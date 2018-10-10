Gartner : Says B2B Brands Need to Rethink Their Content Marketing Strategy

In order to engage B2B buyers in a way that overcomes information
overload and drives progress to a successful purchase, marketing leaders
need to shift their content marketing strategy, according to Gartner,
Inc.
B2B marketers must move away from a model built on “more” (more content
= more engagement = more progress). In a world where customers are
struggling with too much information rather than not enough, the most
successful marketers are focused on providing less information,
specifically designed to make buying easier.
During today’s keynote presentation here at the Gartner
Sales & Marketing Conference, Brent Adamson, distinguished vice
president at Gartner, explained how organizations need to focus on
“buyer enablement” and developing content that guides
customers through critical buying tasks and helps them overcome
challenges they encounter throughout the buying process.
“Buyer enablement” is defined as the provision of information and/or
tools to customers that support the completion of specific buying jobs
throughout the purchase process.
“B2B buyers today will reward suppliers who make the purchase process
easier,” said Mr. Adamson. “Our research shows that customers who
receive helpful information that eases the purchase process are three
times as likely to buy the bigger, more expensive option, with less
regret.”
According to Gartner research, there are two types of buyer enablement:
Prescriptive Advice — Help customers understand what steps to
take and how to take them. This information should be clear and credible
with actionable
recommendations specifically designed to help customers overcome
buying challenges and complete each specific step along the buying
journey.
Practical Support — Help customers complete discrete, job-related
activities through the purchase process. This information represents the
tools customers might use to follow through on the prescriptive advice.
“By focusing on these two types of buyer enablement, marketing can
engineer a complete content ecosystem designed to help drive high-value,
low-regret deals — and, ultimately, better support sales,” added Mr.
Adamson.
Shifting the commercial strategy to buyer enablement requires
reallocating resources to producing a different kind of content
altogether. There is an urgent need for marketers to move their content
marketing portfolio away from thought leadership, industry trends and
infotainment, which comprise the bulk of today’s content marketing fare,
and toward buyer enablement.
To do this, marketing leaders should consider the following to ensure
their buyer enablement content meets customers’ needs:
-
Focus on Buying Jobs: Ease the buyer purchase process by
building buyer enablement content aligned with critical buying jobs
and providing either prescriptive advice or practical support.
-
Enable Self-Service: Repurpose successful content by
identifying pre-existing sources of buyer enablement from functions
such as sales or customer service and modifying them for customer
self-service.
-
Constantly Update: Build and deepen ongoing understanding of
buying needs as they arise by implementing a buyer enablement system
and strategy.
-
Ensure Cross-Channel Consistency: Allow customers to self-serve
by providing a consistent set of enablement resources across in-person
and digital information channels.
Additional details on developing buyer enablement content are available
to Gartner for Marketers clients in the report “Rethinking
Digital Customer Engagement.”
About the Gartner Sales & Marketing Conference
Sales and marketing leaders face unprecedented changes in customer
expectations, technology and the talent needed to drive results. At the Gartner
Sales & Marketing Conference 2018, taking place October 9-11 in
Las Vegas, sales and marketing leaders will learn from the latest
research, Gartner experts and esteemed peers, to guide them through this
time of change. Follow news and updates from the event on Twitter at #GartnerSMC.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory
company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with
indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their
mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations
of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and
data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the
issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource
for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across
all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.
To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of
business, visit gartner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005895/en/