities in arbitrating transactions.
”Current
blockchain technologies and concepts are immature, poorly understood
and unproven in mission-critical, at-scale business operations. This is
particularly so with the complex elements that support more
sophisticated scenarios,” said Mr. Cearley. “Despite the challenges, the
significant potential for disruption means CIOs and IT leaders should
begin evaluating blockchain, even if they don’t aggressively adopt the
technologies in the next few years.”
Many blockchain initiatives today do not implement all of the attributes
of blockchain — for example, a highly distributed database. These
blockchain-inspired solutions are positioned as a means to achieve
operational efficiency by automating business processes, or by
digitizing records. They have the potential to enhance sharing of
information among known entities, as well as improving opportunities for
tracking and tracing physical and digital assets. However, these
approaches miss the value of true blockchain disruption and may increase
vendor lock-in. Organizations choosing this option should understand the
limitations and be prepared to move to complete blockchain solutions
over time and that the same outcomes may be achieved with more efficient
and tuned use of existing nonblockchain technologies.
Smart Spaces
A smart space is a physical or digital environment in which humans and
technology-enabled systems interact in increasingly open, connected,
coordinated and intelligent ecosystems. Multiple elements — including
people, processes, services and things — come together in a smart space
to create a more immersive, interactive and automated experience for a
target set of people and industry scenarios.
“This trend has been coalescing for some time around elements such as smart
cities, digital
workplaces, smart homes and connected factories. We believe the
market is entering a period of accelerated delivery of robust smart
spaces with technology becoming an integral part of our daily lives,
whether as employees, customers, consumers, community members or
citizens,” said Mr. Cearley.
Digital Ethics and Privacy
Digital
ethics and privacy is a growing concern for individuals,
organizations and governments. People are increasingly concerned about
how their personal information is being used by organizations in both
the public and private sector, and the backlash will only increase for
organizations that are not proactively addressing these concerns.
“Any discussion on privacy must be grounded in the broader topic of digital
ethics and the trust of your customers, constituents and employees.
While privacy and security are foundational components in building
trust, trust is actually about more than just these components,” said
Mr. Cearley. “Trust is the acceptance of the truth of a statement
without evidence or investigation. Ultimately an organization’s position
on privacy must be driven by its broader position on ethics and trust.
Shifting from privacy to ethics moves the conversation beyond ‘are we
compliant’ toward ‘are we doing the right thing.’”
Quantum Computing
Quantum
computing (QC) is a type of nonclassical computing that operates on
the quantum state of subatomic particles (for example, electrons and
ions) that represent information as elements denoted as quantum bits
(qubits). The parallel execution and exponential scalability of quantum
computers means they excel with problems too complex for a traditional
approach or where a traditional algorithms would take too long to find a
solution. Industries such as automotive, financial, insurance,
pharmaceuticals, military and research organizations have the most to
gain from the advancements in QC. In the pharmaceutical industry, for
example, QC could be used to model molecular interactions at atomic
levels to accelerate time to market for new cancer-treating drugs or QC
could accelerate and more accurately predict the interaction of proteins
leading to new pharmaceutical methodologies.
“CIOs and IT leaders should start planning for QC by increasing
understanding and how it can apply to real-world business problems.
Learn while the technology is still in the emerging state. Identify
real-world problems where QC has potential and consider the possible
impact on security,” said Mr. Cearley. “But don’t believe the hype that
it will revolutionize things in the next few years. Most organizations
should learn about and monitor QC through 2022 and perhaps exploit it
from 2023 or 2025.”
Gartner clients can learn more in the Gartner Special Report “Top
10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2019.” Additional detailed
analysis on each tech trend can be found in the Gartner YouTube video “Gartner
Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends 2019.”
