Gartner : Says Robotics to Become Mainstream in Finance Departments by 2020

Corporate controllers are set to dramatically increase their adoption of
robotic process automation (RPA), according to new research by Gartner,
Inc. Today, RPA is used by just 19 percent of controllers, but that
number is set to grow to 73 percent of controllers by 2020.
This growth will be driven partly by essential differences between RPA
and traditional finance IT solutions. Unlike traditional technologies,
RPA allows finance leaders to automate a process, or parts of a process,
much more quickly than traditional technology implementations. RPA is
capable of automating individual tasks or components within a process
that make the overall process more efficient. This reduces the need for
fully overhauling processes before the technology is introduced.
RPA: Standardize As You Go
“Standardize then automate” has been the mantra for finance departments
as they adopt new technologies. The traditional approach, while reducing
the chances of project failure, often extends implementation times and
limits the ability to reap early benefits.
When it comes to RPA, by contrast, Gartner recommends that finance
leaders explore the areas of their business that can be quickly
automated and standardize these processes as they go. This will allow a
much speedier process for adoption of robotics within finance
departments, the majority of which will implement RPA in some fashion by
2020.
“While standardization still matters in adopting RPA, the flexibility of
the technology means finance leaders can implement automation much
faster than previously assumed,” said Johanna Robinson, finance practice
leader at Gartner. “Standardize-as-you-go requires a shift in mindset
from finance leaders, but the potential immediate benefits of RPA on
current processes make this new approach worth implementing.”
Immediate Benefits
Beyond the attractive speed to implementation, RPA offers finance
departments multiple short-term benefits, including the following:
1) Creates Capacity From Day One: Some parts of the process will
be ready to automate today, and finance teams can start taking out
manual hours from the process immediately and free up human capacity to
address the more complex, hard-to-automate portions of the process.
2) Eliminates Potential Rework: During the automation process,
teams build code using if/then logic, which helps identify underlying
process inefficiencies and opportunities for standardization. Teams that
standardize first will still need to automate and may have to re-do some
of all this work during the coding process.
3) Minimizes Disruption to the Rest of the Team: Process
standardization that requires people to change the way in which they
work often requires significant change management and is subject to
disruption and employee resistance. Standardizing a process using robots
instead of humans eliminates these challenges.
Cumulative Benefits
While short-term benefits are centered on employee engagement and
avoided rework, additional benefits of RPA are accumulated over time.
These include a significant reshaping of the workforce, as full-time
employees are redeployed from repetitive, manual tasks to higher-value
tasks. Additionally, as RPA implementations are increased within the
organization, more benefits will accrue from combining disparate
programs. Unlike traditional technologies, RPA requires less ongoing
upkeep, generates its own audit trail and as a result, minimizes
additional work around regulatory compliance processes.
More detailed analysis is available to Gartner for Finance Leaders
clients in “How
New Technology is Shaping the Controllership.”
