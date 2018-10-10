Gartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Experienced Flat Growth in the Third Quarter of 2018

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 67.2 million units in the third quarter
of 2018, a 0.1 percent increase from the third quarter of 2017,
according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. The global market has
shown modest stability for two consecutive quarters.
EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Japan experienced growth in the third quarter of
2018, while the U.S. and Latin America declined. Latin America showed
the steepest decline of 8.5 percent after showing some stabilization
earlier in 2018. However, these results are in line with Gartner’s
expectations in view of CPU supply constraints for the rest of the year.
“The PC market continued to be driven by steady corporate PC demand,
which was driven by Windows 10 PC hardware upgrades. We expect the
Windows 10 upgrade cycle to continue through 2020 at which point the
upgrade demand will diminish,” said Mikako
Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. “Despite the third quarter
typically showing strong consumer PC sales due to the back-to-school
season, weakness in consumer PC demand continued, offsetting the strong
sales in the business market.”
“Although the third-quarter results did not show any material impact,
the Intel CPU shortage could influence the PC market moving forward with
price increases and changes to the vendor landscape. While this shortage
will have some short-term impacts, Gartner does not see any lasting
impact on overall PC demand. Current expectation is that the shortage
will continue into 2019, but Intel will prioritize the high-end CPU as
well as the CPUs for business PCs. In the meantime, AMD will pick up the
part of the market where Intel cannot supply CPUs.”
Lenovo secured the top spot in the worldwide PC market with growth of
10.7 percent, driven by regained traction in the commercial market and
its joint venture with Fujitsu (see Table 1). HP Inc. dropped to the
second position, but recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of
year-over-year shipment growth. HP showed strong desktop shipment
growth, which indicated strong demand among corporate buyers.
|
|
Table 1
Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for
3Q18 (Thousands of Units)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
3Q18
Shipments
|
|
|
3Q18 Market
Share (%)
|
|
|
3Q17
Shipments
|
|
|
3Q17 Market
Share (%)
|
|
|
3Q18-3Q17
Growth (%)
|
Lenovo*
|
|
|
|
15,889
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
|
14,357
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
10.7
|
HP Inc.
|
|
|
|
14,629
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
13,773
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
6.2
|
Dell
|
|
|
|
10,737
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
10,200
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
5.3
|
Apple
|
|
|
|
4,928
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
5,385
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
-8.5
|
Acer Group
|
|
|
|
4,074
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
-5.7
|
Asus
|
|
|
|
4,013
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
4,774
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
-15.9
|
Others
|
|
|
|
12,934
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
14,345
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
-9.8
|
Total
|
|
|
|
67,206
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
67,156
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
0.1
|
Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile
premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates
will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments
selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to
rounding.
|
*Lenovo's results include Fujitsu's units starting in 2Q18 to
reflect the joint venture that closed in May 2018.
|
Source: Gartner (October 2018)
|
Dell experienced its 10th consecutive quarter of shipment growth, with
growth of 5.3 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Dell did well in
EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Japan, showing growth in both desktop and mobile
PCs in these regions. However, Dell’s shipments declined in Latin
America and the U.S. due to the weakness in the mobile PC market.
In the U.S. PC market, shipments declined 0.4 percent compared with the
third quarter of 2017 (see Table 2). While desktop shipments were flat,
mobile PC shipments slightly declined compared with a year ago. The
major driver of the market continued to be business PC demand. “The
third-quarter results confirmed the continuous shift to Chromebooks
among U.S. K-12 educational institutions. While PCs are still the main
device for higher education students, most students already have PCs
before they head off to college, so there is limited demand for new PCs
from back-to-school sales. Overall, Chromebooks experienced double-digit
growth in the U.S., but Chromebooks are not included in the PC market
statistics,” said Ms. Kitagawa.
HP Inc. continued to be the market leader in the U.S. with 30.7 percent
of the market. Despite experiencing a decline of 0.8 percent, Dell
remained in the No. 2 position. Dell may have been impacted by the
weakness in mobile PC demand in the U.S. due to its specific target of
the high-end consumer market, including gaming.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2
Preliminary U.S. PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q18
(Thousands of Units)
|
Company
|
|
|
|
3Q18
Shipments
|
|
|
3Q18 Market
Share (%)
|
|
|
3Q17
Shipments
|
|
|
3Q17 Market
Share (%)
|
|
|
3Q18-3Q17
Growth (%)
|
HP Inc.
|
|
|
|
4,531
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
4,377
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
3.5
|
Dell
|
|
|
|
3,831
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
3,860
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
-0.8
|
Lenovo*
|
|
|
|
2,276
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
22.2
|
Apple
|
|
|
|
2,022
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
2,189
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
-7.6
|
Microsoft
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
1.9
|
Others
|
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
-22.5
|
Total
|
|
|
|
14,771
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
14,828
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
-0.4
|
Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile
premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads.
All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates
will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments
selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to
rounding.
|
*Lenovo's results include Fujitsu's units starting in 2Q18 to
reflect the joint venture that closed in May 2018.
|
Source: Gartner (October 2018)
|
PC shipments in EMEA reached 18.9 million units in the third quarter of
2018, a 1.1 percent increase year over year. Consumer PC demand overall
continued to decline, while sales of business PCs remained the one thing
sustaining the market. However, demand driven by Windows 10 upgrades in
Western Europe is expected to slow going forward.
PC shipments in Asia/Pacific totaled 24.3 million units, a 0.3 percent
increase from the third quarter of 2017. PC demand from the commercial
segment buoyed the market. Though the consumer segment continued to be
challenging in terms of unit sales, demand remained at the midrange to
premium price points, signaling purchases from consumers who look for
features, functions and quality built for specific needs. Shipments in
China grew 0.8 percent in the third quarter of 2018, showing a continued
gradual recovery from a steady decline over the past few quarters.
These results are preliminary. Final statistics will be available soon
to clients of Gartner's PC Quarterly Statistics Worldwide by Region
program. This program offers a comprehensive and timely picture of the
worldwide PC market, allowing product planning, distribution, marketing
and sales organizations to keep abreast of key issues and their future
implications around the globe.
