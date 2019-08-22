Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner Inc    IT

GARTNER INC

(IT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gartner : Forecasts Worldwide 5G Network Infrastructure Revenue to Reach $4.2 Billion in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:13am EDT

In 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion, an 89% increase from 2019 revenue of $2.2 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.

Additionally, Gartner forecasts that investments in 5G NR network infrastructure will account for 6% of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that this figure will reach 12% in 2020 (see Table 1).

'5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020,' said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner. 'For 5G deployments in 2019, CSPs are using non-stand-alone technology. This enables them to introduce 5G services that run more quickly, as 5G New Radio (NR) equipment can be rolled out alongside existing 4G core network infrastructure.'

In 2020, CSPs will roll out stand-alone 5G technology, which will require 5G NR equipment and a 5G core network. This will lower costs for CSPs and improve performance for users.

Table 1: Wireless Infrastructure Revenue Forecast, Worldwide, 2018-2021 (Millions of Dollars)

Segment

2018

2019

2020

2021

5G

2G

3G

LTE and 4G

Small Cells

Mobile Core

612.9

1,503.1

5,578.4

20,454.7

4,785.6

4,599.0

2,211.4

697.5

3,694.0

19,322.4

5,378.4

4,621.0

4,176.0

406.5

2,464.3

18,278.2

5,858.1

4,787.3

6,805.6

285.2

1,558.0

16,352.7

6,473.1

5,009.5

Total

37,533.6

35,924.7

35,970.5

36,484.1

Due to rounding, figures may not add up precisely to the totals shown.

Source: Gartner (August 2019)

5G Rollout Will Accelerate Through 2020

5G services will launch in many major cities in 2019 and 2020. Services have already begun in the U.S., South Korea and some European countries, including Switzerland, Finland and the U.K. CSPs in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Sweden, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have announced plans to accelerate 5G network building through 2020.

As a result, Gartner estimates that 7% of CSPs worldwide have already deployed 5G infrastructure in their networks.

CSPs Will Increasingly Aim 5G Services at Enterprises

Although consumers represent the main segment driving 5G development, CSPs will increasingly aim 5G services at enterprises. 5G networks are expected to expand the mobile ecosystem to cover new industries, such as the smart factory, autonomous transportation, remote healthcare, agriculture and retail sectors, as well as enable private networks for industrial users.

Equipment vendors view private networks for industrial users as a market segment with significant potential. 'It's still early days for the 5G private-network opportunity, but vendors, regulators and standards bodies have preparations in place,' said Mr. Fabre. Germany has set aside the 3.7GHz band for private networks, and Japan is reserving the 4.5GHz and 28GHz for the same. Ericsson aims to deliver solutions via CSPs in order to build private networks with high levels of reliability and performance and secure communications. Nokia has developed a portfolio to enable large industrial organizations to invest directly in their own private networks.

'National 5G coverage will not occur as quickly as with past generations of wireless infrastructure,' said Mr. Fabre. 'To maintain average performance standards as 5G is built out, CSPs will need to undertake targeted strategic improvements to their 4G legacy layer, by upgrading 4G infrastructure around 5G areas of coverage. A less robust 4G legacy layer adjoining 5G cells could lead to real or perceived performance issues as users move from 5G to 4G/LTE Advanced Pro. This issue will be most pronounced from 2019 through 2021, a period when 5G coverage will be focused on hot spots and areas of high population density.

Gartner clients can read more in 'Forecast: Communications Service Provider Operational Technology, Worldwide, 2017-2023, 2Q19 Update.'

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARTNER INC
04:13aGARTNER : Forecasts Worldwide 5G Network Infrastructure Revenue to Reach $4.2 Bi..
PU
08/20GARTNER : 2019 ICT Hype Cycle Highlights Three Technologies That Will Transform ..
PU
08/16GARTNER : Informatica Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integr..
AQ
08/15GARTNER : Says More Than Eight in 10 Organizations Discover Third-party Risks Af..
BU
08/13GARTNER : Says Finance Departments With Differentiated Cultures Can Reduce Hirin..
AQ
08/13GARTNER ANNOUNCES ORLANDO IT SYMPOSI : Leading the Digital Society
BU
08/07GARTNER : Says Finance Departments With Differentiated Cultures Can Reduce Hirin..
BU
08/06LOGMEIN : Named a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Commun..
AQ
08/06Senator Presses Amazon On Breach -- WSJ
DJ
08/05U.S. Senator Sends Letter to Amazon CEO on Capital One Hack -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 235 M
EBIT 2019 406 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 1 809 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,3x
P/E ratio 2020 46,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
Capitalization 11 958 M
Chart GARTNER INC
Duration : Period :
Gartner Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 147,11  $
Last Close Price 132,66  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive Vice Preside
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER INC3.77%11 958
ACCENTURE38.81%123 733
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.11%117 821
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.51%114 696
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.42%72 850
VMWARE, INC.7.99%59 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group