GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT (GIAA)

GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT (GIAA)
News 
Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air to explore joint ventures for aircraft maintenance - document

01/16/2019 | 09:51pm EST
A Lion Air Boeing 737-900 parked at Denpasar airport

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The engineering arms of Indonesia's two largest airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air, have agreed to explore setting up joint ventures to maintain aircraft, engines, components and tire retread, showed a document seen by Reuters.

The agreement between Garuda's GMF AeroAsia and Lion's Batam Aero Technic, due to be formally signed on Thursday evening, brings together the two rivals in an effort to jointly develop the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry in the region, the document showed.

GMF AeroAsia and Batam Aero Technic service their respective airlines but also look to compete for business from third parties against regional rivals like Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and SIA Engineering Company Ltd.

Airframe and engine manufacturers like Airbus SE, Boeing Co and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC are also stepping up sales of packages that supply customers with maintenance, engineering and parts in a market that is valued at $77 billion a year by consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

A Lion spokesman declined to comment on the GMF AeroAsia deal, while GMF AeroAsia could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Cindy Silviana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.25% 92.54 Real-time Quote.10.22%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.05% 352.06 Delayed Quote.9.22%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
ROLLS-ROYCE 0.00% 886 Delayed Quote.6.75%
SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD 1.99% 2.56 End-of-day quote.11.79%
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 0.83% 3.64 End-of-day quote.4.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 341 M
EBIT 2018 -51,5 M
Net income 2018 -85,3 M
Debt 2018 1 086 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 575 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,02 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Askhara Danadiputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Agus Santoso President Commissioner
Bambang Adisurya Angkasa Operations Director
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Muzaffar Ismail Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT575
DELTA AIR LINES-4.15%32 738
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.02%21 773
AIR CHINA LTD.5.50%15 806
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.69%15 304
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.98%13 284
