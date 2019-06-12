Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner    IT

GARTNER

(IT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gartner : Reveals Seven Mistakes to Avoid in Blockchain Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:09am EDT

Interest in blockchain continues to be high, but there is still a significant gap between the hype and market reality. Only 11% of CIOs indicated they have deployed or are in short-term planning with blockchain, according to the Gartner, Inc. 2019 CIO Agenda Survey of more than 3,000 CIOs. This may be because the majority of projects fail to get beyond the initial experimentation phase.

'Blockchain is currently sliding down toward the Trough of Disillusionment in Gartner's latest 'Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies,' ' said Adrian Leow, senior research director at Gartner. 'The blockchain platforms and technologies market is still nascent and there is no industry consensus on key components such as product concept, feature set and core application requirements. We do not expect that there will be a single dominant platform within the next five years.'

To successfully conduct a blockchain project, it is necessary to understand the root causes for failure. Gartner has identified the seven most common mistakes in blockchain projects and how to avoid them.

No. 1: Misunderstanding or Misusing Blockchain Technology

Gartner has found that the majority of blockchain projects are solely used for recording data on blockchain platforms via decentralized ledger technology (DLT), ignoring key features such as decentralized consensus, tokenization or smart contracts.

'DLT is a component of blockchain, not the whole blockchain. The fact that organizations are so infrequently using the complete set of blockchain features prompts the question of whether they even need blockchain,' Mr. Leong said. 'It is fine to start with DLT, but the priority for CIOs should be to clarify the use cases for blockchain as a whole and move into projects that also utilize other blockchain components.'

No. 2: Assuming the Technology Is Ready for Production Use

The blockchain platform market is huge and largely composed of fragmented offerings that try to differentiate themselves in various ways. Some focus on confidentiality, some on tokenization, others on universal computing. Most are too immature for large-scale production work that comes with the accompanying and requisite systems, security and network management services.

However, this will change within the next few years. CIOs should monitor the evolving capabilities of blockchain platforms and align their blockchain project timeline accordingly.

No. 3: Confusing a Protocol With a Business Solution

Blockchain is a foundation-level technology that can be used in a variety of industries and scenarios, ranging from supply chain over management to medical information systems. It is not a complete application as it must also include features such as user interface, business logic, data persistence and interoperability mechanisms.

'When it comes to blockchain, there is the implicit assumption that the foundation-level technology is not far removed from a complete application solution. This is not the case. It helps to view blockchain as a protocol to perform a certain task within a full application. No one would assume a protocol can be the sole base for a whole e-commerce system or a social network,' Mr. Leong added.

No. 4: Viewing Blockchain Purely as a Database or Storage Mechanism

Blockchain technology was designed to provide an authoritative, immutable, trusted record of events arising out of a dynamic collection of untrusted parties. This design model comes at the price of database management capabilities.

In its current form, blockchain technology does not implement the full 'create, read update, delete' model that is found in conventional database management technology. Instead, only 'create' and 'read' are supported. 'CIOs should assess the data management requirement of their blockchain project. A conventional data management solution might be the better option in some cases,' Mr. Leong said.

No. 5: Assuming That Interoperability Standards Exist

While some vendors of blockchain technology platforms talk about interoperability with other blockchains, it is difficult to envision interoperability when most platforms and their underlying protocols are still being designed or developed.

Organizations should view vendor discussions regarding interoperability as a marketing strategy. It is supposed to benefit the supplier's competitive standing but will not necessarily deliver benefits to the end-user organization. 'Never select a blockchain platform with the expectation that it will interoperate with next year's technology from a different vendor,' said Mr. Leong.

No. 6: Assuming Smart Contract Technology Is a Solved Problem

Smart contracts are perhaps the most powerful aspect of blockchain-enabling technologies. They add dynamic behavior to transactions. Conceptually, smart contracts can be understood as stored procedures that are associated with specific transaction records. But unlike a stored procedure in a centralized system, smart contracts are executed by all nodes in the peer-to-peer network, resulting in challenges in scalability and manageability that haven't been fully addressed yet.

Smart contract technology will still undergo significant changes. CIOs should not plan for full adoption yet but run small experiments first. This area of blockchain will continue to mature over the next two or three years.

No. 7: Ignoring Governance Issues

While governance issues in private or permissioned blockchains will usually be handled by the owner of the blockchain, the situation is different with public blockchains.

'Governance in public blockchains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin is mostly aimed at technical issues. Human behaviors or motivation are rarely addressed. CIOs must be aware of the risk that blockchain governance issues might pose for the success of their project. Especially larger organizations should think about joining or forming consortia to help define governance models for the public blockchain,' Mr. Leong concludes.

Gartner clients can learn more in 'Common Mistakes to Avoid in Enterprise Blockchain Projects.' This research is part of the Gartner Featured Insight research collection 'Blockchain Unraveled: Determining Its Suitability for Your Organization.' This research explains when blockchain makes sense and the critical factors to consider to capture this new business value.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER
04:09aGARTNER : Reveals Seven Mistakes to Avoid in Blockchain Projects
PU
06/11GARTNER : Highlights Key Considerations for Future-Proof Financial Applications
BU
06/11GARTNER : Brexit Hampering Job-Seeking Activity And Business Confidence In The U..
PU
06/11GARTNER : Says Companies in the U.S. Are Overpaying To Attract New Talent
BU
06/10GARTNER : Survey Finds More Australian Workers Ready to Quit Their Jobs
PU
06/10GARTNER : Says CFOs Lose One Day Per Week to the Wrong Activities
PU
06/10GARTNER : Reveals How Top CFOs Use Uncertainty to Accelerate Competitive Advanta..
BU
06/10GARTNER : Survey Finds Chief Data Officers Are Prioritizing the Right Things, Bu..
PU
06/07GARTNER : More Than Half Of Organizations Are Offering 'Summer Fridays' This Yea..
AQ
06/06GARTNER : More Than Half Of Organizations Are Offering “Summer Fridays&rdq..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 262 M
EBIT 2019 568 M
Net income 2019 254 M
Debt 2019 1 954 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,47
P/E ratio 2020 46,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Capitalization 14 187 M
Chart GARTNER
Duration : Period :
Gartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target -0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER22.90%13 500
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.88%121 590
ACCENTURE30.04%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.60%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.67%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.93%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About