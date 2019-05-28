Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner    IT

GARTNER

(IT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gartner : Says the Future of Self-Service Is Customer-Led Automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:24am EDT

In order to cope with the avalanche of digital information and activities, customers - like organizations - will increasingly turn to automation moving forward, according to Gartner, Inc.

'There is often a lot of discussion about how enterprises continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and money, but we often overlook the next generation of customers being equally amenable to conducting their personal experiences the same way,' said Anthony Mullen, senior research director at Gartner.

'The reality is that customers have to engage with endless digital activities over their lifetime, which means much more data to consider. The trend of customers assigning their endless digital activities to their virtual personal assistants (VPAs), chatbots and other self-service tools will grow over the next 10 years.'

Shift in Customer Self-Service

Self-service is becoming the norm as customers increasingly expect an effortless experience at scale. Organizations are turning to naturalistic engagement methods, such as voice and other AI-powered technologies, to give customers what they want and achieve higher operational efficiency. In fact, 91% of organizations are planning to deploy AI within the next three years. By 2030, a billion service tickets will be raised automatically by customer-owned bots.

'What's interesting is that when we begin to look at the dynamics of self-service and continued automation by organizations over a longer time frame, cracks begin to appear,' said Mr. Mullen. 'The burden of managing and supporting self-services is being taken from today's support staff and being pushed into customers' hands. This level of delegation, from 'DIY' to customer-led AI, will be a major force shaping customer self-service.'

The four scenarios that represent the future of self-service then become:

1. Do it myself

2. Do it together

3. Let my bot do it

4. Let our bots do it

'As customers embrace these DIY mindsets, they will choose providers that allow them to interact easily with these consumer-controlled touchpoints, like smart speakers and VPAs. Enterprise-provided user interfaces will increasingly play second fiddle to customer-controlled experiences,' said Mr. Mullen. 'Since customers won't be able to keep up with the level of self-service required to manage their digital lives, they will delegate to their own bots to manage it for them. The customer self-service of the future is not just about the customers themselves, but both customers and their bots.'

Generation Z Is Most Comfortable With Automation

There is a desire for automation and the use of AI to save time and money across all generations and use cases, however Generation Z (those born between 1995 and 2009) is the most amenable to using these technologies to make their lives easier.

By 2030, personal technologies will become the go-to for user experience delivery. As Generation Z will represent the largest customer base through then, it will lead in the use of customer-directed automation technologies to obtain support and value from the organizations they choose to interact with.

Gartner clients can read more in the report: 'The Future of Customer Self-Service: The Digital Future Will Stall Without Customer-Led Automation.'

More information on customer experience strategy can be found in the Gartner CRM and Customer Experience Strategy Primer for 2019.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpos
Learn more about CIO leadership and how to drive digital innovation to the core of your business at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

Upcoming dates and locations for the 2019 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo include:

June 3-6: Toronto, Canada

September 16-18: Cape Town, South Africa

October 20-24: Orlando, Florida

October 28-31: Sao Paulo, Brazil

October 28-31: Gold Coast, Australia

November 3-7: Barcelona, Spain

November 11-14: Goa, India

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER
03:24aGARTNER : Says the Future of Self-Service Is Customer-Led Automation
PU
05/23GARTNER : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/23GARTNER : Says Marketers Must Focus on Boosting Gen Z's Personal Brand to Make T..
AQ
05/22GARTNER : Says Marketers Must Focus on Boosting Gen Z's Personal Brand to Make T..
BU
05/22GARTNER : Mobify Introduces Front-end as a Service to Power More Innovative, Agi..
AQ
05/22I3 VERTICALS : Sage Again Receives Highest Product Score with Sage Intacct for C..
AQ
05/21GARTNER : Survey Shows Finance Teams Fail to Realize the Full Value of Shared Se..
BU
05/21GARTNER : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conf..
BU
05/17WORKDAY : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Mana..
AQ
05/17GARTNER : source Named 2019 Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Application Development and..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 262 M
EBIT 2019 568 M
Net income 2019 254 M
Debt 2019 1 954 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,21
P/E ratio 2020 45,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Capitalization 13 876 M
Chart GARTNER
Duration : Period :
Gartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER20.48%13 876
ACCENTURE26.81%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.19%110 801
VMWARE, INC.44.38%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.44%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About