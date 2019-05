The court's proceedings found that between 2003 and 2006, Garuda agreed to deals that fixed the price of security and fuel surcharges, as well as a customs fee from Indonesia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/garuda-ordered-to-pay-19-million-for-price-fixing.

