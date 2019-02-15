Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT    GIAA   ID1000118300

GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT

(GIAA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk PT : Indonesia's Garuda cuts air ticket prices under government pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737-800 plane in Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) Aero Asia hangar, at Soekarno-Hatta airport near Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's national flag carrier Garuda has slashed ticket prices by 20 percent, the company said on Thursday, following a public outcry over high fares and a call by the country's president for airlines to offer cheaper tickets.

The move applies to all of Garuda's domestic routes as well as those of its low-cost subsidiaries Citilink Indonesia, Sriwijaja Air and NAM Air, executives said.

"This is in line with the aspirations of Indonesians, a number of national industry associations, and the (wishes of) the president of Indonesia, who wants a reduction in flight prices to support economic growth, especially in the tourism sector," Garuda Chief Executive Ari Askhara said in a statement.

The price cut would not affect the airline's income because it would help to increase the number of passengers, he added in a text message.

Garuda shares fell 2.7 percent on the news, underperforming the broader market.

President Joko Widodo, who is seeking re-election in April, asked airlines this week to cut prices to help the hospitality industry boost occupancy rates. There have also been complaints from consumers over a spike in fares.

Analysts however said political meddling in the aviation sector was misguided and pressure to cut prices could compromise airline safety in a country with a long record of crashes and poor maintenance.

Widodo on Wednesday ordered ministers to recalculate the price of aviation fuel to ease upward pressure on air fares, and called on state energy firm Pertamina to lower its jet fuel prices.

Pertamina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Garuda, which reported a modest profit last year after a poor start, is facing stiff competition from market leader Lion Air, which suffered the crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet in October that killed 189 people.

Lion Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it planned to cut its prices.

Indonesia AirAsia, an affiliate of AirAsia Bhd, said in a statement it would not cut prices.

Domestic air traffic has more than tripled in Indonesia over the past decade as rising prosperity and lower fares made flying affordable for more people.

With 129 million passengers in 2017, the Southeast Asian archipelago is the world's 10th-largest aviation market and is projected to continue growing.

(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies and Stephen Coates)

By Cindy Silviana and Fanny Potkin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO)
12:02aGARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Garuda cuts air ticket prices unde..
RE
02/11GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : touts one-row economy seats for London sector
AQ
02/08GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesian airline Garuda in talks with Go-Jek..
RE
01/31Inmarsat To Provide GX Aviation Inflight Broadband To Indonesia`s Garuda
AQ
01/31Inmarsat wins contract to provide GX Aviation inflight broadband solution to ..
AQ
01/31Garuda signs with Inmarsat for GX Aviation inflight connectivity
AQ
01/30Inmarsat signs contract to provide Indonesian national carrier Garuda with GX..
AQ
01/24GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Watchdog probes airfare collusion claims
AQ
01/16Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air to explore joint ventures for aircraft maintenance..
RE
01/12GARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesian Airline Brings Musical Concerts Onb..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 341 M
EBIT 2018 -51,5 M
Net income 2018 -85,3 M
Debt 2018 1 086 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 876 M
Chart GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Askhara Danadiputra President & Chief Executive Officer
Agus Santoso President Commissioner
Bambang Adisurya Angkasa Operations Director
Fuad Rizal Director-Finance & Risk Management
Muzaffar Ismail Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT876
DELTA AIR LINES1.02%34 562
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.79%24 135
AIR CHINA LTD.12.57%17 278
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.15%16 750
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%15 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.