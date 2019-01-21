Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner    IT

GARTNER (IT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:02:02 pm
129.74 USD   +0.49%
2018HP Inc results beat estimates, raises 2018 profit forecast
RE
2018HP Inc results beat estimates, raises 2018 profit forecast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gartner : Survey Shows 37 Percent of Organizations Have Implemented AI in Some Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:19pm EST

The number of enterprises implementing artificial intelligence (AI) grew 270 percent in the past four years and tripled in the past year, according to the Gartner, Inc. 2019 CIO Survey. Results showed that organizations across all industries use AI in a variety of applications, but struggle with acute talent shortages.

'Four years ago, AI implementation was rare, only 10 percent of survey respondents reported that their enterprises had deployed AI or would do so shortly. For 2019, that number has leapt to 37 percent - a 270 percent increase in four years,' said Chris Howard, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. 'If you are a CIO and your organization doesn't use AI, chances are high that your competitors do and this should be a concern.'

The purpose of the 2019 Gartner CIO Survey is to help CIOs and other IT leaders set and validate their management agendas for the coming year. Gartner gathered data from more than 3,000 CIO respondents in 89 countries across major industries, representing $15 trillion in revenue and public-sector budgets and $284 billion in IT spending.

Game-Changer With a Talent Shortage

The deployment of AI has tripled in the past year - rising from 25 percent in 2018 to 37 percent today. The reasons for this big jump is that AI capabilities have matured significantly and thus enterprises are more willing to implement the technology. 'We still remain far from general AI that can wholly take over complex tasks, but we have now entered the realm of AI-augmented work and decision science - what we call 'augmented intelligence,'' Mr. Howard added.

CIOs have realized that sustainable digital transformation and task automation go hand in hand. AI has become an integral part of every digital strategy and is already used in a variety of applications. Survey results show that 52 percent of telco organizations deploy chatbots and 38 percent of healthcare providers rely on computer-assisted diagnostics. Other operational use cases for AI are fraud protection and consumer fragmentation.

The more enterprises work with AI, the clearer the deployment challenge becomes. Fifty-four percent of respondents to a Gartner Research Circle Survey view skill shortage as the biggest challenge facing their organization.

'In order to stay ahead, CIOs need to be creative. If there is no AI talent available, another possibility is to invest in training programs for employees with backgrounds in statistics and data management. Some organizations also create job shares with ecosystem and business partners,' Mr. Howard said.

Gartner clients can get more information in '2019 CIO Survey: CIOs Have Awoken to the Importance of AI.'

Gartner analysts will be discussing the future of AI atGartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

For Editors

This Gartner AI Development Strategies Survey was conducted online from April 5 to April 21, 2017 among 83 Gartner Research Circle members - a Gartner-managed panel composed of IT and business leaders.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER
06:19pGARTNER : Survey Shows 37 Percent of Organizations Have Implemented AI in Some F..
PU
06:01aGARTNER : Centrify Named A Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged ..
AQ
02:51aGARTNER : InterSystems recognised as a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Custom..
AQ
01/17GARTNER : Xactly Recognized as Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for Sales Per..
AQ
01/17GARTNER : Survey Shows Global Talent Shortage Is Now the Top Emerging Risk Facin..
BU
01/17GARTNER : Zenoss Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monito..
AQ
01/17GARTNER : Identifies Top Three Priorities For HR Leaders in 2019
PU
01/14GARTNER : Says Marketing Strategies Are at Risk Due to Changes in Consumer Behav..
PU
01/115G, ROBOT DELIVERY DOGS AND A GOOGLE : What CMOs Found at CES
DJ
01/10GARTNER : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 4.3 Percent in 4Q18 and 1.3 Perce..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 985 M
EBIT 2018 538 M
Net income 2018 119 M
Debt 2018 2 084 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 102,48
P/E ratio 2019 45,65
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 11 792 M
Chart GARTNER
Duration : Period :
Gartner Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER1.49%11 792
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.93%112 527
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.40%100 169
ACCENTURE6.69%100 131
VMWARE, INC.7.68%60 525
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.10%59 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.