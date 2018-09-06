Gartner : Says Only 20 Percent of Employees Have The Skills Needed For Both Their Current Role And Their Future Career

Most organizations are undergoing a digital transformation that directly
impacts how they do business, yet 70 percent of employees have not
mastered the skills they need for their jobs today, and 80 percent of
employees do not have the skills needed for their current and future
roles, according to Gartner, Inc.
Gartner analysts are discussing how HR leaders can drive innovation and
transformation across their organization in front of more than 400
attendees at the Gartner
ReimagineHR conference, which is taking place here today and
tomorrow.
“More than two-thirds of business leaders believe that if their company
does not become significantly digitalized by 2020, it will no longer be
competitive," said Brian
Kropp, group vice president of Gartner’s HR practice.
As companies look at what it will take to digitalize their operations,
many HR leaders see there is a significant skills gap. In fact, 64
percent of managers don’t think their employees are able to keep pace
with future skill needs. The most effective way for HR leaders to help
employees keep pace with shifting skill needs is by building connected
learners.
To build connected learners, organizations must evolve their approach to
employee development across several key fronts:
-
Skills Identification: Instead of trying to keep up with leader
requests, leading companies are capturing the skills shifts in the
market and determining the most pressing skill needs for employees
across the organization.
-
Employee Motivation: Rather than just communicating skills
requirements, employees need to understand how they can personally
grow by developing the skills the organization needs.
-
Learning Solutions: Providing self-service development options
can overwhelm employees; leading organizations are brokering quality
development experiences to accelerate new skill development.
According to Gartner research, building connected learners, as opposed
to continuous, increases employee skills preparedness by 28 percent to
39 percent across the three main areas of employee development.
Additionally, employees who are connected learners are eight times more
likely to be high performers.
“In order to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world,
companies must transform the skills of their workforce, both on a macro
level by determining the skills their market and clients are calling
for, and on a micro level, by showing employees the personal benefit to
upskilling and offering experiences for them to do so,” said Sari Wilde,
vice president of Gartner’s HR practice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005082/en/