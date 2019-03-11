Gartner : Survey Shows Brands Risk Losing 38 Percent of Customers Because of Poor Marketing Personalization Efforts

While most marketing leaders continue to strive for one-to-one
personalization, achieving this type of tailored messaging falls short,
causing most personalization efforts to fail, according to Gartner, Inc.
The price of getting personalization wrong is steep. In a survey of more
than 2,500 customers, more than half report they will unsubscribe from a
company’s communications and 38 percent will stop doing business with a
company if they find personalization efforts to be “creepy.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005084/en/
“Creating personalized messages and experiences requires intimate
knowledge of customer journeys, relevant content that drives action, and
technology that helps deliver and measure experiences,” said Martha
Mathers, managing vice president at Gartner. “Brands need to be
extremely thoughtful in how they personalize their content today.
Instead of utilizing every piece of customer data available, brands
should focus on showing customers you can help them first, then layering
in the right balance of data to boost message relevance, without making
things too personal.”
Gartner research shows that the concept of providing “tailored help” to
consumers offers a significant opportunity for brands to deliver
tangible customer value in the forms and functionalities consumers seek.
“We define ‘tailored help’ as a message or messages designed to provide
valuable assistance or support while using as few data dimensions as
possible to thread the very tough needle between too inaccurate on one
hand and too creepy on the other,” said Brent Adamson, distinguished
vice president at Gartner.
The opportunity for improvement here is tremendous — 88 percent of
surveyed consumers reported not receiving “tailored help.” And using
“tailored help” messaging increases the predicted impact of the
commercial benefit index (e.g., brand intent, purchase, repurchase and
increased cart size) by 20 percent.
To overcome barriers to effective
personalization, Gartner’s 2018 State of Personalization Report
encourages marketing leaders to consider the following when creating
“tailored help” content:
|
|
|
|
1)
|
|
Develop personalization skills: Staffing challenges are a
major impediment to personalization efforts. In fact, 74 percent
of marketing leaders report they struggle to scale their
personalization efforts. To personalize effectively, marketing
leaders must hire, train and develop key competencies for
personalization including: the ability to understand consumers’
microbehaviors; know individual consumer preferences for
trigger-based messages; produce content that can be versioned to
meet a wide variety of consumer profiles and triggers; learn to
mine nontraditional data and apply creativity to analytics; and
share decision making with other disciplines.
|
|
|
|
2)
|
|
Atomize your content: Sixty-five percent of marketers
indicate they “feel overwhelmed by the need to create more content
to support personalization.” Meanwhile, two-thirds of B2C
marketers report they are expected to show results from their
personalization investments in less than a year. To effectively
manage expectations and deliver on objectives, marketing leaders
need to create personalized content that is broken down into
smaller components based on defined messages or purpose that
contributes to the larger experience.
|
|
|
|
3)
|
|
Rethink your data strategy: Data is the currency of any
personalization program. However, brands find themselves balancing
the need for personalized marketing messages while consumers are
increasingly concerned about privacy and data usage. To overcome
this challenge, brands need to rethink their data collection,
notification and deployment or risk losing consumer trust and
attention. Leading companies utilize their brand sites as the
primary method of data collection, maintaining control over
customer datasets and enabling customers to consent to usage.
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Learn to walk, before you run, with technology: Despite
growing pressures to show results and generate returns on
personalization investments, marketing leaders need to exercise
caution when investing in personalization tools — especially if
they lack the data foundation or internal resources to fully
leverage the solution. Building the business case and organizing
customer data to support the personalization tool will take time.
|
|
|
|
|
|
This research will be made available during Gartner’s
Essential Guide to Marketing Personalization event, throughout the
week of March 11, 2019, with a new piece of research unveiled each day,
as well as tools to help execute your strategy. Gartner for Marketers
clients can access additional details and best practices on
personalization in the reports Rethinking
Personalization for Maximum Impact, 2018
State of Personalization Report, Gartner
L2 Intelligence: Data & Targeting 2018 and Crawl,
Walk, Run: Define Your Vision, Strategy and Roadmap for Personalization.
About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo
Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo provides marketing leaders actionable
advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to
deliver business results. Gartner
for Marketers analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges
and priorities marketers face today, including data and analytics,
customer experience, content marketing, customer insight, marketing
technology (martech) and multichannel marketing. Additional information
is available at www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/marketing-symposium-us.
Follow news and updates for the event on Twitter at #GartnerMKTG.
About Gartner for Marketers
Gartner for Marketers provides the objective, expert advice and proven
tools CMOs and other marketing leaders need to seize the right
opportunities with clarity and confidence, and stay ahead of the trends
that matter. With in-depth research and analysis, Gartner for Marketers
helps you focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to
deliver results. More information on Gartner for Marketers is available
online at www.Gartner.com/marketing/.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory
company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with
indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their
mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations
of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and
data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the
issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource
for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across
all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size. To learn
more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business,
visit gartner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005084/en/