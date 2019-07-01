Log in
Gartner : Says the Future of the Database Market Is the Cloud

07/01/2019 | 04:53am EDT

By 2022, 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform, with only 5% ever considered for repatriation to on-premises, according to Gartner, Inc. This trend will largely be due to databases used for analytics, and the SaaS model.

'According to inquiries with Gartner clients, organizations are developing and deploying new applications in the cloud and moving existing assets at an increasing rate, and we believe this will continue to increase,' said Donald Feinberg, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. 'We also believe this begins with systems for data management solutions for analytics (DMSA) use cases - such as data warehousing, data lakes and other use cases where data is used for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Increasingly, operational systems are also moving to the cloud, especially with conversion to the SaaS application model.'

Gartner research shows that 2018 worldwide database management system (DBMS) revenue grew 18.4% to $46 billion. Cloud DBMS revenue accounts for 68% of that 18.4% growth - and Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) account for 75.5% of the total market growth. This trend reinforces that cloud service provider (CSP) infrastructures and the services that run on them are becoming the new data management platform.

Ecosystems are forming around CSPs that both integrate services within a single CSP and provide early steps toward intercloud data management. This is in distinct contrast to the on-premises approach, where individual products often serve multiple roles but rarely offer their own built-in capabilities to support integration with adjacent products within the on-premises deployment environment. While there is some growth in on-premises systems, this growth is rarely from new on-premises deployments; it is generally due to price increases and forced upgrades undertaken to avoid risk.

'Ultimately what this shows is that the prominence of the CSP infrastructure, its native offerings, and the third-party offerings that run on them is assured,' said Mr. Feinberg. 'A recent Gartner cloud adoption survey showed that of those on the public cloud, 81% were using more than one CSP. The cloud ecosystem is expanding beyond the scope of a single CSP - to multiple CSPs - for most cloud consumers.'

Gartner clients can learn more in 'The Future of the DBMS Market Is Cloud.'

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019

More information on how to use data & analytics for competitive advantage can be found on the Gartner Data & Analytics Insight Hub

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on database trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019, taking place September 11-12 inMexico City and November 19-20 inFrankfurt. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using#GartnerDA.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:03 UTC
