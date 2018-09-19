Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner    IT

GARTNER (IT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Gartner : Says 28 Percent of Spending in Key IT Segments Will Shift to the Cloud by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Twenty-eight percent of spending within key enterprise IT markets will shift to the cloud by 2022, up from 19 percent in 2018, according to Gartner, Inc. Growth in enterprise IT spending on cloud-based offerings will be faster than growth in traditional, non-cloud IT offerings. Despite this growth, traditional offerings will still constitute 72 percent of the addressable revenue for enterprise IT markets in 2022, according to Gartner forecasts.

'The shift of enterprise IT spending to new, cloud-based alternatives is relentless, although it's occurring over the course of many years due to the nature of traditional enterprise IT,' said Michael Warrilow, research vice president at Gartner. 'Cloud shift highlights the appeal of greater flexibility and agility, which is perceived as a benefit of on-demand capacity and pay-as-you-go pricing in cloud.'

More than $1.3 trillion in IT spending will be directly or indirectly affected by the shift to cloud by 2022, according to Gartner (see Table 1). Providers that are able to capture this growth will drive long-term success through the next decade.

Gartner recommends that technology providers use cloud shift as a measure of market opportunity. They should assess growth rates and addressable market size opportunities in each of the four cloud shift categories: system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software and business process outsourcing.

Table 1: Cloud Shift Proportion by Category

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

System infrastructure

11%

13%

16%

19%

22%

Infrastructure software

13%

15%

17%

18%

20%

Application software

34%

36%

38%

39%

40%

Business process outsourcing

27%

28%

29%

29%

30%

TOTAL

19%

21%

24%

26%

28%

Source: Gartner (August 2018)

The largest cloud shift prior to 2018 occurred in application software, particularly driven by customer relationship management (CRM), according to Gartner. CRM has already reached a tipping point where a higher proportion of spend occurs in cloud than in traditional software. This trend will continue and expand to cover additional application software segments, including office suites, content services and collaboration services, through to the end of 2022. Application software will retain the highest percentage of cloud shift during this period.

By 2022, almost one-half of the addressable revenue will be in system infrastructure and infrastructure software, according to Gartner. System infrastructure will be the market segment that will shift the fastest between now and 2022 as current assets reach renewal status. Moreover, it currently represents the market with the least amount of cloud shift. This is due to prior investments in data center hardware, virtualization and data center operating system software and IT services, which are often considered costly and inflexible.

'The shift to cloud until the end of 2022 represents a critical period for traditional infrastructure providers, as competitors benefit from increasing cloud-driven disruption and spending triggers based on infrastructure asset expiration,' said Mr. Warrilow. 'As cloud becomes increasingly mainstream, it will influence even greater portions of enterprise IT decisions, particularly in system infrastructure as increasing tension becomes apparent between on- and off-premises solutions.'

Gartner clients can read more in the report 'Market Insight: Cloud Shift - 2018 to 2022.'

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

Additional analysis on the shift to cloud will be presented during Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018, the world's most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. IT executives rely on these events to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

Upcoming dates and locations for Gartner Symposium/ITxpo include:

September 17-20, 2018; Cape Town, South Africa

October 14-18, 2018; Orlando, Florida

October 22-25, 2018; Sao Paulo, Brazil

October 29-November 1, 2018; Gold Coast, Australia

November 12-14, 2018; Tokyo Japan

November 4-8, 2018; Barcelona, Spain

November 13-16, 2018; Goa, India

March 4-6, 2019, Dubai

June 3-6, 2019; Toronto, Canada

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER
04:08aGARTNER : Says 28 Percent of Spending in Key IT Segments Will Shift to the Cloud..
PU
09/18BRIGHTLINK : Names Rob Chen CEO
PR
09/18GARTNER : Announces Identity & Access Management Summit 2018
PU
09/18GARTNER : Survey Reveals That CIOs in Africa Play a Central Role in Defining New..
PU
09/14GARTNER : Demand Solutions Named a Leader, Positioned Highest for Ability to Exe..
AQ
09/14GARTNER : Gov. Malloy Announces Gartner to Expand Headquarters and Add 400 New J..
AQ
09/13GARTNER : To Add 400 Jobs In Stamford Expansion With $5 Million State Loan
AQ
09/13GARTNER : Says Hyperconverged Integrated Systems Will Be Mainstream in Five Year..
PU
09/13GARTNER : Tr3Dent Listed as a Sample Vendor for Business Ecosystem Modeling
AQ
09/13GARTNER : Says an “Information Connector” Sales Rep Is Required to M..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
09/08STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
08/01Gartner (IT) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Gartner Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 002 M
EBIT 2018 541 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 2 283 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 119,18
P/E ratio 2019 51,32
EV / Sales 2018 4,05x
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 13 935 M
Chart GARTNER
Duration : Period :
Gartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER24.39%13 935
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 035
ACCENTURE11.73%115 284
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.48%109 578
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.83%64 416
VMWARE, INC.25.29%64 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.